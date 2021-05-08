Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DOWNLOAD EBOOK What Shoes Will You Wear? READ PDF EBOOK Youâ€™re never too young to dream about your future!Myrtle and Erytle are twins who donâ€˜t look alike or act the same, but they do share one common loveâ€¦SHOES! Their father uses their love of shoes to encourage the young twins to start thinking about future careers early.â€œJust start with what you know and love. Pick out your favorite shoe.What you wear on your feet when you walk down the street might help you decide what to do.â€•This book is an excellent resource that will spark childrenâ€™s imaginations leading them to discover what they enjoy and want to become.â€œThereâ€™s a job for every personality!â€•Several career options are discussed as they apply to the shoes typically worn in that profession. Career clusters are also presented. This book explores the necessary skills that are universal for any career choice such as responsibility, self-confidence, integrity, punctuality, and teamwork â€“ a fun, creative and detailed approach to career education!
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Julia Cook Publisher : National Center for Youth Issues ISBN : 1937870324 Publication Date : 2014-12-16 Language : eng Pages : 32
