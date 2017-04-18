Building Our Future: Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club
Informational frank callen boys and girls club

Building Our Future

  1. 1. Building Our Future: Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club
  2. 2. You’re Wondering What Programs do we focus on?➢ The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club wants to enhance the children’s overall being. ➢ There are four major programs instituted in to the afterschool program at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. Education & Career Health & Life The Arts Sports & Recreation
  3. 3. EDUCATION & CAREER ➢The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club has implemented the programmatic strategy Every Member, Every Year. ➢This program is used so that no matter their size or resources, they can partner with youth, parents, schools and other community stakeholders to implement at least one of three approaches: A. Academic enrichment and School engagement. B. Targeted dropout prevention. C. Intensive intervention and Case management. ➢ The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club wants to ensure that all Club members graduate from high school on time, ready for a post-secondary education and a 21st-century career. Educational & Career Programs Money Matters: Make it Count Diplomas to Degrees (d2D) Summer BrainGain: READ My. FUTURE BE GREAT: Graduate DIY STEM 2.0: Hands- on STEM
  4. 4. THE ARTS ➢The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club offers FOUR major art opportunities for children to express their artistic side. ➢Clay Tech is a fun, hands-on introduction to animation for members, especially those ages 13 to 18, that promotes the importance of teamwork and provides an educational, engaging and fun experience. Members work in groups to create clay characters and storyboards, then they film and edit their own movies. Clay Tech exposes Club members to the art and science involved in creating animation and introduces them to a variety of career options of which they may be unaware. ➢Digital Art Suite & Festival is the Club Tech’s Digital Arts Suite teaches members ages 6 to 18 how to create computer-generated art. The festivals showcase members digitally created masterpieces. ➢Drama Matters Afterschool is a drama education program for Clubs that encourages members ages 6 to 18 to engage in hands-on activities. Clay Tech Digital Art Suite & Festival Drama Matters
  5. 5. HEALTH & LIFE These initiatives develop young people’s capacity to engage in positive behaviors that nurture their own well- being, set personal goals and live successfully as self-sufficient adults. Health and Life Initiatives Passport to Manhood promotes and teaches responsibility in Club boys ages 11 to 14. Passport to Manhood consists of 14 sessions, each concentrating on a specific aspect of character and manhood through highly interactive activities. S.M.A.R.T Girls is an outgrowth of the popular and effective SMART Moves program, SMART Girls is a health, fitness, prevention/education and self-esteem enhancement program for girls ages 8 to 17. S.M.A.R.T Moves Skills Mastery and Resistance Training) prevention/education program addresses problems such as drug and alcohol use and premature sexual activity. Date SMART is a supplement to SMART Girls and Passport to Manhood for Club members ages 13 to 18. Through fun and easy-to- use sessions, members learn how to achieve mutually supportive relationships free of violence and abuse.
  6. 6. SPORTS & RECREATION These programs help develop fitness, a positive use of leisure time, reduction of stress, appreciation for the environment and social and interpersonal skills. The PGA Sports Academy introduces youth, ages 7 to 13, to the sport of golf to help young people build character, and develop healthy and active lifestyles. ALL STARS: A year-round Team Football, Basketball, Dance, Cheer, Step programs and much more. WANNA PLAY? encourages youth ages 6 to 12 to increase their overall fitness and health through physical activity and improved nutrition education, while learning the fundamentalskills of baseball and softball. RBI: Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities- provides training to Clubs wishing to start or expand boys baseball and girls fast-pitch softball leagues for ages 13 to 15 and 16 to 18. RBI teams representing Club leagues are eligible to participate in sports clinics.

