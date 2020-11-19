What is racism? What is anti-racism? How can you stand up and take action? In this engaging audio version of the New York Times best-selling This Book is Anti-Racist, young people will learn how to take action against racism and injustice. The audiobook explores identity, history, and the language surrounding racism as each chapter naturally progresses from personal identity to collective awareness to transformative action. Read by the author, activist and anti-racist educator, Tiffany Jewell.

