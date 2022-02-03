(2021 12-15)arritmiasyerroresenlarealizaciondeelectrocardiogramas ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Del mismo modo que es importante conocer la técnica de realización de un electrocardiograma de forma correcta, también es importante conocer los tipos de arritmias que pueden darse y saber interpretarlas en un registro de ondas electrocardiográficas.

  1. 1. Arritmias María García Velarte. EIR FyC - CS. Las Fuentes Norte 2 SESION 15 DICIEMBRE 2021 Taquiarritmias Bradiarrtimias Ritmos de parada Bloqueos de rama Errores en la realización de ECG.
  2. 2. Signos de inestabilidad Signos de shock o IC Disminución del Nivel de Consciencia Dolor torácico Hipotensión Antes de... observar...
  3. 3. Sistema de conducción Imagen: Atlas Anatomía Humana NETTER. 60-100 lpm 55-60 lpm 45-50 lpm 40-45 lpm 40-45 lpm 35-40 lpm 30-35 lpm
  4. 4. Clasificación arritmias (AHA) Taquicardias FA FLUTTER TSVP TV Bradicardias BAV 1º BAV 2º Tipo I Tipo II BAV3º PCR TVsp FV TdP Asistolia AESP
  5. 5. TAQUICARDIAS Fibrilación auricular Flutter auricular Taquicardia supraventricular + QRS ESTRECHO QRS ANCHO Taquicardia ventricular Fibrilación ventricular <3mm <0.12seg >3mm >0.12seg Supraventriculares Ventriculares
  6. 6. Fibrilación auricular Imagen: https://www.cardioteca.com Ritmo irregular No hay P
  7. 7. Flutter auricular Ritmo regular o irregular No hay P
  8. 8. Taquicardia supraventricular Ritmo regular No hay P Imagen: https://https://www.my-ekg.com/
  9. 9. Taquicardia ventricular CON PULSO Algoritmo taquicardia SIN PULSO Algoritmo PCR COMPROBAR PULSO >30seg SOSTENIDA <30 seg NO SOSTENIDA SEGÚN DURACIÓN
  10. 10. MONOMORFA POLIMORFA TORSADA DE PUNTAS Taquicardia ventricular
  11. 11. Fibrilación ventricular NUNCA TIENE PULSO
  12. 12. RITMOS DE PARADA Taquicardia ventricular sin pulso Fibrilación ventricular Torsade de Pointes + Actividad eléctrica sin pulso Asistolia
  13. 13. Actividad eléctrica sin pulso
  14. 14. Asistolia
  15. 15. BRADICARDIAS BAV 1º BAV 2º BAV3 + Tipo I Tipo II
  16. 16. Bloqueo Auriculoventricular 1º PR >0.2seg >5mm Ritmo regular
  17. 17. Bloqueo Auriculoventricular 2º Tipo I o Wenckebach o Mobitz I PR se va alargando hasta que no conduce ÚNICO BAV IRREGULAR
  18. 18. Bloqueo Auriculoventricular 2º Tipo II o Mobitz II Unas P conducen y otras no PR normal Ritmo regular
  19. 19. Disociación auriculoventricular Ritmo regular auriculas /regular ventriculos Bloqueo Auriculoventricular 3º o Completo
  20. 20. Bloqueos Auriculoventriculares
  21. 21. BLOQUEOS DE RAMA rsR´en V1 y V2 S empastada en V6 + RAMA DERECHA RAMA IQUIERDA R mellada en V5 y V6 No hay Q en V5 y V6 QRS >3mm >0.12seg QRS >3mm >0.12seg Pueden dar alteraciones en la repolarización
  22. 22. BCRDHH
  23. 23. BCRIHH Valorar dolor torácico
  24. 24. Intercambio de cables Colocación elecrodos Artefactos Filtros ERRORES EN LA REALIZACIÓN DE ECG Ángulo de LOUIS Imagen: Urgenciasyemergen.com
  25. 25. Colocación incorrecta electrodos precordiales 2EI 4EI Imagen: Urgenciasyemergen.com
  26. 26. Intercambio de cables: Brazo dcho y brazo izdo (rojo y amarillo) Imagen: Urgenciasyemergen.com Imagen: Manual didáctico para la lecturade electrocardiogramas. Cardin. 2020
  27. 27. Intercambio de cables: Brazo dcho y pierna izda (rojo y verde) Imagen: Urgenciasyemergen.com
  28. 28. Intercambio de cables: Brazo izdo y pierna izda (amarillo y verde) Imagen: Urgenciasyemergen.com
  29. 29. CASOS PRÁCTICOS
  30. 30. Fibrilación auricular
  31. 31. BAV Grado 2 Tipo II
  32. 32. Bloqueo de rama derecha
  33. 33. Gracias

