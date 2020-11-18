What will it take to see a fresh wave of God?s power crash over the nations? ? The earth is shaking. The church is suffering from compromise and powerlessness. People are desperate for solutions. The answer will not come from a president; it can only come from a people who know how to bring Heaven to Earth. ? Could it be that you are the key to unlocking the move of God in this generation? ? Mario Murillo is recognized as a dynamic evangelist whose ministry sees multi?tudes receive salvation, healing, and deliverance. He has long carried a burden to see a Great Awakening in America. Now, he is being raised up as an urgent prophetic voice, calling the people of God to take their place as the watchmen, prophetic voices, and miracle-workers they have been anointed to be. ? In Vessels of Fire and Glory, you will learn:Why satan is intent on destroying America.The prophetic significance of the ?Valley of Dry Bones? for this present hour.The 4 factors of spiritual awakening.The crimes

