Laporan tugas akhir 1516116135 aria fajar ramdhany_xii-tkj2.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHAT SERVER INTRANET TUGAS AKHIR Diajukan untuk Memenuhi Salah Satu Syarat Kelulusan pada Program Studi Keahlian Teknik Ko...
i KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur penulis panjatkan kehadirat Allah SWT, yang telah melimpahkan rahmat, taufik dan karunia-Nya,...
ii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR.................................................................................................
1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Masalah Jaringan komputer adalah sekelompok komputer yang saling berhubungan satu s...
2 1.3 Manfaat • Sebagai media komunikasi berbasis local free opensource. • Memudahkan perusahaan untuk berkomunikasi .
3 BAB II LANDASAN TEORI 2.1 Openfire Openfire adalah sebuah aplikasi yang paling banyak digunakan untuk Chat Server Intern...
4 BAB III PERANCANGAN TOPOLOGI Dibawah ini adalah perancangan atau topologi yang saya buat untuk membangun chat server int...
5 BAB IV PROSES PEMBUATAN 4.1 Konfigurasi Pada Debian/Server o Kita konfigurasikan terlebih dahulu adapter jaringan-nya. o...
6 o Isikan default “root” saja. o Ulangi password. o Selanjutnya buat database, dengan command seperti diatas.
7 o Install java, karena openfire membutuhkan java. o Lalu install openfire. Aplikasi openfire bukan bawaan dari debian, o...
8 4.2 Konfigurasi Pada Website Jika sudah mengkonfigurasi di Debian/Server, selanjutnya konfigurasi pada website. o Untuk ...
9 o Pilih Standard Database Connection. o Selanjutnya, host name pada database URL kita isikan “localhost”, dan database-n...
10 o Selanjutnya buat email user admin dan passwordnya. * admin@(ip/dns server) o Selanjutnya masuk ke halaman login openf...
11 * Contoh format. * Contoh jika user sudah dibuat.
12 BAB V IMPLEMENTASI 5.1 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Spark o Sebelum masuk akun, setting terlebih dahulu aplikasi spark ...
13 Halaman depan sign in pada aplikasi spark. o Gambar diatas terdapat icon orang warna hijau, yang berarti user tersebut ...
14 5.2 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Pidgin. oPada aplikasi Pidgin, daftarkan akun di menu tab account, manage account, lal...
15 o Cek di website openfire sudah connect atau belum. 5.3 Menghubungkan 2 Akun Yang Berbeda Aplikasi (Spark dan Pidgin). ...
16 - Popup di Pidgin jika ada akun yang sudah menambahkan kontak. - Lalu pilih Authorize, lalu akan muncul seperti gambar ...
17 BAB VI HASIL PERCOBAAN Dibawah ini merupakan hasil percobaan antara user yang menggunakan aplikasi spark, dan user yang...
18 BAB VII KESIMPULAN Kesimpulan dari Tugas Akhir yang saya kerjakan dapat menjadi solusi dalam perkembangan teknologi, kh...
19 DAFTAR PUSTAKA [1] https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/index.jsp [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Openfir...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Laporan tugas akhir 1516116135 aria fajar ramdhany_xii-tkj2.

39 views

Published on

Chat Server dengan Openfire

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Laporan tugas akhir 1516116135 aria fajar ramdhany_xii-tkj2.

  1. 1. CHAT SERVER INTRANET TUGAS AKHIR Diajukan untuk Memenuhi Salah Satu Syarat Kelulusan pada Program Studi Keahlian Teknik Komputer dan Informatika SMK Negeri 4 Bandung Tahun Pelajaran 2017/2018 Disusun Oleh : Aria Fajar Ramdhany NIS. 1516116135. XII-TKJ2 KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN TEKNIK KOMPUTER DAN JARINGAN PROGRAM STUDI KEAHLIAN TEKNIK KOMPUTER DAN INFORMATIKA SEKOLAH MENENGAH KEJURUAN NEGERI 4 BANDUNG BANDUNG 2018
  2. 2. i KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur penulis panjatkan kehadirat Allah SWT, yang telah melimpahkan rahmat, taufik dan karunia-Nya, sehingga pada akhirnya penulis dapat menyelesaikan laporan Tugas Akhir ini dengan baik. Yang mana, tugas akhir ini penulis sajikan dalam bentuk buku yang sederhana. Adapun judul penulisan laporan yang penulis ambil adalah “Membuat Chat Server Intranet”. Tujuan penulisan tugas akhir ini dibuat sebagai salah satu syarat kelulusan dari jurusan Teknik Komputer dan Jaringan di Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan Negeri 4 Bandung. Sebagai bahan penulisan, penulis mengambil bahan berdasarkan hasil percobaan (eksperimen). Penulis menyadari bahwa tanpa bimbingan dan dorongan dari semua pihak, maka penulisan laporan Tugas Akhir ini tidak akan lancar. Akhir kata, penulis sampaikan terima kasih atas diterimanya laporan Tugas Akhir ini. Semoga Tugas Akhir ini dapat bermanfaat bagi kita semua, dan semoga Allah SWT senantiasa meridhai segala usaha kita. Amin. Bandung, April 2018 Aria Fajar Ramdhany NIS. 1516116135.
  3. 3. ii DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR................................................................................................. i DAFTAR ISI...............................................................................................................ii BAB I PENDAHULUAN.......................................................................................... 1 1.1 Latar Belakang Masalah............................................................................................ 1 1.2 Tujuan Penulisan Tugas Akhir................................................................................... 1 1.3 Manfaat .................................................................................................................... 2 BAB II LANDASAN TEORI ................................................................................... 3 2.1 Openfire.................................................................................................................... 3 2.2 Fitur Openfire ........................................................................................................... 3 BAB III PERANCANGAN........................................................................................ 4 TOPOLOGI.............................................................................................................................. 4 BAB IV PROSES PEMBUATAN............................................................................. 5 4.1 Konfigurasi Pada Debian/Server............................................................................... 5 4.2 Konfigurasi Pada Website......................................................................................... 8 BAB V IMPLEMENTASI....................................................................................... 12 5.1 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Spark ..................................................................... 12 5.2 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Pidgin. ................................................................... 14 5.3 Menghubungkan 2 Akun Yang Berbeda Aplikasi (Spark dan Pidgin)...................... 15 BAB VI HASIL PERCOBAAN .............................................................................. 17 BAB VII KESIMPULAN ........................................................................................ 18 DAFTAR PUSTAKA............................................................................................... 19
  4. 4. 1 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Masalah Jaringan komputer adalah sekelompok komputer yang saling berhubungan satu sama lain dengan memanfaatkan media komunikasi dan suatu protokol komunikasi, sehingga antar komputer dapat saling berbagi dan bertukar informasi. Pada saat ini, manfaat dari jaringan komputer sudah sangat banyak dirasakan. Apalagi dalam dunia komunikasi yang serba cepat ini, jaringan komputer sering kali berperan vital dalam kegiatan pendistribusian informasi yang cepat tersebut. Semua dari komponen yang tergabung dalam jaringan komputer tersebut haruslah mampu saling mendukung untuk menghasilkan satu sistem yang kokoh dan handal untuk melayani setiap permintaan informasi yang dibutuhkan oleh pengguna. 1.2 Tujuan Penulisan Tugas Akhir • Sebagai syarat untuk Tugas Akhir Teknik Komputer & Jaringan. • Membuat media komunikasi jaringan lokal sederhana. • Mengurangi kompleksitas biaya untuk internet, karena menggunakan jaringan lokal. • Memperkenalkan kepada pembaca tentang pentingnya teknologi informasi. • Menjelaskan kepada pembaca tentang fungsi dari Chat Server Jaringan Intranet.
  5. 5. 2 1.3 Manfaat • Sebagai media komunikasi berbasis local free opensource. • Memudahkan perusahaan untuk berkomunikasi .
  6. 6. 3 BAB II LANDASAN TEORI 2.1 Openfire Openfire adalah sebuah aplikasi yang paling banyak digunakan untuk Chat Server Internal / Instan Messaging Server (untuk lingkup intranet) yang free dibawah lisensi Open Source Apache, semua bisa menggunakan tanpa harus dikenakan biaya apapun. Aplikasi ini bisa digunakan di 3 OS yaitu Windows, Linux dan MacOS. Untuk melakukan konfigurasi Openfire dibutuhkan Java Runtime Environment (JRE) ,Openfire ini dapat diakses dengan menggunakan chat client seperti Spark atau Pidgin. 2.2 Fitur Openfire • Panel administrasi berbasis web. • Plugin Interface. • SSL / TLS dukungan. • Instalasi user-friendly antarmuka web dan dipandu. • Konektivitas database (yaitu tertanam HSQLDB atau DBMS lainnya dengan JDBC 3 driver) untuk menyimpan pesan dan rincian pengguna. • konektivitas LDAP. • Platform independen, Java murni. • Integrasi penuh dengan Spark (XMPP client). • Dapat mendukung lebih dari 50.000 pengguna bersamaan.
  7. 7. 4 BAB III PERANCANGAN TOPOLOGI Dibawah ini adalah perancangan atau topologi yang saya buat untuk membangun chat server intranet. Aplikasi dan Service yang dipakai server dan client . ➢ Server o Dhcp client dengan service dhcp3-server atau isc-dhcp-server. o Aplikasi openfire untuk Debian. ➢ Client o Aplikasi Spark Chat Messenger atau Pidgin Chat Messenger.
  8. 8. 5 BAB IV PROSES PEMBUATAN 4.1 Konfigurasi Pada Debian/Server o Kita konfigurasikan terlebih dahulu adapter jaringan-nya. o Jika sudah lalu jalankan konfigurasinya. o Selanjutnya kita install mysql-server.
  9. 9. 6 o Isikan default “root” saja. o Ulangi password. o Selanjutnya buat database, dengan command seperti diatas.
  10. 10. 7 o Install java, karena openfire membutuhkan java. o Lalu install openfire. Aplikasi openfire bukan bawaan dari debian, oleh karena itu harus di download terlebih dahulu di website www.igniterealtime.org. o Jalankan openfire-nya.
  11. 11. 8 4.2 Konfigurasi Pada Website Jika sudah mengkonfigurasi di Debian/Server, selanjutnya konfigurasi pada website. o Untuk pilihan Bahasa disesuaikan saja. o Lalu isikan IP address atau domain server/debian yang sebelumnya dibuat. Gunakan port admin console 9090, dan port secure admin console 9091.
  12. 12. 9 o Pilih Standard Database Connection. o Selanjutnya, host name pada database URL kita isikan “localhost”, dan database-name nya sesuai yang dibuat pada server/debian. Jika sudah continue. o Pilih default saja, lalu continue.
  13. 13. 10 o Selanjutnya buat email user admin dan passwordnya. * admin@(ip/dns server) o Selanjutnya masuk ke halaman login openfire. Masukkan username dan password admin yang sebelumnya dibuat. o Jika sudah masuk ke halaman openfire, lalu buat user untuk masuk ke aplikasi chatservernya. Di tab users/groups dan create user.
  14. 14. 11 * Contoh format. * Contoh jika user sudah dibuat.
  15. 15. 12 BAB V IMPLEMENTASI 5.1 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Spark o Sebelum masuk akun, setting terlebih dahulu aplikasi spark nya. o Klik advanced. o Sesuaikan seperti disamping. o Sesuaikan juga host/ip server nya dan gunakan port 5222 o Jika sudah klik tombol OK. o Masuk akun.
  16. 16. 13 Halaman depan sign in pada aplikasi spark. o Gambar diatas terdapat icon orang warna hijau, yang berarti user tersebut sedang aktif/login.
  17. 17. 14 5.2 Implementasi Dengan Aplikasi Pidgin. oPada aplikasi Pidgin, daftarkan akun di menu tab account, manage account, lalu klik add. * untuk username dan password, buat di website openfire terlebih dahulu, agar terhubung ke user lainnya. * disamping contoh format tambah akun di Pidgin.
  18. 18. 15 o Cek di website openfire sudah connect atau belum. 5.3 Menghubungkan 2 Akun Yang Berbeda Aplikasi (Spark dan Pidgin). o Disini kita Add Friend ke salah satu akun yang login di Aplikasi Pidgin.
  19. 19. 16 - Popup di Pidgin jika ada akun yang sudah menambahkan kontak. - Lalu pilih Authorize, lalu akan muncul seperti gambar di kanan. - Klik tombol Add. * Jika sudah di accept oleh akun lain.
  20. 20. 17 BAB VI HASIL PERCOBAAN Dibawah ini merupakan hasil percobaan antara user yang menggunakan aplikasi spark, dan user yang menggunakan aplikasi pidgin. Keduanya bisa terhubung walaupun berbeda aplikasi.
  21. 21. 18 BAB VII KESIMPULAN Kesimpulan dari Tugas Akhir yang saya kerjakan dapat menjadi solusi dalam perkembangan teknologi, khususnya chat server. Chat server yang berbasis intranet ini merupakan solusi perusahaan yang ingin menggunakan media sosial dalam bentuk free license tanpa bayar apapun, juga keamanan yang sangat kuat dikarenakan tidak terhubung ke jaringan internet. Maka dari itu openfire bisa menjadi salah satu solusinya.
  22. 22. 19 DAFTAR PUSTAKA [1] https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/index.jsp [2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Openfire [3] https://hub.packtpub.com/installing-and-using-openfire/ [4] https://www.tecmint.com/create-your-own-instant-messagingchat-server-using- openfire-in-linux/

×