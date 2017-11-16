PRESENTATION ON USE OF d ORBITALS IN INTERNAL ∏ BONDING IN SILYLAMINES
• Silylamines:- Silicon atom is bound to nitrogen atom the materials are known as silylamines or aminosilicones. • e.g;- t...
Electronic configuration of Nitrogen atom-ground state: 1s 2s 2px 2py 2pz sp hybridization Silicon atom-ground state: 1s 2...
• Orbital structure of trisilylamine Fig: Trisilylamine
Effects due to the use of “d-orbital” in internal ∏ bonding. Trysilylamine Trimithylamine
• p∏-d∏ bonding. • Delocalisation of nonbonding electrons over the entire system. • Structure type: planar triangular • p∏...
• Bond length: lower. • Bond angle: 120. • Basicity-lower. • Bond length: Higher. • Bond angle: 108. • Baicity- higher.
Internal pie bonding in silylamine

  4. 4. • Silylamines:- Silicon atom is bound to nitrogen atom the materials are known as silylamines or aminosilicones. • e.g;- trisilylamine, • triethylsilylamine etc.
  5. 5. Electronic configuration of Nitrogen atom-ground state: 1s 2s 2px 2py 2pz sp hybridization Silicon atom-ground state: 1s 2s 2p 3s 3p Silicon atom-excited sate: 1s 2s 2p 3s 3px 3py 3pz 3d 2 2 1 11 2 2 2 6 2 2 2 2 6 11 1 01 USE OF d ORBITALS IN INTERNAL ∏ BONDING IN SILYLAMINES
  6. 6. • Orbital structure of trisilylamine Fig: Trisilylamine
  7. 7. Effects due to the use of “d-orbital” in internal ∏ bonding. Trysilylamine Trimithylamine
  8. 8. • p∏-d∏ bonding. • Delocalisation of nonbonding electrons over the entire system. • Structure type: planar triangular • p∏-p∏ bonding. • Delocalisation doesn’t occur. Bcz carbons has no empty d orbitals. • Structure type: pyramidal
  9. 9. • Bond length: lower. • Bond angle: 120. • Basicity-lower. • Bond length: Higher. • Bond angle: 108. • Baicity- higher.
