(24-05-2018) Ansiedad e insomnio en AP(PDF)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Manejo de ANSIEDAD e INSOMNIO desde Atención Primaria Sara Rodrigálvarez de Val Sofía Santolaria Sancho - CS SAN PABLO – 2...
1 ÍNDICE ANSIEDAD...................................................................................................... 2 ...
2 ANSIEDAD 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La ansiedad es la anticipación de un daño o desgracia futuros, acompañada de un sentimiento des...
3 En primer lugar, se debe distinguir la ansiedad normal de la patológica. La normal es una respuesta emocional apropiada,...
4 difícil de diagnosticar y con una elevada comorbilidad con otros trastornos mentales, en especial abuso de sustancias y ...
5 4. CLÍNICA La ansiedad y la angustia son síntomas de consulta muy frecuentes, la mayoría de las veces muy inespecíficos ...
6 La vivencia psíquica de ansiedad puede expresarse de múltiples maneras, especialmente como sentimiento de temor, preocup...
7 Dada la elevada prevalencia de patologías médicas que asocian síntomas ansiosos, será necesario descartarlas mediante la...
8 A continuación se presenta el algoritmo diagnóstico en un paciente con síntomas y signos de ansiedad: 6. TRATAMIENTO La ...
9 - Considerar que una mayor implicación del paciente y de su familia en el proceso asegura una mejor respuesta. - Evitar ...
10  BENZODIACEPINAS: Se utilizan en el manejo de la ansiedad y como terapia coadyuvante con los ISRS e ISRSN. Producen un...
11 malestar digestivo, etc; por lo cual habrá que mantener el uso de benzodiacepinas al inicio del tratamiento. 7. CUÁNDO ...
12 INSOMNIO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El insomnio es la incapacidad para conciliar o mantener el sueño o una sensación de no haber t...
13 crónicos y consumo de estimulantes (cafeína, tabaco, alcohol drogas), buscando posibles causas secundarias. Una herrami...
14  MEDIDAS NO FARMACOLÓGICAS ¿Es el no tratamiento una opción? No, el insomnio empeora la calidad de vida del paciente y...
15  Restricción del sueño Es una intervención que limita las horas en la cama para maximizar la eficiencia del sueño (por...
16 Es necesario informar al paciente, en el momento de la prescripción, de los posibles efectos adversos, y advertirle de ...
17 La retirada deberá pactarse con el paciente, y debe ser muy lenta y sin prisa. Si aparecen efectos de rebote o de toler...
18 ¿Qué no debemos prescribir como tratamiento? No debemos ofrecerles los siguientes tratamientos:  No farmacológicos: ps...
19 BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. Cerecedo Pérez MJ, Pascual Pascual P. Los principales problemas de salud. Ansiedad. AMF 2010;6(3):122-1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(24-05-2018) Ansiedad e insomnio en AP(PDF)

34 views

Published on

.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(24-05-2018) Ansiedad e insomnio en AP(PDF)

  1. 1. Manejo de ANSIEDAD e INSOMNIO desde Atención Primaria Sara Rodrigálvarez de Val Sofía Santolaria Sancho - CS SAN PABLO – 24/05/2018
  2. 2. 1 ÍNDICE ANSIEDAD...................................................................................................... 2 1. INTRODUCCIÓN................................................................................... 2 2. CLASIFICACIÓN................................................................................... 3 3. ETIOPATOGENIA .................................................................................. 4 4. CLÍNICA ................................................................................................ 5 5. ACTITUD A SEGUIR............................................................................... 6 6. TRATAMIENTO....................................................................................... 8 7. CUÁNDO DERIVAR............................................................................ 11 8. SEGUIMIENTO Y PRONÓSTICO......................................................... 11 INSOMNIO ................................................................................................... 12 1. INTRODUCCIÓN................................................................................. 12 2. CLASIFICACIÓN................................................................................. 12 3. ACTITUD A SEGUIR............................................................................. 12 4. TRATAMIENTO..................................................................................... 13 5. CUÁNDO DERIVAR............................................................................ 18 6. SEGUIMIENTO Y PRONÓSTICO......................................................... 18 BIBLIOGRAFÍA.............................................................................................. 19
  3. 3. 2 ANSIEDAD 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La ansiedad es la anticipación de un daño o desgracia futuros, acompañada de un sentimiento desagradable, de disforia y/o síntomas somáticos de tensión. La North American Nursing Diagnosis Association (NANDA) define la ansiedad como una emoción natural consustancial a la condición humana. Se trata de una reacción adaptativa ante una situación de tensión, peligro o amenaza. Es básica en el aprendizaje y en la motivación para la obtención de placer y evitación del sufrimiento. La ansiedad excesiva se torna en emoción displacentera, pierde su función adaptativa y creadora y compromete el funcionamiento eficaz de quien la padece. Los síntomas de ansiedad pasan a suponer un trastorno cuando son de mayor intensidad o duración, producen un deterioro en el funcionamiento social, laboral o en las relaciones interpersonales, interrumpen actividades de la vida diaria por evitación de situaciones, o provocan síntomas clínicos como molestias físicas inexplicadas y compulsiones u obsesiones. Los trastornos de ansiedad (TA) son un grupo de enfermedades caracterizadas por la presencia de preocupación, miedo o temor excesivo, tensión o activación, que provoca un malestar notable o un deterioro clínicamente significativo de la actividad del individuo. Los trastornos de ansiedad constituyen uno de los grupos más comunes dentro de los psiquiátricos. Se calcula que a lo largo de la vida cerca del 20-21% de la población presenta algún trastorno de ansiedad, siendo la probabilidad de tener un TA mayor en las mujeres entre 40 y 70 años (30’5% de prevalencia a lo largo de la vida). La prevalencia en mayores de 14 años es del 13’1% (hombres 8’6%, mujeres 17’78%). En la tabla 1 se muestra su clasificación según el Manual diagnóstico y estadístico de los trastornos mentales de la Asociación Americana de Psiquiatría (DSM-5). En Europa, el estudio European Study of the Epidemiology of Mental Disorders Project (ESEMeD) muestra que el más prevalente es la fobia simple (7,7%), y el menos prevalente la agorafobia sin trastorno de pánico (0,9%). Los TA suponen un riesgo incrementado de comorbilidad con otras enfermedades médicas, y de mortalidad, especialmente de origen cardiovascular. Se caracterizan por la presencia conjunta de síntomas físicos y psicológicos sin una enfermedad mental asociada que justifique estos síntomas, de forma persistente en el tiempo y que ocasionan un deterioro significativo en la vida diaria de la persona que los padece.
  4. 4. 3 En primer lugar, se debe distinguir la ansiedad normal de la patológica. La normal es una respuesta emocional apropiada, de estrés y estado de hiperalerta, ante una situación estresante (situaciones nuevas, de riesgo, peligrosas, etc.). Es incluso en ocasiones deseable, ya que aumenta la capacidad de respuesta de la persona a dichas vivencias. Esta ansiedad suele estar asociada a experiencias de descubrimiento, cambios o novedades, muchas de ellas propias de cada una de las etapas del desarrollo, y se sigue de un crecimiento personal (niños en su primer día de colegio, adolescentes en sus primeras citas, adultos en sus primeras entrevistas de trabajo, etc.). La ansiedad patológica puede ser una respuesta inicialmente apropiada, pero que, por su persistencia en el tiempo o por su intensidad, se sigue de un deterioro significativo y de una disminución progresiva en su efectividad y rendimiento en su actividad diaria. En ocasiones, la ansiedad patológica no se asocia a un acontecimiento o a un cambio externo y surge de forma espontánea. La ansiedad patológica es persistente, generalizada, desproporcionada para el estímulo que la ha ocasionado, no controlada y dolorosa. 2. CLASIFICACIÓN Existen unos criterios universales para determinar si el comportamiento de una persona cabe diagnosticarlo como un trastorno de ansiedad. Estos criterios están recogidos en las dos clasificaciones de trastornos mentales (o psicopatológicos) más importantes: • DSM-5-TR (mayo 2013) → Asociación de Psiquiatras Americanos (APA). • CIE-10 (1992) → Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS). Como se ha descrito en la introducción, la DSM-5-TR enumera 12 trastornos de ansiedad, mientras que en la CIE-10 los trastornos neuróticos (ansiedad) se agrupan con trastornos relacionados con el estrés y somatomorfos. Por otro lado, se debe distinguir entre los trastornos de ansiedad primarios y aquellos secundarios a una enfermedad orgánica, consumo de fármacos o drogas. También pueden resultar como consecuencia de una situación vivencial estresante o de una enfermedad psiquiátrica asociada (sobre todo de rango psicótico o depresivo). Los TA más importantes por su trascendencia o frecuencia, de curso crónico y con períodos fluctuantes, son los siguientes:  Trastorno de pánico: cursa con crisis recurrentes no limitadas a circunstancias concretas. Durante el ataque de pánico puede aparecer cualquiera de los síntomas de ansiedad. Además, es frecuente la ansiedad anticipatoria (miedo persistente a tener otro ataque de pánico). Puede dar lugar a un comportamiento evitativo. El inicio del trastorno suele tener lugar entre los 25 y 30 años de edad. Es frecuente que exista comorbilidad con la agorafobia.  Agorafobia: incluye el miedo a los espacios abiertos, a las multitudes, dificultades para salir del domicilio, etc. La ansiedad surge al encontrarse en lugares de donde es difícil escapar u obtener ayuda si aparece un ataque de pánico, y produce con frecuencia comportamientos evitativos. Es el trastorno de ansiedad más discapacitante. Si no se trata precozmente, desencadena un aumento del grado de discapacidad.  Fobia social: la sintomatología ansiosa surge ante la exposición a situaciones sociales, desde hablar en público hasta cualquier situación fuera del entorno familiar. Es un trastorno
  5. 5. 4 difícil de diagnosticar y con una elevada comorbilidad con otros trastornos mentales, en especial abuso de sustancias y depresión.  Fobia simple o específica: la sintomatología surge ante un estímulo concreto (p. ej., la fobia a los animales, a las alturas, etc.). Como consecuencia, es frecuente la evitación de estos estímulos. Suele iniciarse en torno a los 13 años de edad.  Trastorno de ansiedad generalizada: se caracteriza por la presencia de ansiedad excesiva y persistente, no asociada a ninguna circunstancia específica y con síntomas muy variables. Su curso es crónico y fluctuante, con períodos de empeoramiento clínico en relación con épocas de mayor estrés.  Reacción a estrés agudo: se inicia ante la exposición a un acontecimiento traumático grave y que remite en un período máximo de 1 mes. Los síntomas son la reexperimentación, los síntomas disociativos (embotamiento, desrealización, despersonalización, amnesia disociativa), el comportamiento evitativo y las manifestaciones periféricas de ansiedad.  Trastorno de estrés postraumático (TEPT): surge como una respuesta tardía a un acontecimiento estresante de naturaleza amenazante. El período de latencia entre el acontecimiento y los síntomas suele ser de semanas o meses, rara vez más de 6 meses. La sintomatología consiste en reexperimentación, embotamiento emocional, falta de capacidad de respuesta al medio, anhedonia, comportamiento evitativo, amnesia e hiperactividad vegetativa. Su curso es fluctuante, con tendencia en general a la recuperación en la mayoría de los casos.  Trastorno de adaptación: aparece ante acontecimientos vitales que suponen un cambio biográfico (separación, duelo, emigración, etc.). La sintomatología es muy variada, con manifestaciones ansiosas, depresivas o incluso conductuales. 3. ETIOPATOGENIA Parece ser la interacción de múltiples determinantes lo que favorece la aparición de estos trastornos de ansiedad; además, es muy común la comorbilidad con otros trastornos mentales como los del estado de ánimo. Entre los TA secundarios, se debe hallar la causa que lo desencadena, bien sea una enfermedad orgánica o consecuencia del abuso de drogas u otros fármacos. Entre los factores biológicos se han encontrado alteraciones en los sistemas neurobiológicos gabaérgicos y serotoninérgicos, así como anomalías estructurales en el sistema límbico (córtex paralímbico), una de las regiones más afectadas del cerebro. También existe cierta predisposi- ción genética en la aparición de estos trastornos. Entre los factores ambientales se ha observado la influencia de determinados estresores ambientales (ruido, iluminación, vibración y movimiento, temperatura, etc.), una mayor hipersensibilidad y una respuesta aprendida. Como factores psicosociales de riesgo para estos trastornos, se encuentran las situaciones de estrés, el ambiente familiar, las experiencias amenazadoras de vida y las preocupaciones excesivas por temas cotidianos. Como factores predisponentes, se ha observado la influencia de las características de la personalidad.
  6. 6. 5 4. CLÍNICA La ansiedad y la angustia son síntomas de consulta muy frecuentes, la mayoría de las veces muy inespecíficos y que se pueden enmascarar somáticamente. Los síntomas pueden manifestarse en lo físico o en lo psíquico. SÍNTOMAS FÍSICOS: la ansiedad puede provocar síntomas en todos los órganos y sistemas del organismo. A menudo, el paciente está convencido del origen exclusivamente somático y vive estos síntomas como una amenaza a su salud física: o Síntomas cardiocirculatorios: palpitaciones, taquicardia, dolor u opresión torácica. o Síntomas gastrointestinales: sensación de nudo en el estómago, espasmos faríngeos, náuseas, vómitos, meteorismo, diarrea o estreñimiento, alteraciones del apetito, etc. o Síntomas respiratorios: dificultad al respirar con sensación de falta de aire, sensación de ahogo, accesos de tos nerviosa... Es frecuente la hiperventilación que puede provocar síntomas secundarios a la alcalosis respiratoria derivada (parestesias en los dedos de las manos, los pies y en la cara, vértigos y síncopes, etc.). o Síntomas genitourinarios: micción imperiosa, nicturia, polaquiuria, disuria; trastornos de la función sexual: impotencia, eyaculación precoz y frigidez. o Síntomas neurológicos: mareos, vértigos, cefalea, inestabilidad, temblor, entumecimiento, parestesias... Precisa realizar diagnóstico diferencial con síndrome conversivo. Además, pueden aparecer alteraciones tanto visuales (visión borrosa o deslumbramientos) como auditivas (hipersensibilidad e intolerancia a los ruidos, zumbidos de oídos). o Síntomas musculares: debilidad física, sensación de pesadez de piernas, lumbalgias... o Síntomas neurovegetativos: sequedad de boca, midriasis, rubor o palidez, sofocos, sudoración, frialdad cutánea.
  7. 7. 6 La vivencia psíquica de ansiedad puede expresarse de múltiples maneras, especialmente como sentimiento de temor, preocupación, dificultad de concentración, sensación de pérdida de control, intranquilidad, conductas de evitación, sensación de tensión, vivencias de extrañeza, desrealización y despersonalización, alteraciones cognitivas, del sueño o del comportamiento. 5. ACTITUD A SEGUIR La patología de ansiedad es la más frecuente en AP entre las enfermedades de salud mental, y supone casi el 40% del total de las urgencias psiquiátricas. En muchos casos la presentación se hace en forma de dolencias somáticas e inespecíficas que no se corresponden con patologías concretas. Por lo que ante un paciente con síntomas de ansiedad, el abordaje inicial incluirá anamnesis, exploración física y pruebas complementarias individualizadas por si se sospecha patología subyacente. La entrevista clínica es el mejor instrumento para realizar una aproximación diagnóstica mediante preguntas abiertas, utilizando los silencios y el lenguaje no verbal, siendo siempre respetuosos con «la forma de ver las cosas» del paciente. Se debe investigar sobre: o Síntomas: intensidad, frecuencia y duración de los mismos, interferencia en la vida del paciente. o ¿A qué lo atribuye y cómo lo ha intentado solucionar? o Estresores psicosociales y duelos. o Consumo de fármacos o sustancias psicoactivas. o Enfermedades concomitantes. En el diagnóstico de ansiedad pueden utilizarse documentos de apoyo como son las escalas de depresión y ansiedad de Goldberg o la de Hamilton, para cuantificar su intensidad evaluando los aspectos psíquicos, físicos y conductuales, o cuando nos surjan dudas diagnósticas, pero teniendo en cuenta que ninguna de las dos ha de sustituir a una buena entrevista clínica. Es, además, importante considerar que, hasta en el 80% de los casos, la ansiedad es un síntoma concurrente a los trastornos depresivos, en el caso de coexistencia, si los síntomas depresivos son moderados o graves, habrá que tratarlos también.
  8. 8. 7 Dada la elevada prevalencia de patologías médicas que asocian síntomas ansiosos, será necesario descartarlas mediante la realización de una analítica general con hemograma, velocidad de sedimentación globular, pruebas de función hepática y renal, iones, calcio, y hormonas tiroideas, siempre que se sospeche patología orgánica subyacente. Ante un primer episodio de crisis de ansiedad manifestado como opresión torácica o palpitaciones, es conveniente la realización de un electrocardiograma (ECG) tanto para asegurar que se descarta patología orgánica como para tranquilidad del paciente. En el abordaje de la crisis, el profesional debe mantener una actitud terapéutica, tranquilizando al paciente y explicándole el origen de sus síntomas. Se pueden intentar técnicas sencillas de relajación como respirar lenta y tranquilamente, realizando respiraciones abdominales en lugar de torácicas. ¿El no diagnóstico es una opción? La ansiedad es un estado emocional normal ante determinadas situaciones estresantes cotidianas. Tan solo cuando sobrepasa cierta intensidad o la capacidad adaptativa de la persona, es cuando se convierte en patológica. La ansiedad patológica es persistente, generalizada, desproporcionada para el estímulo que la ha ocasionado, no controlada y dolorosa. Provoca un malestar importante o un deterioro clíni- camente significativo de la actividad del individuo.
  9. 9. 8 A continuación se presenta el algoritmo diagnóstico en un paciente con síntomas y signos de ansiedad: 6. TRATAMIENTO La ansiedad moderada, de inicio reciente, asociada a estresantes vitales y poco incapacitante, experimentará mejoría sin necesidad de intervenciones psicoterapéuticas o farmacológicas.  RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES - Un correcto tratamiento necesitará sustentarse siempre en la adecuada información, que debe ir dirigida no solo al paciente, sino también a la familia. Esta información debe darse de forma comprensible y concreta, centrándose en la naturaleza y la posible evolución de la enfermedad, en las opciones terapéuticas y ofreciendo recursos dis- ponibles. - Hacer ver al paciente y su familia que se trata de un trastorno que genera gran sufrimiento e incapacidad, y que dicho trastorno tiene un amplio abanico de posi- bilidades de intervenciones eficaces para su tratamiento.
  10. 10. 9 - Considerar que una mayor implicación del paciente y de su familia en el proceso asegura una mejor respuesta. - Evitar atribuciones erróneas acerca de su enfermedad. - Para establecer un tratamiento para el control de la ansiedad, debe considerarse la respuesta previa, la naturaleza de los síntomas que van a ser tratados, la medicación asociada y el perfil de los efectos adversos.  MEDIDAS NO FARMACOLÓGICAS Intervenciones psicoterapéuticas como la terapia de exposición, la terapia cognitiva o la terapia cognitivo-conductual (TCC) han demostrado eficacia en el tratamiento de todos los trastornos de ansiedad (grado de recomendación A). Las estrategias de autoayuda también parecen ser efectivas en el trastorno por angustia y en el TAG (grado de recomendación B). En AP se recomendaría realizar, con profesionales entrenados:  Intervenciones cognitivo-conductuales (relajación, reconocimiento de pensamientos ansiogénicos y de falta de autoconfianza, búsqueda de alternativas útiles y entrenamiento en acciones para la resolución de problemas, técnicas para mejorar el sueño y trabajo en casa).  Talleres grupales basados en relajación y técnicas cognitivas. Se debe planificar el tratamiento en etapas sucesivas: ofrecer inicialmente terapia psicológica o tratamiento farmacológico y si no hay respuesta, asociar la otra opción terapéutica (grado de recomendación C).  TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLÓGICO  ANTIDEPRESIVOS: Las diferentes guías clínicas consideran su utilización como tratamiento de elección para los diferentes trastornos de ansiedad a medio-largo plazo. Los inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina (ISRS) son eficaces en todo el espectro de los trastornos de ansiedad y se consideran el tratamiento farmacológico de primera elección (grado de recomendación A). También pueden utilizarse inhibidores selectivos de la recaptación de serotonina y noradrenalina (ISRSN), antidepresivos tricí- clicos (ADT) y, en casos refractarios, inhibidores de la monoaminoxidasa (IMAO). Se debe comenzar con dosis menores y realizar una escalada lenta. Las dosis y períodos de tiempo de utilización de estos fármacos son iguales que en los trastornos de depresión, tanto en fase aguda como en fase de continuación y en la de manteni- miento. En algunos casos puede ser necesaria la utilización de dosis mayores y durante períodos de tiempo más prolongados.
  11. 11. 10  BENZODIACEPINAS: Se utilizan en el manejo de la ansiedad y como terapia coadyuvante con los ISRS e ISRSN. Producen un alivio rápido inicial de los síntomas de ansiedad. Su uso no debe prolongarse más de 4-6 semanas debido a sus problemas de dependencia. Evitar su uso en pacientes con problemas de abuso de sustancias, alcoholismo y trastornos de personalidad. En caso de indicarlas, se recomienda comenzar con las dosis más pequeñas posible y aumentarla paulatinamente. Se recomienda utilizar las de semivida larga o intermedia por su menor capacidad adictiva (Diazepam, Clorazepato, Ketazolam, etc.). En momentos de crisis agudas se aconsejan: Alporazolam, Clonazepam, Lorazepam y Diazepam. En poblaciones espe- ciales (bajo metabolismo hepático) como en ancianos, nefrópatas y hepatopatías, se prefieren las de semivida corta, como Lorazepam, Oxazepam y Temazepam (grado de recomendación B). Se deben asociar durante las primeras semanas al tratamiento antidepresivo para disminuir ansiedad y evitar el riesgo de suicidio hasta obtener el efecto clínico deseado.  Tratamiento farmacológico en una CRISIS DE ANSIEDAD: Cuando la sintomatología sea grave o incapacitante habrá que plantear el tratamiento con benzodiacepinas de alta potencia como el Alprazolam 0’5 mg vía oral (vo) o el Lorazepam 1 mg, que se pueden tomar de nuevo a los 20 minutos (grado de recomendación A). En los casos en los que se prevea la necesidad de medicación a largo plazo, debe evitarse el uso de benzodiacepinas como tratamiento de base por los efectos adversos, riesgo de abuso, tolerancia y dependencia y se sustituirían por ISRS preferentemente, explicando al paciente los posibles efectos adversos iniciales: empeoramiento inicial,
  12. 12. 11 malestar digestivo, etc; por lo cual habrá que mantener el uso de benzodiacepinas al inicio del tratamiento. 7. CUÁNDO DERIVAR La mayoría de los pacientes pueden ser tratados en la consulta de AP de una manera segura y eficaz. El criterio diagnóstico no es suficiente como criterio de derivación, ya que hay que valorar el grado de incapacidad asociada a este, aunque por lo general el TEPT es una patología que derivar. El resto de los trastornos de ansiedad inicialmente son asumibles en AP, salvo que exista comorbilidad psiquiátrica importante, en cuyo caso habrá que derivar al paciente cuando no exista respuesta al tratamiento inicial, demanda del paciente de tratamientos psicoterapéuticos que no puedan ser asumidos en AP, sintomatología muy intensa e incapacitante y, desde un punto de vista ético, siempre que un profesional no se sienta suficientemente capacitado para asumir dicha patología. Se procederá a la derivación a la Unidad de Salud Mental por vía normal o preferente, si existe: - Sintomatología muy intensa e incapacitante. - Trastorno obsesivo-compulsivo, trastorno por estrés postraumático y fobia social. - Comorbilidad psiquiátrica importante. - No respuesta al tratamiento. - Tratamientos psicoterapéuticos que no puedan ser asumidos en AP. 8. SEGUIMIENTO Y PRONÓSTICO La ansiedad relacionada con trastornos adaptativos no suele durar más de 6 meses. Por el contrario, los trastornos de ansiedad generalizada graves o asociados a otra patología psiquiátrica tienden a la cronicidad, y aunque mejoran con el tratamiento, un 20-40% tiene recaídas entre los 6 y 12 meses después de suspender el tratamiento farmacológico. En los trastornos de ansiedad generalizada y de pánico se debe valorar si la respuesta es adecuada en las semanas 2, 4, 6 y 1. Si los síntomas están en remisión, el tratamiento de mantenimiento de ISRS o ISRSN es de 6-9 meses, con retirada paulatina del antidepresivo. Ante una respuesta negativa, cambiar de antidepresivo, y si el paciente no responde, derivar a salud mental. No se conocen bien el curso y el pronóstico de la fobia simple, aunque puede responder bien, al menos a corto plazo, con la terapia cognitivo-conductual. La mayoría de las reacciones agudas por estrés se resuelven sin medicación, aunque debe utilizarse si hay gran componente de ansiedad. El TEPT tiene buen pronóstico si los síntomas son inferiores a 6 meses, hay un comienzo rápido, un buen estado premórbido y un soporte social adecuado; el 30% de los pacientes se recuperan adecuadamente. En el trastorno de adaptación, la mayoría de los pacientes retornan a su grado previo de funcionamiento en unos 3 meses, con pronóstico favorable con tratamiento adecuado10.
  13. 13. 12 INSOMNIO 1. INTRODUCCIÓN El insomnio es la incapacidad para conciliar o mantener el sueño o una sensación de no haber tenido un sueño reparador que ocasiona una disfunción diurna. Es un problema de salud frecuente en nuestro medio que aumenta con la edad, es de predominio femenino y genera una morbilidad importante. El porcentaje de mujeres mayores de 60 años con insomnio es del 10’75% frente al 6’17% de hombres. Se calcula que del 10 al 15% de la población padece insomnio crónico. Puede originar irritabilidad, somnolencia diurna, temblor sueño no reparador, alteraciones de la afectividad, aumento del riesgo cardiovascular, de accidentes laborales y de tráfico. 2. CLASIFICACIÓN • Según su etiología: Primario o secundario a una enfermedad orgánica o psiquiátrica*. • Según la duración: Transitorio (menos de 1 semana), de corta duración o agudo (entre 1 y 3 semanas) y de larga duración o crónico (más de 3 semanas). • Según el momento de aparición; De inicio, de mantenimiento o de despertar precoz. *Causas de INSOMNIO SECUNDARIO: - Insomnio por mala higiene del sueño y hábitos inconvenientes. - Alteraciones psiquiátricas asociadas al insomnio: ansiedad, trastorno adaptativo, trastorno bipolar, depresión, esquizofrenia. - Alteraciones cronobiológicas: trabajo en turnos cambiantes, jet lag… - Insomnio por enfermedades médicas y neurológicas: procesos que causan dolor (traumatismos, cefalea, cáncer), cuadros neurológicos (demencia, enfermedad cerebrovascular), endocrinopatías (hipotiroidismo, DM…). - Insomnio fatal familiar: trastorno causado por priones con herencia autosómica dominante que se caracteriza por insomnio pertinaz, con inicio de los 30 a los 60 años, y curso rápido con coma y éxitus al año de comienzo. - Síndrome de piernas inquietas. - Fármacos: anticonvulsivos, broncodilatadores, antidepresivos, descongestivos, betabloqueantes, esteroides, estimulantes, hormonas tiroideas. 3. ACTITUD A SEGUIR Ante un paciente con insomnio que repercute al día siguiente y deteriora el funcionamiento diurno, hay que realizar una correcta anamnesis de la enfermedad actual, con una historia detallada del sueño (hora en la que se despierta, cómo se encuentra a lo largo del día, repercusión en la vida diaria, viajes, turnos de trabajo, hábitos de alimentación, ejercicio físico, siesta, somnolencia diurna). En la historia clínica se incluirán antecedentes familiares y personales de enfermedades orgánicas o psicoafectivas (sobretodo trastonos de ansiedad y afectivos), tratamientos
  14. 14. 13 crónicos y consumo de estimulantes (cafeína, tabaco, alcohol drogas), buscando posibles causas secundarias. Una herramienta que ayuda a realizar una valoración del tipo de insomnio es un diario del sueño durante 7-15 días registrando las horas que permanece en cama, las horas dormidas y las acciones realizadas por el paciente para combatir el insomnio. Es clave interrogar, si se puede, al compañero de dormitorio para valorar las características del dormitorio y sucesos en el sueño: - Ronquidos y apnea (síndrome de apnea-hipopnea durante el sueño [SAHS]). - Movimientos (síndrome de piernas inquietas, mioclonus nocturnos). - Parasomnias o conductas anómalas (bruxismo, terror nocturno, pesadillas, sonambulismo) El diagnóstico es clínico y solo se deben realizar exploraciones complementarias ante la sospecha de algunas causas secundarias, no siempre; por ejemplo, la polisomnografía si se sospecha síndrome de apnea-hipoapnea del sueño o síndrome de piernas inquietas, u hormonas tiroideas si se sospecha hipertiroidismo. 4. TRATAMIENTO Lo que se pretende es reducir la latencia en el inicio del sueño, mantener un sueño de buena calidad y reparador, aumentar el funcionamiento diurno y evitar las consecuencias del insomnio, como depresión, riesgos en la conducción, accidentes laborales, o incluso abuso de tóxicos. Todo esto con el mínimo de efectos secundarios. Lo primero de todo, habrá que tratar cualquier causa secundaria que esté produciendo el insomnio o lo esté exacerbando, si es que esta existe (patologías comórbidas, trastornos mentales, abuso de tóxicos). El abordaje del insomnio se inicia aplicando medidas básicas para mejorar los hábitos del sueño. La mayoría de las veces estaremos ante un cuadro de insomnio transitorio secundario a una causa, y al eliminarla se resuelve el caso. El tratamiento del insomnio debe ser el de la causa desencadenante.
  15. 15. 14  MEDIDAS NO FARMACOLÓGICAS ¿Es el no tratamiento una opción? No, el insomnio empeora la calidad de vida del paciente ya que produce un deterioro sociolaboral. Se recomienda iniciar medidas no farmacológicas para evitar la medicalización crónica. ¿Por qué empezar con medidas no farmacológicas? Porque han demostrado ser efectivas en diversos estudios y más duraderas en el tiempo que los hipnóticos, y por la casi inexistencia de efectos secundarios. La alternativa a estas es la instauración de un tratamiento farmacológico, con riesgo de tolerancia y dependencia, otros efectos adversos no despreciables y a menudo difícil de retirar. Existen metanálisis que han comparado los efectos de los hipnóticos con terapias cognitivo- conductuales en el insomnio crónico y muestran resultados similares a corto plazo (4-8 semanas), excepto para la latencia del sueño en que los resultados son superiores para la terapia cognitivo-conductual. Las técnicas más utilizadas y estudiadas son: medidas de higiene del sueño, control de estímulos, técnicas de relajación y de restricción del sueño, control de estímulos e intención paradójica. Se acostumbran a utilizar combinaciones de ellas o junto con algún fármaco de forma puntual. Todas estas técnicas se engloban en un término más amplio, que es el de «terapias cognitivo-conductuales» (TCC).  Higiene del sueño Favorece hábitos saludables y desaconseja aquellos que no lo son, que probablemente por sí solos no son los causantes del insomnio, pero sí que lo pueden exacerbar. RECOMENDACIONES: • La cama es para dormir → Utilizar la coma “solo” para dormir. Evitar estudiar, leer… • Crear un ambiente agradable → La habitación debe estar a una temperatura agradable, libre de humedades, ruidos y malos olores. • Intentar seguir unos horarios rutinarios → Acostarse y levantarse a la misma hora cada día, incluso los festivos. • EVITAR: o Los estimulantes → Cafeína y nicotina, especialmente las últimas 6 horas del día. o El consumo de alcohol en las horas previas al sueño → Puede favorecer la conciliación del sueño, pero causa fragmentación de este y pesadillas. o El ejercicio físico intenso realizado en las horas previas al sueño → Puede dificultar la relajación necesaria para dormir, si se realiza las 4 horas previas a acostarse. o Las comidas copiosas al atardecer → La comida ligera puede favorecer el sueño. o Las siestas → Dificultan el sueño nocturno.  Control de estímulos Parte de la premisa de que existe una respuesta mal adaptativa entorno al sueño. Incluye una serie de instrucciones encaminadas a que el individuo recupere la asociación del momento de acostarse, la cama y el dormitorio al hecho de dormir, y deje de asociar estos factores a algo desagradable, frustrante y que genera ansiedad, que es el hecho de estar tumbado en la cama y no poder dormir. Dormirse en 15-20 min y, si no, levantarse hasta volver a tener sueño tantas veces como sea necesario hasta que lo concilie con prontitud.
  16. 16. 15  Restricción del sueño Es una intervención que limita las horas en la cama para maximizar la eficiencia del sueño (porcentaje del tiempo total dormido respecto al tiempo total que se pasa en la cama). Se utilizan diarios de sueño para ajustar los intervalos, nunca se restringe a menos de 5 horas de sueño. Poco a poco se va aumentando el «tiempo permitido en cama». Esta terapia puede producir una somnolencia diurna excesiva que hace que esté contraindicada en casos en que esto pueda suponer un riesgo (p. ej., conductores de ve- hículos) y también en casos de epilepsia, trastorno bipolar y parasomnias, ya que puede empeorar el cuadro.  Intención paradójica Se trata de otra terapia menos usada, pero que ha demostrado ser efectiva. Parte de la idea de que una parte muy importante del problema del insomnio la constituyen los intentos por tratar de resolverlo y la consiguiente ansiedad que produce el fracaso por controlarlo. Se le pide al paciente que haga lo contrario, es decir, que se esfuerce en no dormir. Así se refuerza la técnica con otras modificaciones del estilo de vida.  Terapia de relajación Consiste en una técnica de tensión y relajación de los distintos grupos musculares, algunos estudios lo acompañan de imágenes relajantes. Se aconsejan grabaciones de sonido que el paciente puede usar en su domicilio.  TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLÓGICO ¿Cuándo empezar directamente con la prescripción de hipnóticos? Se recomienda emplear un fármaco para el insomnio cuando este es muy agudo y se requiere una mejoría inmediata de los síntomas o cuando las medidas no farmacológicas no han conseguido los resultados deseados. De lo contrario, y dados los efectos secundarios de los hipnóticos, habría que empezar con medidas no farmacológicas. El efecto deseado de un hipnótico es facilitar la conciliación del sueño, ayudar en el mantenimiento de este y que su calidad sea buena, con el mínimo de efectos secundarios posibles, evitando la somnolencia diurna y la disminución de la capacidad psicomotriz. Habría que ser particularmente cauto cuando se utiliza medicación en trastornos que probablemente remitan espontáneamente, que sean poco graves o que no interfieran en el funcionamiento social u ocupacional.  BENZODIAZEPINAS Son los fármacos más ampliamente usados para el tratamiento del insomnio. Actúan mediante los receptores GABA (ácido gamma-aminobutírico), con propiedades ansiolíticas, hipnóticas, miorrelajantes y antiepilépticas. Han demostrado eficacia como tratamiento del insomnio ocasional y a corto plazo, disminuyendo el tiempo de latencia del inicio del sueño y el número de despertares y aumentando los minutos de sueño total. También alteran las fases del sueño. Sin embargo, no se dispone de datos de su efecto a largo plazo. En general, se aconseja iniciar su administración en las menores dosis necesarias y mantenerlos un máximo de 4-6 semanas; si puede ser menos, mejor. Los efectos secundarios que pueden producir son notorios y las contraindicaciones, numerosas, por lo que hay que revisar bien las circunstancias del caso antes de indicar una benzodiazepina (BZD). A la hora de escoger la BZD que se va a prescribir es necesario tener en cuenta una serie de precauciones, como los grupos de pacientes a los que está desaconsejada su administración y los posibles efectos secundarios.
  17. 17. 16 Es necesario informar al paciente, en el momento de la prescripción, de los posibles efectos adversos, y advertirle de las interacciones con el alcohol y otros depresores del sistema nervioso central (SNC). También debe recibir información sobre tolerancia, dependencia y el posible efecto rebote si se suspende de forma súbita. La diferencia entre las diferentes BZD estriba en el inicio y la duración de acción. Se recomienda seleccionar una BZD de semivida intermedia como el Lormetazepam (Noctamid®). Si persiste despertar precoz o ansiedad diurna, se puede cambiar a uno de semivida más larga como el Lorazepam (Orfidal®). En mayores de 65 años, si es necesario prescribir una BZD, se evitarán las de semivida larga por el riesgo de acumulación, y se escogerá Lorazepam en dosis de 0,5-1 mg al día.  Retirada de las benzodiazepinas En nuestro entorno, el consumo de este grupo de fármacos está suponiendo un problema, con cifras de consumo alarmante. CONTRAINDICACIONES •Embarazo •Lactancia •Abuso de alcohol •Insuficiencia renal o hepática •EPOC o SAOS •Profesiones de riesgo •Pacientes con ideación suicida •Ancianos •Antecedentes de abuso de drogas EFECTOS SECUNDARIOS •Somnolencia diurna •Letargia (efecto resaca) •Mareo, náuseas •Cefalea •Falta de coordinación •Riesgo de caídas •Confusión y amnesia •Temblor y fatiga •Cuadros paradójicos •Tolerancia •Dependencia •Síndrome de rebote
  18. 18. 17 La retirada deberá pactarse con el paciente, y debe ser muy lenta y sin prisa. Si aparecen efectos de rebote o de tolerancia, se puede hacer un cambio del hipnótico utilizado a dosis equipotentes de Diazepam (Valium®) y efectuar la retirada paulatina de este. Existen diversos protocolos para la retirada gradual.  HIPNÓTICOS NO BENZODIAZEPÍNICOS O Z-HIPNÓTICOS La Zopiclona y el Zolpidem (Stilnox®), comercializados en España y con acción farmacológica similar a las BZD a pesar de ser estructuralmente diferentes, están autorizados para el tratamiento del insomnio grave o incapacitante y por un máximo de 4 semanas. Su eficacia no es superior a la de las BZD, sus efectos secundarios son similares y su precio es bastante más elevado, por lo que no hay bases para recomendarlos. Es razonable su uso como segunda elección.  ANTIDEPRESIVOS Se han utilizado antidepresivos con perfil sedante como hipnóticos y solo son eficaces si coexisten síntomas depresivos. Son: Trazodona (Deprax®), Doxepina, Amitriptilina (Tryotizol®) y Mirtazapina. .  OTROS Ya se ha abandonado el uso de barbitúricos como tratamiento del insomnio por sus importantes efectos secundarios: agitación, confusión, alucinaciones, pesadillas. Se utilizan, a veces, anticonvulsivos como el Clonazepam o la Gabapentina, o antipsicóticos como la Olanzapina o la Quetiapina, pero estos fármacos no disponen de aprobación para el tratamiento del insomnio. La melatonina parece ser moderadamente eficaz para el tratamiento puntual del jet lag. La valeriana y la pasiflora han demostrado cierta mejoría a nivel subjetivo, comparadas con placebo, pero los estudios son de muy corta duración (7 días). Ha sido poco estudiada la hierba Kava, tampoco se dispone de estudios de seguridad para ninguna de las tres. • A CORTO plazo: • Insomnio de conciliación → Zolpidem 10mg (Stilnox®) o Zopiclona. • Insomnio fractario y de mantenimiento → LORMETAZEPAM • A MEDIO o LARGO plazo: • TRAZODONA 50-100mg (Deprax®), 0-0-1. • MIRTAZAPINA 15mg. • Amitriptilina 25mg (Tryptizol®, Deprelio®), si comorbilidad dolorosa asociada (dolor neuropático, fibromialgia). • Mianserina 30-40mg/día (Lantanon®). • Agomelatina 25mg (Thymanax®, Valdoxan®). • EXCEPCIONES: • Pt con mucha angustia, agitación psicomotriz o pacientes ancianos: QUETIAPINA 25-55-100mg (Seroquel®, Psicotric®). • En pacientes psicóticos: LEVOMEPROMAZINA 25-100mg en cp o gotas (Sinogan®), CLOTIAPINA 40mg (Etumina®).
  19. 19. 18 ¿Qué no debemos prescribir como tratamiento? No debemos ofrecerles los siguientes tratamientos:  No farmacológicos: psicoanálisis, hipnosis o meditación (se desconoce la efectividad).  Farmacológicos:  Antihistamínicos (Difenhidramina, Doxilamina, Hidroxicina) → Mínimos efectos en el insomnio y muchos efectos secundarios (somnolencia diurna excesiva, efectos anticolinérgicos).  Clometiazol. Podría estar indicado en ancianos a corto plazo.  No prescribir BZD (e hipnóticos no BZD) a largo plazo en el paciente que consulta por insomnio.  No se recomienda la utilización del hidrato de cloral, el meprobamato y los barbitúricos para el tratamiento del insomnio. 5. CUÁNDO DERIVAR Algunos casos que no respondan a las medidas no farmacológicas ni a las farmacológicas y con repercusión de la vida diaria deberán ser derivados a la atención especializada. En función de si existen comorbilidades u otros trastornos del sueño más específicos, por ejemplo narco- lepsia o síndrome de apnea del sueño, serán derivados a Neurología, Neumología o Psiquiatría. CRITERIOS DE DERIVACIÓN:  Unidad del sueño: narcolepsia, parasomnias, síndrome de piernas inquietas, trastornos del sueño con alteración de la respiración.  PSQ normal: no respuesta a medidas no farmacológicas ni tratamiento farmacológico, con repercusión de la vida diaria. 6. SEGUIMIENTO Y PRONÓSTICO Respuesta al tratamiento farmacológico y retirada gradual una vez que el paciente ha dormido de forma adecuada durante 3-4 días (reducir 25% semanal y último descenso en 2 semanas). Seguimiento de la necesidad de medicación a largo plazo. Utilizar pauta intermitente o a demanda. Inicialmente hacer controles cada 4 semanas. Un porcentaje alto de insomnios son transitorios, secundarios y desaparece cuando se resuelve la causa. Sin embargo, en el 10-15% aparece una repercusión funcional diurna, que puede aumentar el riesgo de accidentes de tránsito y laborales. La posibilidad de convertirse en un trastorno crónico aumenta en los mayores de 60 años. Dormir menos de 6 horas y con sueño poco reparador se ha asociado a mayor riesgo de evento cardiovascular a 10-15 años de seguimiento.
  20. 20. 19 BIBLIOGRAFÍA 1. Cerecedo Pérez MJ, Pascual Pascual P. Los principales problemas de salud. Ansiedad. AMF 2010;6(3):122-133 2. Mayor Isaac E, Guix Font L. A propósito de un caso. Trastornos del sueño. AMF 2014;10(1):36-43 3. Cuaderno del médico de familia: . Insomnio. AMF 2014;10(10):541-634 4. Cuaderno del médico de afamilia: Ansiedad. AMF 2014;10(10):541-634 5. Bengoa Urrengoetxea I, Ibáñez Leza A, Morel Luna ID. Trastornos de ansiedad . AMF 2015;11(5):241-248 6. Bengoa Urrengoetxea I, Goitis Atitxa B, Olloqui Mundet J. Urgencias psiquiñatricas en AP. 7. Vicens Caldentey C, Sempere Verdú E. Uso adecuado de benzodiacepinas. AMF 2014;10(7):390-393

×