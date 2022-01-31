Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Soal Jawab AAMAI 108: Praktik Klaim +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022

Jan. 31, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Telah tersedia buku soal-jawab LSPP AAMAI Edisi Ujian 2022 yang dilengkapi dengan 50 Soal Ujian 2021 dan Prediksi Ujian 2022.

Kode Subject: K.651210.108.01
Judul: Soal Jawab Ujian LSPP AAMAI
108: Praktik Klaim +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022
Jumlah halaman: 403 termasuk cover
Harga: Rp. 55,000

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free

Soal Jawab AAMAI 108: Praktik Klaim +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022

  1. 1. Soal Jawab Ujian LSPP AAMAI + 50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022 108: Praktik Klaim K.651210.108.01: Menerapkan Pengelolaan dan Pengendalian Praktik Klaim dalam Bisnis Asuransi Umum Kumpulan Soal Jawab 2012 s.d. 2021 untuk Persiapan ujian LSPP Sepanjang 2022 Disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP Copyright © 2022 oleh www.AkademiAsuransi.org Edisi 15, Cetakan ke-1 pada Januari 2022 HAK CIPTA DILINDUNGI UNDANG-UNDANG. DILARANG MEMPERBANYAK SEBAGIAN ATAU SELURUH ISI BUKU TANPA IZIN TERTULIS DARI PENYUSUN/PENERBIT
  2. 2. 108 - Menerapkan Pengelolaan dan Pengendalian Praktik Klaim dalam Bisnis Asuransi Umum 2 Kata Pengantar Kata Pengantar Pandemi Covid-19 masih terjadi hingga saat ini. Sejak pandemi covid-19, ujian gelar keahlian oleh AAMAI diselenggarakan secara daring. Terjadi beberapa kali penundaan ujian sertifikasi profesi. Hingga pada akhirnya, ujian AAMAI diselenggarakan secara daring sejak Februari 2021. Kurikulum masih sama, tetapi tipe soal sedikit berbeda. Sebelum pandemi, ada 14 soal yang terdiri dari 8 soal esai singkat dan 6 soal uraian panjang yang bisa dipilih 4 dari 6 soal. Pada ujian daring, soal dibuat menjadi 20 soal dengan jawaban uraian dengan waktu menjawab dengan kisaran 2-10 menit. Namun materi dan kurikulum masih tetao sama. Mulai tahun 2014, Gelar profesi ujian Asuransi untuk gelar AAAIK dan AAIK sudah tidak diselenggarakan lagi oleh Asosiasi Ahli Manajemen Asuransi Indonesia (AAMAI), namun akan diadakan oleh Lembaga Sertifikasi Profesi Profisiensi AAMAI (LSPP AAMAI). Menanggapi hal tersebut, saya berusaha menyusun kembali Buku Kumpulan Soal – Jawaban LSPP AAMAI 108 (atau dengan kode baru K.651210.108.01) yang bertopik “Praktik Klaim” untuk ujian LSPP AAMAI. Buku Kumpulan Soal Jawaban LSPP AAMAI 108: Praktek Klaim ini disajikan untuk mempersiapkan ujian LSPP AAMAI secara online sepanjang tahun 2022. Di edisi ini, AkademiAsuransi membuat kumpulan 50 soal ujian tahun 2021 dan prediksi ujian 2022. Harapannya, Anda dapat segera mendapatkan gelar AAAIK berkat bantuan buku ini. Bogor, 31 Januari 2021 Salam, Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP DISCLAIMER AkademiAsuransi.org bukanlah bagian dari lembaga sertifikasi profesi LSPP AAMAI.50SoalUjianLSPP2021danPrediksiSoalUjianLSPP2022dikumpulkan dari berbagai sumber.Anda tetap harus mempelajari seluruh soal jawab yang ada dalambukuiniuntukmemastikanbahwaAndamenguasaiseluruhmateriujianini.
  3. 3. disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 3 Daftar Isi Daftar Isi Kata Pengantar ................................................................................................................ 2 Daftar Isi ........................................................................................................................... 3 BAB I: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi ............................................................. 4 BAB II: Menentukan Keberadaan Jaminan ....................................................................... 22 BAB III: Penerapan Prinsip-prinsip Hukum ..................................................................... 55 BAB IV: Manfaat dan Kegunaan Informasi Klaim ............................................................. 76 BAB V: Menentukan Luas Ganti Rugi/Indemnity ............................................................. 96 BAB VI: Sumber Tanggungjawab Sipil ............................................................................ 116 BAB VII: Pembelaan Umum dan Pembatasan ............................................................... 149 BAB VIII: Menilai Kuantum – Klaim Pihak Ketiga ........................................................... 160 BAB IX: Negosiasi dan Penyelesaian Klaim yang Efektif ................................................. 183 BAB X: Pendakwaan dan Metode Lain dalam Penyelesaian Perseliihan ...................... 204 50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022 .......................................................... 218 Lampiran-lampiran ......................................................................................................... 224 Lampiran 1 - POLIS STANDAR ASURANSI KEBAKARAN INDONESIA Lampiran 2 - PERATURAN DAN PROSEDUR MEDIASI: Badan Mediasi dan Arbitrase Asuransi Indonesia (BMAI) Lampiran 3 - POJK No. 1/POJK.07/2013 TENTANG PERLINDUNGAN KONSUMEN SEKTOR JASA KEUANGAN Lampiran 4 - POJK No. 23 /POJK.05/2015 TENTANG PRODUK ASURANSI DAN PEMASARAN PRODUK ASURANSI Lampiran 5 - SE OJK No. 3/SEOJK.05/2015 TENTANG PENILAIAN TINGKAT RISIKO PERUSAHAAN ASURANSI DAN PERUSAHAAN REASURANSI Lampiran 6 - POJK No. 1/POJK.07/2014 TENTANG LEMBAGA ALTERNATIF PENYELESAIAN SENGKETA DI SEKTOR JASA KEUANGAN
  4. 4. 108 - Menerapkan Pengelolaan dan Pengendalian Praktik Klaim dalam Bisnis Asuransi Umum 4 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi 1.1. Berkaitan dengan regulasi di Inggris, jelaskan 4 (empat) tujuan Financial Services Authority yang ditetapkan oleh FSMA Jawaban: FSMA 2000 memberikan 4 tujuan utama FSA: • Menjaga kepercayaan dalam sistem keuangan Inggris Ini dicapai dengan mengawasi dan memonitor perusahaan dan transaksi, antara meyakinkan bahwa mereka beropeasi secara benar dan juga bahwa mereka telah memiliki modal yang cukup untuk memenuhi janji-janji finansial. Kita melihat akibat kehilangan kepercayaan dalam instutusi keuangan dalam peritiwa munculnya nasionalisasi atas Northern Rock Building Society di Februari 2008 dan kekacauan dalam pasar keuangan yang mengikutinya pada tahun 2008 dan 2009. Sebuah perusaan asuransi tentu memiliki janji untuk membayar dan tentunya stabilitas dan kualitas keuangan yang ada di belakang janji-janji itu adalah kuncinya. • Memperkenalkan pemahaman publik tentang sistem keuangan & Berkontribusi pada Stabilitas Keuangan di Inggris Tujuan FSA adalah untuk berkontribusi dalam perlindungan dan peningkatan stabilitas dalam sistem keuangan di Inggris. • Mengamankan derajat perlindungan konsumen Perlindungan publik adalah aspek utama dalam tanggungjawab FSA. Karenanya, hal itu mengawali pemeriksaan perusahaan dan individual (memeriksa kejujuran, kompetensi,dankesehatankeuangan)dan,sekalisuatubisnisaktif,FSAmemonitor pemeliharaan sesuai dengan standar yang didefinisikan secara memadai. Jika ada masalah serius yang muncul, FSA akan menginvestigasi, dan jika memadai, menegakkan disipin atau tuntutan tanggungjawab dalam melakukan bisnis di luar peraturan. Ada kekuatan untuk mengembalikan dana ke konsumen. • Membantu mengurangi kriminal finansial Ini merupakan topik yang sangat luas dan ada area spesifik atas apa yang telah FSA pilih untuk memfokuskan perhatiannya, yaitu: • Pencucian uang • Penipuan dan ketidakjujuran • Kejahatan pasar kriminal (misal: insider dealing) 1.2. Berkaitan dengan regulasi berbasis prinsip, uraikan 11 (sebelas) prinsip Financial Services Authority (FSA) mengenai praktik bisnis yang baik yang harus ada dalam suatu perusahaan.
  5. 5. disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 5 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi Jawaban: 1. Suatu perusahaan harus menjalankan bisnisnya dengan penuh integritas 2. Suatu perusahaan harus menjalankan bisnisnya dengan kemampuan, perhatian, dan ketekunan 3. Suatu perusahaan harus berrtanggungjawab untuk mengatur dan mengontrol segala urusannya secara efektif dan bertanggungjawab dengan sistem risk manajemen yang mencukupi 4. Suatu perusahaan harus menjaga sumber daya keuangan yang mencukupi 5. Suatu perusahaan harus mengamati standar yang layak dalam menjalankan pasar 6. Suatu perusahaan harus tetap memperhatikan kepentingan konsumennya dan memperlakukan mereka secara adil 7. Suatu perusahaan harus tetap memperhatikan informasi yang dibutuhkan oleh klien dan mengkomunikasikan informasi tersebut kepada mereka dalam cara yang jelas, adil, dan tidak menyesatkan 8. Suatu perusahaan harus mengelola konflik kepentingan secara adil, antara perusahaan itu sendiri dan konsumennya maupun antara seorang konsumen dengan klien yang lain 9. Suatu perusahaan harus memberi perhatian yang masuk akal dalam memastikan kesesuaian dari nasihat dan pertimbangan keputusan untuk setiap konsumen yang berhak mengandalkan pertimbangannya 10. Suatu perusahaan harus mengatur perlindungan yang memadai untuk aset yang dimiliki oleh klien ketika perlindungan itu bertanggungjawab untuk mereka 11. Suatu perusahaan harus berurusan dengan regulator dalam cara yang kooperatif dan terbuka dan harus memberitahukan kepada FSA secara tepat atas apapun yang berkaitan dengan perusahaan yang diharapkan dapat dilaporkan kepada FSA sebagai suatu pemberitahuan 1.3. Uraikan alasan perlunya seorang petugas klaim mengetahui tidak hanya regulasi di negara sendiri, tetapi juga regulasi negara lain (Mar 2013, No. 1; Okt 2019, No. 3). Jawaban: Penanggung dapat mengunderwrite bisnis di yurisdiksi seluruh dunia. Jika perusahaan asuransi hadir di pasar lokal, kadang-kadang berhubungan dengan klaim yang berasal dari risiko internasional yang secara lokal akan risiko. Hal ini lebih mungkin, bagaimanapun, bahwa klaim adjuster yang berbasis di Indonesia diperlukan untuk menangani klaim internasional. Dalam situasi itu sangat penting bahwa manajemen departemen klaim telah menetapkan apakah aturan lokal tertentu mungkin berlaku untuk klaim tersebut dan, jika demikian, telah memastikan bahwa adjuster klaim ada untuk menangani klaim-klaim tersebut secara tepat. Hal ini juga penting untuk dicatat bahwa aturan lokal juga akan berlaku untuk setiap outsource atau administrator pihak ketiga yang berurusan dengan klaim atas nama suatu perusahaan asuransi. Biasanya, tanggung jawab untuk memastikan bahwa agen outsourcing yang dengan aturan-aturan akan bertumpu pada perusahaan asuransi sebagai penanggung.
  6. 6. 108 - Menerapkan Pengelolaan dan Pengendalian Praktik Klaim dalam Bisnis Asuransi Umum 6 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi Claim handler perlu menyadari lingkungan regulasi yang menunjukkan parameter bagaimana setiap klaim harus ditangani. Claim handler yang ada di Indonesia akan secara natural perlu lebih menyadari lingkungan hukum Indonesia. Demikian pula dalam ekonomi global ini, klaim mungkin dapat muncul di mana pun di dunia dan claim handler akan perlu yakin bahwa penanganan klaim mereka sesuai dengan aturan yang ada di negara tersebut juga. Claim handler harus mengidentifikasi wilayah geografis yang berkaitan dengan aturan tertentu yang spesifik, untuk memberikan wawasan mengenai peraturan yang berbeda ditemukan di luar Indonesia. Jika Anda menemukan klaim internasional di tempat kerja Anda, Anda harus, bagaimanapun, selalu yakin atas kemungkinan bahwa mungkin ada aturan khusus yang mengatur pelaksanaan klaim. Anda harus memastikan bahwa Anda menyadari posisi up-to-date skema pengaturan di luar Indonesia sering berubah seperti yang mereka lakukan di Indonesia. 1.4. Dalam polis terdapat bagian yang mengatur mengenai hukum dan jurisdiksi yang diberlakukan untuk polis tersebut (governing law). Uraikan maksud bagian ini berkaitan dengan kliam pihak ketiga (Mar 2013, No. 3). Jawaban: Claim handler perlu menyadari lingkungan regulasi yang menunjukkan parameter bagaimana setiap klaim harus ditangani. Claim handler yang ada di Indonesia akan secara natural perlu lebih menyadari lingkungan hukum Indonesia. Demikian pula dalam ekonomi global ini, klaim mungkin dapat muncul di mana pun di dunia dan claim handler akan perlu yakin bahwa penanganan klaim mereka sesuai dengan aturan yang ada di negara tersebut juga. Claim handler harus mengidentifikasi wilayah geografis yang berkaitan dengan aturan tertentu yang spesifik, untuk memberikan wawasan mengenai peraturan yang berbeda ditemukan di luar Indonesia. Jika Anda menemukan klaim internasional di tempat kerja Anda, Anda harus, bagaimanapun, selalu yakin atas kemungkinan bahwa mungkin ada aturan khusus yang mengatur pelaksanaan klaim. Anda harus memastikan bahwa Anda menyadari posisi up-to-date skema pengaturan di luar Indonesia sering berubah seperti yang mereka lakukan di Indonesia. Memahami governing law ini sangat penting dalam klaim pihak ketiga di mana dapat terjadi bahwa pihak ketiga tidak berasal dari negara yang sama dengan negara penerbit polis. Wawasan mengenai peraturan di negara lain amat penting untuk menangani klaim tersebut. 1.5. Dalam kaitannya dengan praktek bisnis yang baik (good business practice), uraikan 3 (tiga) prinsip utama di mana tingkat standar pelayanannya harus tetap dipertahankan oleh personil yang bertanggungjawab dalam penanganan klaim (Mar 2013, No. 7). Jawaban: - Melaksanakan bisnis dengan integritas, ketrampilan, perhatian, ketekunan (Prinsip 1 dan 2)
  7. 7. disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 7 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi - Memperlakukan konsumen secara adil (Prinsip 2,6,7, 8, dan 9); dan - Training dan kompetensi (Prinsip 2) 1.6. Berkaitan dengan prinsip FSA bagi konsumen, uraikan 6 (enam) penjabaran dari treating customer fairly (TCF) Jawaban: 1. Konsumen dapat yakin bahwa mereka berhadapan dengan perusahaan di mana memperlakukan pelanggan secara adil adalah pusat budaya perusahaan. 2. Produk dan jasa yang dipasarkan dan dijual di pasar ritel dirancang untuk memenuhi kebutuhan dari kelompok konsumen yang diidentifikasi dan ditargetkan dengan sesuai. 3. Konsumen diberikan informasi yang jelas dan tetap diinformasikan secara tepat sebelum, selama, dan setelah titik penjualan. 4. Dimana konsumen menerima saran, nasihat ini cocok dan memperhitungkan keadaan mereka. 5. Konsumen disediakan dengan produk yang tampil sebagai tindakan perusahaan dalam menjawab harapan konsumen, dan layanan yang terkait standar yang dapat diterima dan juga yang telah mereka harapkan. 6. Konsumen tidak menghadapi hambatan purnajual yang dipaksakan secara tidak masuk akal oleh perusahaan untuk mengubah produk, mengubah provider, mengajukan klaim atau membuat suatu komplain. 1.7. Berkaitan dengan Insurance: Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS), uraikan 4 (empat) kewajiban perusahaan asuransi umum dalam penanganan klaim. Jawaban: (1) menangani klaim dengan segera dan adil; (2) memberikan arahan yang wajar untuk membantu pemegang polis melakukan klaim dan informasi yang sesuai dengan progressnya; (3) tidak tanpa alasan dalam menolak klaim (termasuk dengan mengakhiri atau mengabaikan suatu polis); dan (4) menyelesaikan klaim segera setelah hal penyelesaian disepakati. 1.8. Uraikan perbedaan penting antara konsumen dan pelanggan komersial di bawah ICOBS. Jawaban:
  8. 8. 108 - Menerapkan Pengelolaan dan Pengendalian Praktik Klaim dalam Bisnis Asuransi Umum 8 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi Konsumen adalah setiap orang pribadi yang bertindak untuk tujuan yang berada di luar perdagangan dan profesi mereka. Pelanggan komersial adalah pelanggan yang bukan konsumen. Jika itu tidak jelas ke mana definisi pemegang polis tersebut dijatuhkan, maka mereka harus diperlakukan sebagai konsumen. Pendekatan ini sedikit berbeda dengan definisi konsumen sebelum ICOB 1.9. Insurance: Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS) 8.1.1 berbicara mengenai penanganan klaim secara adil dan tidak menolak klaim secara tidak masuk akal. Jelaskan prinsip ‘adil’ dan ‘masuk akal’ tersebut dalam kaitannya dengan penanganan klaim. Jawaban: FSA menekankan bahwa pemegang polis adalah konsumen. Kecuali jika ada penipuan, jika pelanggan adalah konsumen maka perusahaan asuransi tidak dapat mengandalkan poin cakupan polis tertentu untuk menolak klaim. Jika ada non-disclosure oleh konsumen atas suatu fakta material, dan itu adalah salah satu alasan bahwa pelanggan tidak akan pernah cukup diharapkan untuk mengungkapkan fakta itu, maka klaim tidak dapat ditolak. Jika ada kelalaian atau kekeliruan dari fakta material untuk risiko, maka lagi-lagi perusahaan asuransi tidak dapat menggunakannya sebagai dasar untuk menolak klaim. Dan akhirnya, jika ada pelanggaran kondisi polis (warranty atau condition) maka perusahaan asuransi tidak bisa menggunaannya untuk menolak klaim, kecuali klaim tersebut berhubungan langsung dengan pelanggaran itu. Ini pelunakan aturan untuk klaim bagi konsumen yang mencerminkan pendekatan yang diambil dalam situasi seperti oleh Dinas Ombudsman Keuangan (FOS). 1.10. Berkaitan dengan prinsip ke-2 FSA tentang cara perusahaan asuransi melakukan bisnis, jelaskan: a. Peran Pelatihan dan Kompetensi (Training and Competence - TC) b. Kewajiban perusahaan dalam hal Pelatihan dan Kompetensi (Training and Competence - TC) Jawaban: a. Peran Pelatihan dan Kompetensi (Training and Competence - TC) Pasar semakin menyadari bahwa kualitas layanan klaim yang disediakan oleh perusahaan asuransi adalah pembeda utama dan, memang, berpengaruh pada titik penjualan yang positif. Ada langkah yang pasti dalam pasar asuransi terhadap profesionalisme claim handler. Mempekerjakan petugas klaim yang kompeten, terlatih dan profesional dapat membantu dalam pencapaian tujuan perusahaan.
  9. 9. disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 9 Bab 1: Lingkungan Regulasi dari Klaim Asuransi b. Kewajiban perusahaan dalam hal Pelatihan dan Kompetensi (Training and Competence - TC) Di bawah TC, sebuah perusahaan resmi harus memastikan bahwa: 1. karyawannya kompeten; 2. karyawannya tetap kompeten untuk pekerjaan yang mereka lakukan; 3. karyawannya secara tepat diawasi; 4. kompetensi karyawannya secara teratur diperiksa; dan 5. tingkat kompetensi sesuai dengan sifat bisnis Oleh karena itu, claim handler harus dilatih dengan baik dan tingkat pelatihan harus dipertahankan. Yang paling penting, perusahaan asuransi harus mampu menunjukkan bahwa mereka memenuhi persyaratan itu. FSA mengatakan bahwa jika menemukan pelanggaran di perusahaan itu, tidak akan ada tindakan spesifik yang diambil atasnya, tapi sebaliknya akan melihat ini sebagai bukti dari masalah yang lebih luas dan lebih serius pada manajemen yang tidak memadai. 1.11. Terkait dengan kualitas penanganan klaim, uraikan 2 ( dua ) prinsip utama yang harus diperhatikan oleh staf klaim dalam penanganan klaim. (Mar 2021, No. 14) Jawaban: Berdasarkan FSA, Prinsip kunci yang harus dimiliki oleh seorang staf petugas klaim dalam mindset mereka adalah: - Melaksanakan bisnis dengan integritas, ketrampilan, perhatian, ketekunan Sebuah perusahaan resmi harus memastikan bahwa: • karyawannya kompeten; • karyawannya tetap kompeten untuk pekerjaan yang mereka lakukan; • karyawannya secara tepat diawasi; • kompetensi karyawannya secara teratur diperiksa; dan • tingkat kompetensi sesuai dengan sifat bisnis Oleh karena itu, claim handler harus dilatih dengan baik dan tingkat pelatihan harus dipertahankan. Yang paling penting, perusahaan asuransi harus mampu menunjukkan bahwa mereka memenuhi persyaratan itu. FSA mengatakan bahwa jika menemukan pelanggaran di perusahaan itu, tidak akan ada tindakan spesifik yang diambil atasnya, tapi sebaliknya akan melihat ini sebagai bukti dari masalah yang lebih luas dan lebih serius pada manajemen yang tidak memadai. - Memperlakukan konsumen secara adil Sebagaimana yang sudah kita pelajari di awal, tema treating customers fairly (TCF) atau memperlakukan konsumen secara adil adalah contoh pertama dari
  10. 10. Powered by AkademiAsuransi.org Akademia yth, Mohon maaf, Anda hanya menikmati beberapa halaman sampel dan terhenti pada halaman ini. Anda bisa mendapatkan PDF atas file lengkap ini hanya dengan Rp 55,000. Berikut ini caranya: 1. Transfer uang sebesar Rp. 55,000 + Rp. XYZ ( 3 DIGIT AKHIR NOMOR HP ANDA) ke salah satu dari nomor rekening ini: Bank Central Asia – BCA a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo nomor rekening: 357-0414-576 Jenius / BPTN Jenius a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 90010964684 / $afriantobudi Gopay a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. Gopay: 081381024460 OVO a.n. Afrianto Budi nomor OVO: 0813-8102-4460 Seabank a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 9012-4154-3346 Bank Jago a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 1040-2110-0156 Misal: Nomor HP anda 081234567890 Maka, Rp. XYZ adalah Rp. 890 Pilih salah satu Bank di atas, kemudian transfer langsung senilai Rp. 55.890 2. Setelah selesai melakukan transfer, kirimkan email ke afriantobudi@ymail.com dengan format: KODE BUKU (SPASI) EMAIL ANDA (SPASI) 3 DIGIT TERAKHIR NO HP ANDA (SPASI) BCA / BRI/OVO Contoh: PDF101 alamatemailanda@yahoo.com 890 BCA Kirimkan bukti pembayaran Anda agar proses verifikasi menjadi lebih cepat. Daftar Kode Buku Soal-Jawab: PDF101 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 101: Praktek Asuransi PDF102 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 102: Hukum Asuransi PDF103 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 103: Bisnis Asuransi dan Keuangan PDF104 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 104: Asuransi Kendaraan Bermotor dan Tanggung Gugat PDF106 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 106: Asuransi Pengangkutan PDF107 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 107: Praktek Underwriting PDF108 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 108: Praktek Klaim 3. Jika pembayaran terverifikasi, kami akan mengirimkan PDF tersebut melalui email Anda dalam waktu maksimal 24 jam. Kami pastikan bahwa PDF dapat diterima dengan baik. Jika Anda kesulitan, silakan kontak saya via email di: afriantobudi@ymail.com atau via whatsapp 081381024460. Kami akan senang membantu Anda. Salam, Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS MM CIIB ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP

×