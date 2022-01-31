Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soal Jawab AAMAI 107: Praktik Underwriting +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022

Telah tersedia buku soal-jawab LSPP AAMAI Edisi Ujian 2022 yang dilengkapi dengan 50 Soal Ujian 2021 dan Prediksi Ujian 2022.

Kode Subject: K.651210.107.01
Judul: Soal Jawab Ujian LSPP AAMAI
107: Praktik Underwriting +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022
Jumlah halaman: 301 termasuk cover
Harga: Rp. 55,000

Soal Jawab AAMAI 107: Praktik Underwriting +50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022

  1. 1. Soal Jawab Ujian LSPP AAMAI + 50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022 107: Praktek Underwriting Subject Ujian: K.651210.107.01 MELAKSANAKAN PENGELOLAAN DAN PENGENDALIAN PRAKTIK UNDERWRITING PADA PERUSAHAAN ASURANSI KERUGIAN Kumpulan Soal Jawab 2013 s.d. 2021 untuk Persiapan ujian LSPP Sepanjang 2022 Disusun oleh: Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP Copyright © 2022 oleh www.AkademiAsuransi.org Edisi 15, Cetakan ke-1 pada Januari 2022 HAK CIPTA DILINDUNGI UNDANG-UNDANG. DILARANG MEMPERBANYAK SEBAGIAN ATAU SELURUH ISI BUKU TANPA IZIN TERTULIS DARI PENYUSUN/PENERBIT
  2. 2. Soal Jawab LSPP AAMAI 107 - Praktek Underwriting, Untuk Ujian 2022 2 Pengantar PENGANTAR Pandemi Covid-19 masih terjadi hingga saat ini. Sejak pandemi covid-19, ujian gelar keahlian oleh AAMAI diselenggarakan secara daring. Terjadi beberapa kali penundaan ujian sertifikasi profesi. Hingga pada akhirnya, ujian AAMAI diselenggarakan secara daring sejak Februari 2021. Kurikulum masih sama, tetapi tipe soal sedikit berbeda. Sebelum pandemi, ada 14 soal yang terdiri dari 8 soal esai singkat dan 6 soal uraian panjang yang bisa dipilih 4 dari 6 soal. Pada ujian daring, soal dibuat menjadi 20 soal dengan jawaban uraian dengan waktu menjawab dengan kisaran 2-10 menit. Namun materi dan kurikulum masih tetap sama. Mulai tahun 2014, Gelar profesi ujian Asuransi untuk gelar AAAIK dan AAIK sudah tidak diselenggarakan lagi oleh Asosiasi Ahli Manajemen Asuransi Indonesia (AAMAI), namun akan diadakan oleh Lembaga Sertifikasi Profesi Profisiensi AAMAI (LSPP AAMAI). Menanggapi hal tersebut, saya berusaha menyusun kembali Buku Kumpulan Soal – Jawaban LSPP AAMAI 107 (atau dengan kode baru K.651210.107.01) yang bertopik “Praktek Underwriting” untuk ujian LSPP AAMAI. Buku Kumpulan Soal Jawaban LSPP AAMAI 107: Praktek Underwriting ini disajikan untuk mempersiapkan ujian LSPP AAMAI secara online sepanjang tahun 2022. Di edisi ini, AkademiAsuransi membuat kumpulan 50 soal ujian tahun 2021 dan prediksi ujian 2022. Harapannya, Anda dapat segera mendapatkan gelar AAAIK berkat bantuan buku ini. Bogor, 31 Januari 2022 Salam, Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP DISCLAIMER AkademiAsuransi.org bukanlah bagian dari lembaga sertifikasi profesi LSPP AAMAI. 50 Soal Ujian LSPP 2021 dan Prediksi Soal Ujian LSPP 2022 dikumpulkan dari berbagai sumber. Anda tetap harus mempelajari seluruh soal jawab yang ada dalam buku ini untuk memastikan bahwa Anda menguasai seluruh materi ujian ini.
  3. 3. Oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 3 Daftar Isi DAFTAR ISI Pengantar ........................................................................................................................................... 2 Daftar Isi ............................................................................................................................................. 3 Bab 1: Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): Financial Services Authority (FSA) ................................................................................... 4 Bab 2: Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum underwriting (2): aspek kunci lainnya .................. 20 Bab 3: Pengaruh Utama Pada Underwriting .................................................................................. 36 Bab 4: Kebijakan dan Praktik Underwriting .................................................................................. 61 Bab 5: Analisis numerik terhadap risiko & hubungan & signifikansinya dalam underwriting ............................................................................................................. 114 Bab 6: Peran dan pentingnya reasuransi ......................................................................................... 135 Bab 7: Prinsip dan praktik penetapan harga risiko ...................................................................... 169 50 Soal Online 2021 dan Prediksi Soal 2022 ................................................................................... 201 LAMPIRAN LAMPIRAN ................................................................................................................ 206 SE OJK NOMOR 6 /SEOJK.05/2017 TENTANG PENETAPAN TARIF PREMI ATAU KONTRIBUSI PADA LINI USAHA ASURANSI HARTA BENDA DAN ASURANSI KENDARAAN BERMOTOR TAHUN 2017, beserta dengan Lampiran-lampirannya • PERATURAN OTORITAS JASA KEUANGAN NOMOR: 1⁄POJK.07/2013 TENTANG PERLINDUNGAN KONSUMEN SEKTOR JASA KEUANGAN
  4. 4. Soal Jawab LSPP AAMAI 107 - Praktek Underwriting, Untuk Ujian 2022 4 Bab 1 : Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA BAB 1 Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): Financial Services Authority (FSA) 1.1. Sebutkan tujuan undang-undang Financial Services Authority (FSA) di Inggris Jawab: FSA memiliki sejumlah tujuan antara lain: • Menjaga kepercayaan diri pada sistem keuangan Inggris. • Stabilitas keuangan – berkontribusi terhadap perlindungan dan peningkatan sistem keuangan Inggris. • Memberikan tingkat perlindungan keamanan yang tepat bagi konsumen. • Sebisa mungkin mengurangi segala kemungkinan bisnis digunakan untuk tujuan yang berhubungan dengan kejahatan finansial. 1.2. Terkait dengan perlindungan konsumen asuransi, uraikan 2 (dua) ketentuan yang harus ada dalam polis asuransi menurut POJK no 2 tahun 2013 tentang Perlindungan Konsumen (Apr 2015, No. 1). Jawab: (Seharusnya, POJK No. 1 tahun 2013, tentang Perlindungan Konsumen) Ada 2 ketentuan yang harus ada dalam polis menurut POJK No. 1 Tahun 2013, yaitu: Pasal 7: (1) Pelaku Usaha Jasa Keuangan wajib menggunakan istilah, frasa, dan/ atau kalimat yang sederhana dalam Bahasa Indonesia yang mudah dimengerti oleh Konsumen dalam setiap dokumen yang: a. memuat hak dan kewajiban Konsumen; b. dapat digunakan Konsumen untuk mengambil keputusan; dan
  5. 5. Oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 5 Bab 1: Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA c. memuat persyaratan dan dapat mengikat Konsumen secara hukum. (2) Bahasa Indonesia dalam dokumen sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dapat disandingkan dengan bahasa lain jika diperlukan. (3) Pelaku Usaha Jasa Keuangan wajib menggunakan huruf, tulisan, simbol, diagram dan tanda yang dapat dibaca secara jelas. (4) Pelaku Usaha Jasa Keuangan wajib memberikan penjelasan atas istilah, frasa, kalimat dan/atau simbol, diagram dan tanda yang belum dipahami oleh Konsumen. (5) Dalam hal dokumen sebagaimana dimaksud dalam ayat (1) berdasarkan ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan menggunakan bahasa asing, bahasa asing tersebut harus disandingkan dengan Bahasa Indonesia. Pasal 8: (1) Pelaku Usaha Jasa Keuangan wajib menyusun dan menyediakan ringkasan informasi produk dan/atau layanan. (2) Ringkasan informasi produk dan/atau layanan sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) wajib dibuat secara tertulis, sekurang- kurangnya memuat: a. manfaat, risiko, dan biaya produk dan/atau layanan; dan b. syarat dan ketentuan. 1.3. Terkait dengan aspek utama peraturan dan hukum, uraikan ketentuan tentang underwriting menurut pasal 34 POJK no 69 /POJK.05/2016 (Okt 2019, No. 4; Mar 2021, No. 9) Jawab: Perusahaan atau Unit Syariah wajib memiliki pedoman underwriting untuk produk yang dipasarkan, yang mencerminkan bahwa pelaksanaan proses seleksi risiko dilakukan secara hati-hati dan sesuai dengan praktik perasuransian yang berlaku umum. 1.4. Jelaskan apa yang dilakukan Financial Services Authority (FSA) di Inggris untuk mencapai tujuannya
  6. 6. Soal Jawab LSPP AAMAI 107 - Praktek Underwriting, Untuk Ujian 2022 6 Bab 1 : Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA Jawab: FSA memiliki sejumlah tujuan antara lain: Stabilitas keuangan - berkontribusi terhadap perlindungan dan peningkatan sistem keuangan Inggris: dalam mempertimbangkan tujuan ini, FSA harus memperhatikan konsekuensi ekonomi dan fiskal untuk ketidakstabilan sistem keuangan di Inggris; pengaruhnya jika ada pertumbuhan ekonomi Kerajaan Inggris dari apa pun yang dilakukan untuk tujuan mencapai tujuan dan dampaknya jika ada pada kesesuaian sistem keuangan Inggris mengenai kejadian atau keadaan di luar Inggris dan juga di Inggris. Ini adalah tujuan undang-undang baru untuk FSA yang diberikan kepadanya di bawah Financial Service Act 2010 setelah terjadinya krisis ekonomi yang dimulai pada tahun 2007. Untuk menjamin tingkat perlindungan yang tepat bagi konsumen, FSA pada awalnya akan memeriksa perusahaan dan individu (memeriksa kejujuran, kompetensi dan kesehatan finansial) dan akan memantau pemeliharaan standar yang ditetapkan. Jika masalah serius muncul, FSA menyelidiki dan, jika sesuai, mendisiplinkan atau menuntut orang-orang yang bertanggung jawab dalam menjalankan bisnis yang melenceng dari peraturan.Ada kekuatan untuk mengembalikan dana ke konsumen. Untuk membantu mengurangi kejahatan finansial, FSA memusatkan perhatiannya pada: • pencucian uang; • kecurangan dan ketidakjujuran; dan • Kesalahan pidana pasar, seperti insider dealing. 1.5. Terkait dengan kebijakan dan praktik underwriting, sebutkan 5 (lima) alasan mengapa underwriter memerlukan informasi tentang cadangan teknis (Mar 2017, No. 8). Jawab: • Underwriter terutama berkaitan dengan persyaratan penerimaan risiko dan premi yang dipersyaratkan. Tujuan utamanya adalah untuk memastikan bahwa bisnis yang diunderwrite akan menghasilkan keuntungan. Namun, aspek kunci adalah seberapa banyak keuntungan. Seperti yang telah disebutkan di atas, Penanggung Inggris harus memiliki sumber daya modal yang ‘cukup memperhatikan ukuran dan sifat bisnisnya’. Intinya, semakin berisiko bisnis semakin besar kebutuhan modal untuk menunjangnya. Ini berarti bahwa pengembalian premi yang dibutuhkan untuk menulisnya lebih tinggi.
  7. 7. Oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 7 Bab 1: Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA • Untuk dapat memastikan bahwa tidak akan ada kegagalan untuk memenuhikewajibanmereka,perusahaanasuransiperlumemperkirakan kewajiban dan pendapatan masa depan mereka seakurat mungkin. • Karena pada dasarnya sulit untuk melakukan ini, perusahaan asuransi harus memiliki cadangan aset melebihi dan di atas kewajiban yang diantisipasi tersebut. Tingkat atau cadangan aset tambahan itu adalah masalah bagi perusahaan asuransi mana yang harus memberikan banyak pemikiran. • Ada banyak yang tergantung pada jenis risiko yang dimiliki oleh perusahaan asuransi dan tingkat kepastian mengenai risiko itu. Hal ini mempengaruhi jumlah cadangan yang akan dipegang oleh perusahaan asuransi untuk mendukung berbagai lini bisnis mereka. Karena perusahaan asuransi berada dalam bisnis untuk membayar uang kepada penggugat mereka, aset yang diharapkan dapat digunakan untuk tujuan itu perlu berada dalam bentuk yang mudah didapat. • Oleh karena itu, mereka harus memegang cukup uang untuk membayar klaim saat klaim itu muncul. Pengendalian arus kas penting untuk alasan ini. Semua perusahaan asuransi akan menganalisis risiko mereka dengan cara yang selengkap mungkin demi praktik bisnis yang baik untuk memastikan bahwa mereka memiliki aset dan uang tunai yang memadai dan memang FSA mengharuskan mereka melakukannya. FSA memiliki aturan seputar tingkat modal yang dibutuhkan dan kami akan mempertimbangkan konteks peraturan tersebut di bagian berikutnya. 1.6. FSA memiliki pendekatan berbasis risiko terhadap aktivitas pemantauannya - apa artinya ini? Jawab: FSA berusaha untuk mengidentifikasi risiko utama terhadap tujuan undang- undang yang diajukan oleh masing-masing perusahaan, pasar dan mekanisme pasar, dan perkembangan dan kejadian baru, dan kemudian mengalokasikan sumber pengawasannya sesuai dengan tingkat risiko yang dinilai. Dengan demikian, semakin besar risiko yang dirasakan sehubungan dengan kepercayaan pada sistem keuangan, perlindungan pelanggan, atau kejahatan finansial, semakin tinggi prioritas perhatian peraturan. Ini berarti FSA memusatkan sumber daya pada perusahaan spesifik, sektor atau mekanisme industri atau pasar spesifik, atau pada tema spesifik yang menjadi perhatian saat ini, misalnya jenis produk tertentu. Karena tindakan pengaturandidorongolehrisiko,kunjunganpemantauanrutinhanyamerupakan ciri kecil kerangka kerja. Pendekatan ini mengakui tanggung jawab masing- masing konsumen dan manajemen senior perusahaan. Ini juga mengenali
  8. 8. Soal Jawab LSPP AAMAI 107 - Praktek Underwriting, Untuk Ujian 2022 8 Bab 1 : Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA ketidakmampuan untuk menghapus semua risiko kegagalan dari sistem keuangan yang akan meningkatkan biaya untuk mengurangi keuntungan. 1.7. Apa itu TCF dan prinsip FSA mana yang menjadi kunci TCF? Jawab: FSA telah memilih Treating Customers Fairly (TCF) / Memperlakukan Pelanggan dengan adil sebagai salah satu tema peraturan utama pertamanya. Telah diputuskan bahwa menetapkan peraturan rinci bukanlah cara yang sesuai untuk menangani masalah keadilan dan oleh karena itu akan diikat kembali berdasarkan pendekatan berbasis prinsip. Hal ini telah memperjelas bahwa TCF akan bergantung pada manajemen senior sebuah perusahaan yang diatur untuk memastikan bahwa TCF tertanam secara efektif ke dalam nilai, budaya, dan cara perusahaan menjalankan bisnisnya. PrinsiputamadalamhaliniadalahPrinsip6:‘Perusahaanharusmemperhatikan kepentingan pelanggannya dan memperlakukan mereka dengan adil’. 1.8. Bagaimana underwriter menerjemahkan asas FSA dari TCF menjadi tindakan praktis dalam contoh berikut? Berdasarkan catatan klaim yang sangat buruk selama tiga tahun sebelumnya, ditambah dengan pemberitahuan oleh tertanggung tentang sebuah keyakinan dan denda atas pelanggaran peraturan kesehatan dan keselamatan kerja, underwriter tersebut ingin menolak renewal polis liability-nya. Apakah masuk akal untuk menerapkan kebijakan underwriting yang sangat berat dengan maksud untuk mengalihkan risiko atau apakah akan lebih sesuai dengan prinsip hanya untuk menolak me-renew? Tertanggung harus memberitahu setiap perusahaan asuransi mengenai penolakannya untuk merenew. Jawab: Jawaban atas pertanyaan ini, seperti dalam banyak kasus mengenai hal ini, akan sangat bergantung pada sifat keadaan, hubungan yang ada dengan pelanggan dan tujuan perusahaan di mana underwriter beroperasi. Pemegang polis pasti akan ditempatkan dalam posisi yang sangat sulit karena Penanggung lainnya mungkin bereaksi negatif terhadap proposal asuransi apapun, terutama mengingat bahwa underwriter sebelumnya telah menolak perpanjangan. Sekilas ini berpotensi tidak adil ditambah ada efek pada citra
  9. 9. Oleh: Afrianto Budi, SS, MM, CIIB, ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP 9 Bab 1: Lingkungan peraturan dan hukum dari underwriting (1): FSA public relation industri asuransi untuk dipertimbangkan. Pengenaan terms yang berat mungkin bisa dibenarkan jika tujuannya adalah untuk memperbaiki risikonya. Namun, apabila perusahaan begitu saja menaikkan premi atau memaksakan excess mungkin saja perusahaan sedang tidak menyadari tindakan underwriter yang sedang berusaha menghapus bisnis dari portofolio. Underwriter mungkin merasa bahwa pendekatan yang paling adil adalah mengadakan dialog terbuka dan jujur dengan pihak tertanggung dengan tujuan untuk memperbaiki kualitas risiko. Jika Tertanggung tidak mau bekerja sama maka penolakan perpanjangan akan lebih mungkin dipandang sebagai pilihan yang adil. 1.9. Uraikan 5 (lima) prinsip FSA yang berdampak pada hubungan perusahaan dengan pelanggannya. Jawab: • Prinsip 1: Perusahaan harus menjalankan bisnisnya dengan integritas. • Prinsip 6: Perusahaan harus memperhatikan kepentingan pelanggannya dan memperlakukan mereka dengan adil. • Prinsip 7: Perusahaan harus memperhatikan kebutuhan informasi kliennya, dan mengkomunikasikan informasi kepada mereka dengan cara yang jelas, adil dan tidak menyesatkan. • Prinsip 8: Perusahaan harus mengelola konflik kepentingan secara adil, baik antara dirinya dan pelanggannya dan antara pelanggan dan klien lainnya. • Prinsip 9: Perusahaan harus berhati-hati untuk memastikan kesesuaian saran dan keputusan discretionary untuk setiap pelanggan yang berhak mengandalkan keputusannya. 1.10. Sehubungan dengan penentuan harga asuransi, uraikan ketentuan dalam surat OJK no. S- 71/D.05/2014 (Apr 2015, No. 9): a. Penerapan diskon bila tidak terjadi klaim b. Penerapan tarif premi tanpa biaya akuisisi c. Penerapan tarif premi untuk pertanggungan harta benda di atas USD 300.000.000 d. Penerapan tarif premi tunggal untuk multi lokasi risiko sejenis
  10. 10. Powered by AkademiAsuransi.org Akademia yth, Mohon maaf, Anda hanya menikmati beberapa halaman sampel dan terhenti pada halaman ini. Anda bisa mendapatkan PDF atas file lengkap ini hanya dengan Rp 55,000. Berikut ini caranya: 1. Transfer uang sebesar Rp. 55,000 + Rp. XYZ ( 3 DIGIT AKHIR NOMOR HP ANDA) ke salah satu dari nomor rekening ini: Bank Central Asia – BCA a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo nomor rekening: 357-0414-576 Jenius / BPTN Jenius a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 90010964684 / $afriantobudi Gopay a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. Gopay: 081381024460 OVO a.n. Afrianto Budi nomor OVO: 0813-8102-4460 Seabank a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 9012-4154-3346 Bank Jago a.n. Afrianto Budi Purnomo no. rekening: 1040-2110-0156 Misal: Nomor HP anda 081234567890 Maka, Rp. XYZ adalah Rp. 890 Pilih salah satu Bank di atas, kemudian transfer langsung senilai Rp. 55.890 2. Setelah selesai melakukan transfer, kirimkan email ke afriantobudi@ymail.com dengan format: KODE BUKU (SPASI) EMAIL ANDA (SPASI) 3 DIGIT TERAKHIR NO HP ANDA (SPASI) BCA / BRI/OVO Contoh: PDF101 alamatemailanda@yahoo.com 890 BCA Kirimkan bukti pembayaran Anda agar proses verifikasi menjadi lebih cepat. Daftar Kode Buku Soal-Jawab: PDF101 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 101: Praktek Asuransi PDF102 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 102: Hukum Asuransi PDF103 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 103: Bisnis Asuransi dan Keuangan PDF104 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 104: Asuransi Kendaraan Bermotor dan Tanggung Gugat PDF106 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 106: Asuransi Pengangkutan PDF107 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 107: Praktek Underwriting PDF108 – Untuk Soal Jawab LSPP 108: Praktek Klaim 3. Jika pembayaran terverifikasi, kami akan mengirimkan PDF tersebut melalui email Anda dalam waktu maksimal 24 jam. Kami pastikan bahwa PDF dapat diterima dengan baik. Jika Anda kesulitan, silakan kontak saya via email di: afriantobudi@ymail.com atau via whatsapp 081381024460. Kami akan senang membantu Anda. Salam, Afrianto Budi Purnomo, SS MM CIIB ANZIIF (Sr Assoc) CIP

×