Pdf download Urbanization And Public Health In China Pdf books

Urbanization has dominated China s development landscape in recent decades, yet the human costs of this economic achievement are largely ignored in commentaries on the subject.Urbanization and Public Health in China seeks to redress this imbalance by bringing together academics and researchers from across China and Australia to offer fresh perspectives on public health issues resulting from urbanization. The analyses focus on issues of unequal access to health services by the most vulnerable groups: the elderly and rural-to-urban migrants. The book explores these issues through demographic, epidemiological and environmental change in China over the past three decades and identifies solutions to create a healthier living environment in urban China.Other countries undergoing similar rapid urbanization can learn vital lessons from these challenges and solutions. This book provides a comprehensive overview for academics and researchers working on urbanization in developing nations, as well as a reference point for policy makers and public health practitioners.

