2018 - TPD- Overall reflection - Eccheri
  1. 1. Overall Reflection The whole of my practicum period had been a thrilling time that gave me the opportunity to put into practice what I have learned throughout this Teaching Training Course while being supported and guided by my tutor and local observers. I really enjoyed the three practicum stages as each one, with its own challenges and peculiarities has contributed to enhancing my teaching and learning experience as well as to enrich my personal life. Since I wanted to make the best out of my practicum experience I tried to plan lessons and develop materials which could be motivating and engaging and that at the same time, could suit the students’ needs and interests as well as serve to their diverse intelligences and learning styles. For that reason and to support my teaching practice I gave thought to all the different approaches, methods and strategies about teaching and learning I have studied over the years. In addition, as I am a firm advocate of introducing information and communication technologies in the classroom, I used as much ICT as the schools’ resources allowed me. To be honest, at the beginning of my practicum I was extremely anxious and many times I wondered if I could be as good as I was expected to be. Even though that uneasiness started to fade after the first class, it never wore off completely since up until the end of my last lesson I was unable to truly relax. Working with very young learners at the kindergarten level, was an experience I really loved and will be always close to my heart. Children were not only sweet and affectionate but also so open and inhibited that getting actively involved in all the activities was not a problem for them. I also admired their ability to make sense of most class situations in a natural manner, and without much intervention of my part. At the primary school level, I felt impressed by the students’ involvement and participation as well as their eagerness to resolve their activities and also by how much they helped and cooperated with each other when they worked in pairs or larger groups. The last stage was as difficult as it was fulfilling. The group of adolescents was large, chatty and easily distracted, in addition, their level of familiarity with the English language was very diverse, so it was a challenge to keep them motivated and interested throughout the whole class. Although at first, most students were reluctant to a class in which only English was spoken, gradually, they got used to it and enjoy it. In spite of everything, the atmosphere in the class was positive and friendly and overall students worked well and completed their tasks successfully.
  2. 2. Undoubtedly, when teaching large groups I have to work on better assessing students previous knowledge as well as to develop more efficient classroom managing strategies so as to avoid disengagement. Additionally, in order to capture students attention and keep its momentum throughout the whole lesson, I need to improve my warm-up periods as well as to smooth out the transitions between different tasks. Keeping a journal has taught me the importance of having a regular retrospective look at my teaching experiences, as by writing about what actually happened throughout each practice, helped me to identify and evaluate not only what was good and what was bad but also to reflect on my strengths and weaknesses. What is more, reading my classmates journals was very inspiring and gave me the opportunity to learn from their own thoughts, feelings and experiences. Furthermore, I believe that reflecting for its own sake would not bring any benefit to my development as a teacher. To end the reflective circle, I must keep a critical eye on my teaching performance and be willing to change and improve those aspects which not contribute to an effective teaching practice. Finally, when looking forward, I can imagine myself as a teacher who would never get stuck in that comfort zone where things remain as they are because one feels safe or the results are just acceptable but as a teacher who would always be open to different ideas and opinions, ready to learn new things, eager to adapt to any situation and keen to change in order to become a better teacher.

