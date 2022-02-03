(2021 12-15)arritmiasyerroresenlarealizaciondeelectrocardiogramas ppt

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Del mismo modo que es importante conocer la técnica de realización de un electrocardiograma de forma correcta, también es importante conocer los tipos de arritmias que pueden darse y saber interpretarlas en un registro de ondas electrocardiográficas.