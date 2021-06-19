Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Best Prepare Yourself for a Background Check during Covid
How to Best Prepare Yourself for a Background Check During Covid

How to Best Prepare Yourself for a Background Check During Covid

  1. 1. How to Best Prepare Yourself for a Background Check during Covid
  2. 2. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way many companies approach the hiring process.
  3. 3. This also includes how they run background checks.
  4. 4. If you are unemployed & searching for a job, then you need to prepare for a background check.
  5. 5. Here are the things you can do to make sure you are prepared for a background check.
  6. 6. Gather your documents & information
  7. 7. You can try to gather up as many official records as you can to use as proof to back the claims made in your resume.
  8. 8. These can include driving licenses, passports, state-issued IDs, birth certificates, etc.
  9. 9. You will need to provide the name of the institution, degree obtained, and the location of these schools.
  10. 10. You need to provide details about the names of any previous companies you have worked for & date of employment.
  11. 11. Be patient
  12. 12. This is a lot easier to say than to do, especially if you are unemployed & need to get a job.
  13. 13. Unfortunately, background checks can take a while even during normal times, when records are easy to access.
  14. 14. During this pandemic, background checks might take even longer because so many places are closed.
  15. 15. Due to this gaining access to the necessary information may be difficult or even impossible.
  16. 16. Make sure you are ready to explain yourself
  17. 17. Background checks are designed to bring to light anything that might be a barrier to employment.
  18. 18. In most cases an employer wouldn’t reject a report unless you have blatantly lied about your qualifications.
  19. 19. Some potential hiccups include a criminal history, long gaps between jobs, a history of frequent job changes.
  20. 20. You need to prepare yourself to answer any discrepancies in your background check report.
  21. 21. Get a background check from Affordable Background Checks
  22. 22. At Affordable Background Checks, we believe that background checks are an important part of the hiring process.
  23. 23. If you would like to learn more about our services, feel free to check our website today.
  24. 24. Thank you! http://www.affordablebackgroundchecks.com/

