"Discover Your Dharma will give you clear direction on how to step into your purpose and say yes to your deepest desires." ?GABBY BERNSTEINIt is no coincidence you have found this book. Your soul is calling you to step fully into your purpose, your truth, the reason why you are here: your dharma. This lifetime is about figuring out what your dharma is. When you say yes to your higher calling, everything you've been seeking naturally manifests. This book will guide you through the journey and lead you to a life of happiness, abundance, joyful service, and fulfillment.In Discover Your Dharma, bestselling Ayurvedic author and Highest Self Podcast host Sahara Rose shares her unique approach to discovering your dharma through the Doshas (the Ayurvedic mind-body types) and the chakras (energy centers of the body). Take the "What's Your Dharma Archetype?" quiz and use your Dharma Blueprint to unlock the code of what you're meant to do next, in your relationships, business, and every facet

