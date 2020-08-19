Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Welcome to Advance Truck Parts USA https://advancetruckpartsusa.com We carry a large inventory of Products for automotive,...
About - Advance Truck Parts We are Provide Same Day Worldwide Shipping on electronics components for the Trucking, automot...
Switches Advance Truck Parts carries one of the largest selections of electrical switches in the market. Advance Truck Par...
Speed Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection of Speed Sensors for NAVISTAR MACK FREIGHTLINER STERLING VOLVO F...
Temperature Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection Temperature Sensors for NAVISTAR MACK FREIGHTLINER STERLIN...
Coolant Level Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection of level Sensors (water, oil, refrigerant coolant) Used ...
Thanks for visiting us Advance Truck Parts offers a large selection of electrical truck parts for direct replacement to th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cummins Coolant Level Sensor for L10 ISX M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489

32 views

Published on

Advance Truck Parts Coolant Level Sensor for Cummins ISX L10 M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489
Benefits

Same Day Shipping
Premium sensor as picture
Next Day Delivery Available @ checkout
Worldwide International Shipping Rates available @ checkout

Specifications

Cummins Engine series ISX ISM L10 M11 N14
Multiple Applications
Sold individually
Advance Truck Parts Premium Coolant Level Sensor
For Pigtail Connector click W094102

Replaces

OE-Genuine Replacement for OEM# 3612521 4903489



Coolant Level Sensor, is engineered from high-quality, corrosion-resistant materials to accurately and reliably alert the on-board computer system to low coolant levels. Replacement helps prevent overheating and possible engine damage .

12 month Replacement Warranty by Advance Truck Parts

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cummins Coolant Level Sensor for L10 ISX M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489

  1. 1. Welcome to Advance Truck Parts USA https://advancetruckpartsusa.com We carry a large inventory of Products for automotive, motorcycle and the heavy-duty industry. We offer quality customer support, industry knowledge and experience. We offer genuine O.E.M. quality, and Premium aftermarket products.
  2. 2. About - Advance Truck Parts We are Provide Same Day Worldwide Shipping on electronics components for the Trucking, automotive, industrial, agricultural, power sports, marine and outdoor power equipment . We are top seller of sensor and switches for Freightliner, Paccar, Kenworth, Mack , Volvo Trucks. We carry John Deere, Kohl, Polaris, Voltage regulators etc. at Advance Truck Parts
  3. 3. Switches Advance Truck Parts carries one of the largest selections of electrical switches in the market. Advance Truck Parts 1MR2339R Air Pressure Switch for Mack Advance Truck Parts 1676106C1 454925C1 Reverse Switch for Navistar Advance Truck Parts 1749-2134 Low Air Pressure Switch for Freightliner
  4. 4. Speed Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection of Speed Sensors for NAVISTAR MACK FREIGHTLINER STERLING VOLVO FORD PACCAR INTERNATIONAL PETERBILT HALDEX MERITOR WABCO KENWORTH We offer different lengths and large selection of connector configurations. ATP 22387296 Volvo Truck Speedometer / Tachometer Sensor Advance Truck Parts Q21-6005 Speed Sensor for Kenworth Advance Truck Parts 5MT660 Sender Speedometer / Tachometer
  5. 5. Temperature Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection Temperature Sensors for NAVISTAR MACK FREIGHTLINER STERLING VOLVO FORD PACCAR INTERNATIONAL PETERBILT HALDEX MERITOR WABCO KENWORTH Our Temperature Sensors are for Heavy Duty Applications. On selected models we offer thread sealant for easy installation and durability.100% NEW Direct Aftermarket Replacement Advance Truck Parts 1077574 Volvo D12 Temperature and Pressure Sensor Advance Truck Parts 3865312 3081311 Cummins Temperature Sensor Advance Truck Parts 22-43953-000 Freightliner Air Temperature Sensor
  6. 6. Coolant Level Sensors Advance Truck Parts carries large selection of level Sensors (water, oil, refrigerant coolant) Used on Freightliner Navistar International Mack Sterling Volvo Ford Paccar Peterbilt Kenworth Cummins Detroil Diesel ATP Cummins Coolant Level Sensor for L10 ISX M11 ISM N14 3612521 4903489 ATP 2872769 Replacement Fluid Level Sensor for Cummins Engine Advance Truck Parts 5022-02200-01| Freightliner | Sensor Low Coolant
  7. 7. Thanks for visiting us Advance Truck Parts offers a large selection of electrical truck parts for direct replacement to the aftermarket. If you don't see the product you are looking for or require information about our products we will be happy to assist you with any question by email, chat, or telephone. Telephone: 305-848-7825 305-84-TRUCK Fax: 305-787-4892 Mobile: 954-412-9999 Email: Parts Information - sales@advancetruckparts.com Main Office and Processing Center: Advance Truck Parts LLC 6950 Cypress Rd Suite 202 - Plantation, FL 33317

×