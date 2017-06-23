Regaetton 901

EL REGGAETON NO ES TAN MALO COMO LO PINTAN… • Danny Santiago Arce Cruz • Jonathan Méndez Ortiz • Andrés Camilo Méndez Alga...
Es, según la definición tradicional del término, el arte de organizar sensible y lógicamente una combinación coherente de ...
• Las definiciones parten desde el seno de las culturas, y así, el sentido de las expresiones musicales se ve afectado por...
AHORA SI REGGAETÓN….!! • El reggaetón es un género musical4 que tiene sus raíces en la música de América Latina y el Carib...
• Aunque el reggaetón comenzó en Panamá, se extendió rápidamente por todo el Caribe y a finales de los 80 y principios de ...
• Para ese mismo tiempo estaba en su apojeo el boom comercial de lo que fue el fenómeno Vico C, con el rap en español. El ...
• Entonces los primeros indicios de que los boricuas querían cantar reggae dancehall también fue notable. DJ Negro aporta ...
DON OMAR…!!• William Omar Landrón Rivera (10 de febrero de 1978, Villa Palmeras, Puerto Rico), conocido artísticamente com...
MALUMA…!!• Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Medellín, 28 de enero de 1994), conocido como Maluma, es un cantante y compositor colo...
OZUNA…!! • Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado (San Juan, 13 de marzo de 1992), conocido artísticamente como Ozuna, es un cantante de...
REFLEXIÓN PERSONAL • Este estilo musical no es como la gente piensa, en las letras de las canciones se reflejan historias ...
×