Presentacion musica clasica

- Hollman Gonzales - Sebastián Lesmes - Alejandra Restrepo 901
• Autores que ya han muerto: • Karl Friedrich Abel (1723-1787) • François d'Agincourt (1684-1758) • Domenico Alberti (1710...
• La música clásica es la corriente musical que comprende principalmente la música producida o basada en las tradiciones d...
•Autores aun vivos: • Pascal Gaigne • Alexandre Desplat • Vangelis • Roger Waters • Mike Oldfield • John Williams • John B...
• la música clásica se vive en Colombia ya que en algunos municipios de Colombia como FUNZA CUNDINAMARCA tienen bandas e i...
• 1880 Guillermo Uribe Holguín • 1896 Holguín y la Academia • 1971 Guillermo Uribe Holguín • 1882 Luis Antonio Calvo • 191...
• La Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia nació en el año 2003 tras la liquidación de la Orquesta Sinfónica de Colombia...
• BANDA SINFONICA JUVENIL DE VIENTOS CREADA EN 1995 Y CONFORMADA POR 50 JOVENES QUE HACEN PARTE DE LA ESCUELA DE MUSICA DE...
• Más música clásica más cultura, lo que tratamos de hacer es implementar mas la música clásica en los jóvenes ya que se h...
• ALEJANDRA RESTREPO: Mi reflexión seria que de nosotros los jóvenes depende el destino de la música clásica ya que en nos...
  2. 2. • Autores que ya han muerto: • Karl Friedrich Abel (1723-1787) • François d'Agincourt (1684-1758) • Domenico Alberti (1710-1740) • Tomaso Albinoni (1671-1751) • Johann Georg Albrechtsberger (1736-1809) • Francisco António de Almeida (1702-1755) • Jean-Henri d'Anglebert (1629-1691) • Charles Avison (1709-1770) • Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) • Claude Balbastre (1724-1799) • Giovanni Bassano (1557-1617) • Christoph Bernhard (1628-1692) • Nicolas Bernier (1664-1734) • Antonio Bertali (1605-1669) • Carl Heinrich Biber (1681-1749) • Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber (1644-1704) • Michel Blavet (1700-1768)
  3. 3. • La música clásica es la corriente musical que comprende principalmente la música producida o basada en las tradiciones de la música litúrgica y secular de occidente principalmente Europa occidental . Abarca un periodo de tiempo que va aproximadamente del siglo XI a la actualidad, aunque esta definición no es aplicable a la música realizada en nuestro siglo a pesar de presentar las mismas características, si bien las principales características del género fueron codificadas principalmente entre 1550 y 1900 , que es habitualmente considerado como el período característico de producción de la música clásica. En un sentido historiográfico, la música clásica se divide en varios períodos: música antigua o medieval , que abarca el período comprendido por la baja media en Europa (1000-1400); la música renacentista (1400-1600); la música barroca , que coincide con desarrollo del arte barroco (1600-1750); el clasismo (1750-1800), que en la historia de la música y la musicológica, es a veces llamado «música clásica»; el romanticismo (1800-1910); y la música contemporánea , que comprende las distintas corrientes de música clásica del siglo XX, que adopta la composición atonal y disonante y otras tendencias opuestas a corrientes anteriores.
  4. 4. •Autores aun vivos: • Pascal Gaigne • Alexandre Desplat • Vangelis • Roger Waters • Mike Oldfield • John Williams • John Barry
  5. 5. • la música clásica se vive en Colombia ya que en algunos municipios de Colombia como FUNZA CUNDINAMARCA tienen bandas e instrumentos para todos los jóvenes o adultos que quieran aprender más de la música clásica pero al igual no es solamente música clásica si no, sinfónicas, y demás instrumentos los cuales ayudan a crecer al municipio y a las bandas y a tener desde ahora pequeños prodigios de la música los cuales en un futuro podrían ser grandes compositores de la música clásica.
  6. 6. • 1880 Guillermo Uribe Holguín • 1896 Holguín y la Academia • 1971 Guillermo Uribe Holguín • 1882 Luis Antonio Calvo • 1914 Luis Antonio Calvo • 1943 Blas Emilio Atehortúa
  7. 7. • La Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia nació en el año 2003 tras la liquidación de la Orquesta Sinfónica de Colombia en diciembre de 2002. La Orquesta Sinfónica de Colombia operaba desde 1952 bajo el auspicio del Estado colombiano y fue liquidada dentro de un amplio plan de privatizaciones estatales. La Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia es parte de la Asociación Nacional de Música Sinfónica, una entidad sin ánimo de lucro creada por el Ministerio de Cultura de Colombia, del cual recibe amplio apoyo para sostener a la orquesta y para apoyar económicamente a otras orquestas del país
  8. 8. • BANDA SINFONICA JUVENIL DE VIENTOS CREADA EN 1995 Y CONFORMADA POR 50 JOVENES QUE HACEN PARTE DE LA ESCUELA DE MUSICA DEL CENTRO CULTURAL BACATA DEL MUNICIPIO DE FUNZA, CUNDINAMARCA. HA REPRESENTADO AL MUNICIPIO EN DIFERENTES EVENTOS NACIONALES.
  9. 9. • Más música clásica más cultura, lo que tratamos de hacer es implementar mas la música clásica en los jóvenes ya que se ha perdido mucho, los jóvenes de ahora escuchan hip hop pop etc. • Implementar la música clásica es muy importante porque aunque no tenga una letra transmite mucho
  10. 10. • ALEJANDRA RESTREPO: Mi reflexión seria que de nosotros los jóvenes depende el destino de la música clásica ya que en nosotros está el que en un futuro sea preservado ese tipo de música.

