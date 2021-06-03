Read now :

Learn how to stimulate the inner pathways of the body and mind with the eight simple movements of Ba Daun Jin QigongIf you are looking to start practising Ba Duan Jin Qigong, this is a 'MUST HAVE' health book for everyone!What is Qigong? What are the benefits? and how to get started! All this will be answered in this easy to follow step-by-step guide to growing your own daily practice of Qigong.Each section is beautifully illustrated with detailed artwork and helpful images to make your learning experience fun, educational and most importantly, easy to follow.What is Qigong? Includes Author insights, training tips and advice for new students, seasoned players or budding health guru's. So, whether you're 18 or 80!, a rock star or rock collector! You too will benefit from this simple, but profoundly healing system and enjoy a life with less pain, less stress and more energy! What more could you want?!What's in it for you?Activate the body's own natural medicine and feel GREAT!Improve energy flow to remove harmful blockagesHarmonise the internal organs to promote healing from illnessExcite the digestive system for improved energyTone the muscles for strength and vital healthStrengthen the bones and joints for less pain.Sleep better and feel alive with life!You will also learn how the internal energy system of Traditional Chinese Medicine works, how to help calm your emotions, reduce pain and begin to feel for your own Qi energy to relieve many common ailments.So, If you really want to build a solid foundation for practising Qigong but don't know where to start, this is the book for you. You can also view some FREE ONLINE Video Tutorials from the book for a complete and improved training solution with BONUS ongoing videos to help your training grow if you prefer online training.Foreward by Sifu Tony Dove, direct disciple of Grandmaster Lam Kam_Cheun. Sifu Dove has over 30 years of experience in Taijiquan, Dachengquan and Qigong.Christopher Handbury's clear enthusiasm shines through, as does his understanding and different theoretical approaches. Sifu DoveAuthor and TCM Consultant - Christopher David Handbury has spent many years helping clinic patients and Qigong students using Traditional Acupuncture, Tui Na and Medical Qigong. This has provided a great insight and feedback into what we really need to feel healthy, happy and to heal naturally from illness and pains. He now shares his own personal journey in 'What is Qigong?'

