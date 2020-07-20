Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMBATO, Tungurahua. Dennis Adrián Miniguano Maisanche (18) narró los momentos de tormento que vivió el 1 de enero cuando i...
OPINIÓN Sobornos la noche de ayer, en una enredada policial, tras algunas denuncias recividas en la fiscalia de forma anon...
CULTURA Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019 Vista panoramica del centro de Quito, en un atardecer Foto: Jorge Guzmna Visperas de n...
El presidente Lenín Monero y su esposa Rocío González junto al rey de los Países Bajos, S.M. Willem-Alexander. Foto: Tomad...
DEPORTES Chile formalizó el miércoles su postulación para organizar el Mundial de 2030 junto a Argentina, Paraguay y Urugu...
FOTO REPORTAJE: Macrooperación mundial Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Un operativo conjunto l...
contra el tráfico de especies gas, Rusia terceptaron 4.100 tenedor en tránsito e Kazajistán. s microtraficantes, tortugas ...
Internacional Nacional FARÁNDULA La cantante pop Lady Gaga estaría instalada en el departamento del actor Bradley Cooper e...
Los militares están en la embajada de Panamá desde el intento de sublevación para apoyar a Juan Guaidó. AP Sismo remece la...
El discurso y la realidad (Simon Pacheco) Horoscopo Curiosidades Caricaturas Adivinanzas OCIO Estudiante interrumpió su ex...
  1. 1. AMBATO, Tungurahua. Dennis Adrián Miniguano Maisanche (18) narró los momentos de tormento que vivió el 1 de enero cuando intentaron quemarlo vivo acusado de robar, él pide justicia y ayuda para sanar las huellas que dejaron las Jonatan Álvez está de regreso en Guayaquil para unirse a Barcelona SC. Foto: Jorge Guzmán. La moto policial quedó abajo del guardachoque del taxi. Cortesía Se realizó reconstrucción de los hechos de hombres quemados vivos en Tungurahua Jonatan Álvez está de regreso en Guayaquil para unirse a Barcelona SC Taxista arrastró una moto de policía por evitar operativo en Santo Domingo Desde las 04:30 de este viernes se realizó la reconstrucción de los hechos cuando el 1 de enero de este año pobladores de la c o m u n i d a d Cullitahua de la p a r r o q u i a C o n s t a n t i n o F e r n á n d e z atacaron a dos personas a las que lesprendieron fuego al acusarlas de haber querido robar el vehículo del interior de una de las casas del lugar. Uno de ellos murió. Pedro Tisalema, fiscal de Asuntos Indígenas de T u n g u r a h u a , Jonatan Álvez está de regreso en Guayaquil para i n c o r p o r a r s e nuevamente a Barcelona. Un recibimiento en medio de cánticos de cerca de un centenar de hinchas tuvo este martes el flaman- te refuerzo de los canarios, a su arribo a la ciudad. "Estoy bien, muy contento de volver a Barcelo- na, espero hacer las cosas bien", expresó el u r u g u a y o , . Quito, un lugar magico que debes conocer. Cierre de vias, causa preocupacion. PEPSI celebra 100 años de creación La bicibleta prebalece en Cuenca Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini (Rosario, 24 de junio de 1987), conocido como Leo Messi,6 es un futbolista argentino que juega como delantero o centrocampista. Ha desarrollado toda su carrera en el F. C. Barcelona de la Primera División de España y en la selección. El mejor jugador de la historia del futbol “EL REY” www.bolivar.com.es Edicion N° 456358 EL BOLIVARENSE
  2. 2. OPINIÓN Sobornos la noche de ayer, en una enredada policial, tras algunas denuncias recividas en la fiscalia de forma anonima, se llevo acabo la revision de la hosteria del Tin Delgado ( ex jugador de futbl) se encontraron d i s t i n t a s irregularidades en el l u g a r . En la parte trasera del inmueble, existia una puerta blindada, los policias procedieron a ingresar y se llevaron con la sorpresa que existe una procesadora de oro. Los efectos que han dejado varios años de gobiernos populistas en América Latina sostenidos en la bonanza de los buenos precios de materias primas apalancados en el sorprendente desarrollo chino no parecen desaparecer pronto. Los gobiernos que los han sucedido, como el de Macri en Argentina, temerosos de asumir los costos políticos que implicaban los recortes a los subsidios, hoy se enfrentan al espanto de Créditos En Argentina, un chofer del poder anotaba de manera minuciosa, en cuadernos, los viajes que realizaba con bolsos cargados de dinero proveniente de presuntos sobornos millonarios, lo que ha servido para procesar a ex altos funcionarios del kirchnerismo y empresarios vinculados a la obra pública entre 2003 y 2015. En Ecuador, las anotaciones en detalle se realizaron en una computadora de la Presidencia, que utilizaban Laura Terán y su jefa Pamela Martínez –una de las coordinadoras que administraba los sobornos–, quien se desempeñó como jueza constitucional y asesora del entonces presidente Rafael Correa.Entre 2012 y 2016, Alianza PAIS (AP) manejó recursos por más de $ 15,4 millones. Unos 3.148 archivos del computador de Terán, con códigos y glosarios, revelan aportes de empresas nacionales y extranjeras para gastos de AP. Ella ha identificado cada uno de los códigos hallados, Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini (Rosario, 24 de junio de 1987), conocido como Leo Messi,6 es un futbolista argentino que juega como delantero o centrocampista.Ha desarrollado toda su carrera en el F. C. Barcelona de la Primera División de España y en la selección argentina, de la que es capitán.Considerado con frecuencia el mejor jugador del mundo y uno de los mejores de todos los tiempos,11 es el primer futbolista en la historia que ha ganado, entre otras distinciones, cinco veces el Balón de Oro –un Balón de Oro y cuatro FIFA Balón de Oro– obteniendo los cuatro primeros de forma consecutiva; además de recibir seis Botas de Oro.12 El astro del futbol es considerado el mejor de todos los tiempos o por lo menos uno de los mejores en la historia del balompie. Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019
  3. 3. CULTURA Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019 Vista panoramica del centro de Quito, en un atardecer Foto: Jorge Guzmna Visperas de navidad, embellecen el Panecillo Foto: Jorge Guzman
  4. 4. El presidente Lenín Monero y su esposa Rocío González junto al rey de los Países Bajos, S.M. Willem-Alexander. Foto: Tomada de www.presidencia.gob.ec QUITO.- En junio pasado los waoranis realizaron una protesta en las inmediaciones del Palacio de Carondelet. AFP Ecuador negocia un nuevo convenio de inversiones con los Países Bajos Corte de Justicia confirma fallo que veta a petroleras en área waorani POLÍTICA El presidente Lenín Moreno anunció el inicio de negociaciones para un nuevo convenio de promoción y protección de inversiones con los Países Bajos, luego de la audiencia que mantuvo con el rey S.M. Willem - A l e x a n d e r . El convenio se puede dar por el Tratado de Libre Comercio con la Unión Europea (UE) con el que se ha registrado un aumento de flujo comercial en los últimos dos años. La Embajada de Ecuador en los Países La justicia ecuatoriana confirmó el jueves un fallo que impide el ingreso de empresas petroleras a 180.000 hectáreas del vasto territorio de los indígenas waorani en la Amazonía (que conforman el denominado bloque 22), proyecto que era impulsado por el g o b i e r n o . Una sala de la Corte de Justicia de la provincia de Pastaza decidió "negar el recurso de apelación" presentado por el Ministerio del Ambiente y la Procuraduría General Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019
  5. 5. DEPORTES Chile formalizó el miércoles su postulación para organizar el Mundial de 2030 junto a Argentina, Paraguay y Uruguay, mientras abundaron las bromas entre los líderes sudamericanos por las polémicas en la reciente Copa América de Brasil.El presidente chileno Sebastián Piñera suscribió el protocolo de adhesión tras la cumbre que tuvo lugar en la ciudad de Santa Fe, capital de la provincia del mismo nombre. El delantero francés Antoine Griezmann, flamante último fichaje del FC Barcelona, aseguró que el astro argentino Lionel Messi "es la imagen del fútbol", en una entrevista con la televisión del club a z u l g r a n a . “Vamos que ahora hay que ganarla”, expresó el presidente anfitrión Mauricio Macri tras la ceremonia, de la cual participaron Tabaré Vázquez de Uruguay y Mario Abdo Benítez de Paraguay.Chile fue el último en sumarse a la iniciativa que originariamente habían impulsado Uruguay y Argentina, campeón y subcampeón respectivamente del primer mundial de fútbol organizado por los uruguayos en 1930, y que tras un acuerdo político incorporó Paraguay. U n a clasificación inobjetable fue la que alcanzó este miércoles Independiente del Valle a cuartos de final de la Copa Sudamericana, tras derrotar 2-0 a Caracas Fútbol Club de Venezuela, que solo después de recibir la p r i m e r a anotación se animó a buscar el arco contrario. El equipo de S a n g o l q u í ratificó el favoritismo con el cual llegó precedido al encuentro, ya que en la ida había empatado (0-0) con una demostración de mejor fútbol. El equipo e c u a t o r i a n o espera rival para ratificar el buen papel que estan desempeñando en esta edicion de la copa s u d a m e r i c a . Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019 Independiente del Valle supera al Caracas y saca boleto para los cuartos de final de la Sudamericana Chile, Argentina, Uruguay y Paraguay formalizaron candidatura para organizar el Mundial de 2030 Lionel Messi es el número uno, dice Antoine Griezmann
  6. 6. FOTO REPORTAJE: Macrooperación mundial Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Foto: Interpol Un operativo conjunto llevado a cabo por Interpol y la Organización Mundial de Aduanas en más de un centenar de países ha llevado a la detención de más de 500 personas y la incautación de miles de animales, muchos de ellos vivos. Por ejemplo, se han requisado 440 colmillos de elefante, además de felinos, primates, aves, animales marinos, escamas de pangolines... En la primera imagen se observa un cachorro de león, Bangladesh La Oficina de Control de los Delitos contra la Fauna y la Flora Silvestres y el Departamento de Bosques de Bengala Occidental descubrieron este cachorro de león en la India cuando estaba siendo transportado desde Bangladesh con destino al Reino Unido 4.100 tortug Las autoridades int tortugas en un cont procedente de Se presume que los pretendian que las ahogadas, sofocad extraer su capara multiples deribados Ademas que la carne solicitada en var continente asiatico. costo por libre es J tortuga es 50 y hablando de 20 do a p o r x i m a d Tortugas, Trinidad y Tobago La policía de Trinidad y Tobago incautaron un car- gamento de tortugas terrestres de patas amarillas (Chelonoidis denticulata) que eran transportadas de manera ilegal desde Venezuela hasta el archipiélago. 315 ejemplares de jilgero dorado Los controles por carretera llevados a cabo por la policía de Urugay se saldaron con la incautación de 315 ejemplares de jilguero dorado que estaban siendo transportados de manera ilegal desde A r g e n t i n a .
  7. 7. contra el tráfico de especies gas, Rusia terceptaron 4.100 tenedor en tránsito e Kazajistán. s microtraficantes, tortugas mueran das, para poder azon, y realizar s de la joyeria. e de tortuga es muy rios paises del Se calculo que el Japon de carne de yenes, estariamos olares americanos d a m e n t e . Pangolines, patas de oso y huesos de l e o p a r d o Los controles de carretera realizados por las autoridades de la Oficina de Seguridad Pública Forestal del Gobierno de China realizaron la incautación de restos de pangolines, patas de oso, huesos de leopardo y otras especies salvajes listas para su transporte. Cotorras y estrildas Ejemplares vivos de cotorras y estrildas detenidos por la Oficina de Control de Delitos contra la Flora y la Fauna Silvestre de la Interpol. El negocio del marfil Colmillos de elefante incautados por el Servicio de protección de vida silvestre de K e n i a . Cachorro de tigre blanco, México En los controles de carretera llevados a cabo en México por la Fiscalía General de la República se interceptó este cachorro de tigre blanco que había sido ocultado en el interior de una camioneta.
  8. 8. Internacional Nacional FARÁNDULA La cantante pop Lady Gaga estaría instalada en el departamento del actor Bradley Cooper en Nueva York, según indicó la revista In Touch. Los rumores sobre la supuesta relación amorosa entre estas estrellas del espectáculo surgieron a partir de su participación en la cinta Nace una estrella (2018), y se acentuaron con la ruptura del actor estadounidense con la modelo rusa. La familia Kardashian-Jenner ha logrado explotar económicamente la imagen de sus integrantes aparte del reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, lo que les ha permitido convertirse en uno de los clanes más poderosos e influyentes en Estados Unidos, reseña el portal revistaclase.mx En primer lugar y con un billón de dólares en sus cuentas se encuentra Kylie Jenner, de 21 años, asegura la revista People. El Palacio de Kensington anunció hace poco que Oprah Winfrey trabajará con el príncipe Enrique en una serie de salud mental para Apple TV Plus.La presentadora estadounidense y el segundo hijo de Diana de Gales son amigos y ahora socios, incluso ella fue invitada a la boda del príncipe con Meghan Selena Gómez habría cobrado $ 800.000 por fotos publicitarias para marca deportiva. A pocos días de retornar a las redes sociales y sincerarse ante sus fans del oscuro momento que vivió, la cantante estadounidense Selena Gómez ha compartido otra imagen para lucir los nuevos zapatos y ropa de la marca Puma, de la cual la cantante es imagen Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019 Silvana y Gustavo Pacheco ya están d i v o r c i a d o s Mediante una firma en una notaría ayer quedó disuelto el matrimonio que unía a la cantante Silvana y al músico y compositor Gustavo Pacheco. El abogado Xavier Larrea, de la notaría 41, determinó que al no existir hijos menores de edad y porque no existen bienes que liquidar se da por terminado el vínculo matrimonial mediante la firma de la pareja. "El divorcio se dio por mutuo acuerdo", confirmó el n o t a r i o . Culpan a Michela Pincay de agredir a su ex Dave Morales En una nueva polémica está involucrada la popular actriz Michela Pincay quien ha sido acusada de ser la supuesta autora intelectual de la paliza que le dieron a su ex Dave Morales, la noche del martes, por unos desconocidos afuera de una iglesia.. Según relatan varios familiares y amigos del cosmetólogo, lo sucedido se habría desarrollado debido a la demanda que él interpuso meses atrás en contra de la chica reality por violencia intrafamiliar y ganó el juicio, además que él reclamó unos enseres del spa que aparentemente ella estaría utilizando en su local.
  9. 9. Los militares están en la embajada de Panamá desde el intento de sublevación para apoyar a Juan Guaidó. AP Sismo remece la capital griega, gente sale a las calles. INTERNACIONAL Fuerte sismo en Atenas, GreciaMilitares venezolanos permanecen en embajada de Panamá en Caracas Dieciséis militares venezolanos, que participaron en el fallido alzamiento del 30 de abril contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, permanecen como 'huéspedes' en la embajada de Panamá en Venezuela, desde donde Caracas les señala de seguir "en actividades", informó este viernes el c a n c i l l e r panameño."Desde el 30 de abril se mantienen en la embajada de Panamá en Caracas 16 militares venezolanos que participaron en el intento de golpe de esa fecha", dijo el canciller Alejandro Ferrer en una entrevista con el canal panameño TVN-2. "Desde el 30 de abril se mantienen en la embajada de Panamá en Caracas 16 militares venezolanos que participaron en el intento de golpe de esa fecha", dijo el canciller Alejandro Ferrer en una entrevista con el canal panameño TVN-2. Según el funcionario, hace unos días Panamá recibió una nota de la cancillería venezolana donde alega que presuntamente esos militares continuaron en el mes de junio 'planificando' y r e a l i z a n d o 'actividades' y pregunta por el papel de funcionarios panameños en esos h e c h o s . Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019
  10. 10. El discurso y la realidad (Simon Pacheco) Horoscopo Curiosidades Caricaturas Adivinanzas OCIO Estudiante interrumpió su examen para dar a luz y lo reanudó en menos de una hora Cinco hermanos muy unidos que no se pueden mirar, cuando riñen aunque quieras no los puedes separar. (los dedos) Desde el lunes hasta el viernes, soy la última en llegar, el sábado soy la primera y el domingo a descansar. (la letra S) Un año antes, Ecuador y República Dominicana habían dado los primeros y tímidos pasos hacia el que se transformaría en el periodo más largo de vigencia de la democracia en la historia de América Latina. La mayor parte de países, con las excepciones de Colombia, Costa Rica y Venezuela, se batían aún en los charcos de sangre de las dictaduras militares. Sin otras opciones a su alcance, el mundo se veía obligado a escoger uno de los dos caminos que le ofrecía la Guerra Fría. La complejidad del momento y del entorno no proporcionaba las mejores condiciones para hechos sorpresivos como el que se produjo en Nicaragua el 19 de julio de 1979. En un país condenado a la pobreza por una larga historia de despojos por propios y extraños triunfó una revolución que se a u t o d e n o m i n ó sandinista.Más que un adjetivo, esa calificación constituyó una toma de posición, tanto dentro de ese mundo bipolar como frente a la complejidad de la situación interna del país. Fue la única guerrilla victoriosa después de más de veinte años en los que los sectores más radicalizados de la izquierda continental trataron de reproducir la experiencia cubana. Fecha: 19 de julio del 2019 Una estudiante que estaba realizando un examen final de bachillerato en Guinea dejó el aula para dar a luz apresuradamente y reanudó la prueba antes de una hora, explicó a la AFP el jueves.Trasladada al centro de salud de la ciudad, Fatoumata Condé dio a luz a un niño después de unos diez minutos de parto y alrededor de las 09:10 (04:10 de Ecuador) estaba de vuelta en el aula.

×