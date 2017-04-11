Juventus v Barcelona Champions Leageu 1st leg quarterfinal review

Juventus v Barcelona review. What happened in Turin?
Juventus v Barcelona just ended 3-0 for the home team. Juventus take a big advantage going into the return leg on 19th of ...
Barcelona vs Juventus could be another SPECTACULAR Champions League 2nd leg match. Juventus v Barcelona was a great match,...
  Juventus v Barcelona review. What happened in Turin?
  2. 2. Juventus v Barcelona just ended 3-0 for the home team. Juventus take a big advantage going into the return leg on 19th of April, but “if there is one team…” Juventus v Barcelona, was a great match of football. Well maybe not so great from blaugrana fan perspective. Barcelona took a beating in Champions League 1st leg knockout match, again. Last time, they achieved something historic in Barcelona v PSG and turned the match around. Is it possible this time around? Well, as so many experts said before the PSG match, if there is one team that can do it, it would be Barcelona. Even if the PSG match was controversial through and through, and PSG played an awful match to boot. MSN is a scary trio when they play in top form, they havent been on that form for past week though. And more importantly, Juventus is NOT PSG. Man of the match for Juventus v Barcelona? Paolo Dybala scored 2 great goals, goals that could prove decisive, he’s a strong candidate to be man of the match. Dybala was as CLINICAL as one can be, he also contributed to the defending effort greatly. My pick though, would be Mario Mandzukic, he was amazing with his downright dirty antics and incredible overall effort. Juventus played much like Atletico Madrid have played in CHAMPIONS LEAGUE matches vs Barcelona. And it worked like a charm, little roughness here and there got Barcelona star players on the edge, and couple of times over the edge. Mass brawl wasnt far away in few situations, usually involving Mario Mandzukic. Dani Alves seemed to be in trouble the first 10 minutes vs Neymar, but as soon as Cuadrado stepped in to double up on Neymar, he couldn’t do anything up and until Cuadrado was substituted out. Barcelona had their chances though, he really good ones. Messi tee’d up Iniesta one on one with Gigi Buffon, a battle of which Buffon won fair and square. Luis Suarez also had numerous opportunities, but his shooting boots wasnt on this time around. Barcelona do have the fire power to turn ANY tie around. But Juventus can defend as good as any other team out there, but they also have Dybala and Higuain+Cuadrado for the lightning fast counter scare. Overall, Juventus played with their strengths, and played close to a perfect match. Juventus is a very exciting team to watch, and if there is one player in Europe who doesn’t have but DESERVES a Champions League trophy in his cabinet, its Gigi Buffon. This Juventus team could go all the way, of course there is still that return leg left to be played.. Me personally, i don’t think the lightning can strike twice, i really don’t. If the opponent was PSG it might be possible, not against Juventus though. That being said,
  3. 3. Barcelona vs Juventus could be another SPECTACULAR Champions League 2nd leg match. Juventus v Barcelona was a great match, but the other UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarterfinal match, BVB vs Monaco was postponed after horrible scenes in Dortmund. Right now it seems, that there was 3 explosions in Dortmund. The more shocking part seems to be, that the bombs were targeting the bus carrying Borussia Dortmund team. The initial report was that one player was injured, that player is Marc Bartra. Luckily he’s not seriously injured, but the mental side could be huge for ALL the players that were on the bus. Picture posted in social media showed one of the windows shattered, probably due to the proximity of the explosion. Horrible scenes, that should not happen in football or anywhere else. One thing that is amazing with situations like this though, is the solidarity and “community” of football fans throughout. Official BVB twitter account posted a tweet that has been shared 19 thousand times by now, which read; “Dear supporters of @AS_Monaco_EN! If you need accommodation in Dortmund, please check #bedforawayfans. #bvbasm” ” Also many other teams, players and fans throughout have sent their support for BVB. Monaco fans inside Signal Iduna Park showed the better side of football fans as well, chanting “Dortmund, Dortmund, Dortmund” for a good few minutes. There was no initial news about what/who had planted those bombs, but some theories already are out there. I’d like to avoid the “political” side of things and i wont comment on those. Dortmund vs Monaco match was postponed to be played on Wednesday at 18.45. But who knows, the players could be suffering from a shock for quite a while. I wouldn’t be surprised if the match was postponed for a later date, it might be best situation for all parties as well. Juventus v Barcelona provided enough football for the day, lets hope that the BVB vs Monaco match will be played SAFELY whenever it will be played. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid vs Leicester are to start at 19.45 each. Original post can be found from: afootball.net/juventus-v-barcelona-review/

