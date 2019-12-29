Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Lethal Justice Audiobook download | Lethal Ju...
Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet The women of the Sisterhood are fun, smart, s...
Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Written By: Fern Michaels. Narrated By: Laura...
Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Download Full Version Lethal Justice Audio OR...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet

3 views

Published on

Lethal Justice Audiobook download | Lethal Justice Audiobook free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet

  1. 1. Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Lethal Justice Audiobook download | Lethal Justice Audiobook free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet The women of the Sisterhood are fun, smart, sassy, and determined to get their way every time. But most of all, they are the best friends a woman wants by her side in good times and bad. Meeting once again in Myra Rutledge's beautiful Virginia home, they're ready to face a new challenge and right a vicious wrong... Alexis Thorn, once a successful securities broker, spent a hellish year behind bars for a crime she never committed. Now she has her freedom, but she's left with haunting memories of being hauled from her office in handcuffs...of the cell door clanging shut behind her...of her pleas going unheard. Meanwhile the real criminals - her former employers, Roland Sullivan and his lover Arden Gillespie - continue to make millions by conning the innocent, especially preying on the elderly and taking their life savings. Alexis dreams of getting even. The legal system failed her, but the Sisterhood won't. They have a delicious plan that can give Sullivan and Gillespie a taste of their own bitter medicine...
  3. 3. Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Written By: Fern Michaels. Narrated By: Laural Merlington Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: December 2006 Duration: 7 hours 25 minutes
  4. 4. Lethal Justice Audiobook download free | Lethal Justice Audiobook for tablet Download Full Version Lethal Justice Audio OR Listen now

×