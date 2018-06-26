-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Culture Smart! Tanzania provides priceless cultural information not found in an average guidebook. Whether looking to secure a business deal, enrich your travels, or better understand the people and customs of Tanzania, Culture Smart! provides indispensable advice. Find out what makes Tanzania tick and avoid misunderstandings.
Author : Quintin Winks
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Quintin Winks ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1857334833
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment