Cummins Coolant Level Sensor for L10 ISX M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489

Advance Truck Parts Coolant Level Sensor for Cummins ISX L10 M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489
Benefits
Premium sensor as picture
Specifications
Cummins Engine series ISX ISM L10 M11 N14
Multiple Applications
Sold individually
Advance Truck Parts Premium Coolant Level Sensor
For Pigtail Connector click W094102
Replaces
OE-Genuine Replacement for OEM# 3612521 4903489
Coolant Level Sensor, is engineered from high-quality, corrosion-resistant materials to accurately and reliably alert the on-board computer system to low coolant levels. Replacement helps prevent overheating and possible engine damage .
12 month Replacement Warranty by Advance Truck Parts
