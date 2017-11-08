Progress Towards Poverty Reduction
Syllabus Link Global and regional/ continental progress towards poverty reduction, including the growth of the “new global...
UN SDG Link
Think about it Continuum • What is your view on the likely success of UN SDG #1: No poverty by 2030 Think about this and s...
Keywords Extreme Poverty: When a person’s income is too low for basic human needs to be met, potentially resulting in hung...
Keyword New global middle class (NGMC): Globally, the middle class is defined as people with discretionary income. They ca...
What’s this? How successful was this goal? Target 1.A: Halve, between 1990 and 2015, the proportion of people whose income...
What’s this? • The target of reducing extreme poverty rates by half was met five years ahead of the 2015 deadline. • More ...
• Screen Shot 2017-11-07 at 8.15.50 AM
The New Global Middle Class
The New Global Middle Class
The New Global Middle Class Think about it What is the link between the rise of the new global middle class and resource c...
The New Global Middle Class
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Progress towards poverty reduction
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Progress towards poverty reduction

35 views

Published on

An introduction to how the rise of the new global middle class contributes to resource consumption

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Progress towards poverty reduction

  1. 1. Progress Towards Poverty Reduction
  2. 2. Syllabus Link Global and regional/ continental progress towards poverty reduction, including the growth of the “new global middle class”
  3. 3. UN SDG Link
  4. 4. Think about it Continuum • What is your view on the likely success of UN SDG #1: No poverty by 2030 Think about this and state your opinion and justification on a sticky.
  5. 5. Keywords Extreme Poverty: When a person’s income is too low for basic human needs to be met, potentially resulting in hunger and homelessness. Relative poverty: When a person’s income is too low to maintain the average standard of living in a particular society. Asset growth for very rich people can lead to more people being in relative poverty.
  6. 6. Keyword New global middle class (NGMC): Globally, the middle class is defined as people with discretionary income. They can spend this on consumer goods and, at the upper end, private healthcare, holidays or even cars. Precise definitions vary: • one classification is people with an annual income of between US$3,650 and US$36,500; • an alternative classification is people earning more than US$10,000 annually.
  7. 7. What’s this? How successful was this goal? Target 1.A: Halve, between 1990 and 2015, the proportion of people whose income is less than $1.25 a day
  8. 8. What’s this? • The target of reducing extreme poverty rates by half was met five years ahead of the 2015 deadline. • More than 1 billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty since 1990. • In 1990, nearly half of the population in the developing regions lived on less than $1.25 a day. This rate dropped to 14 per cent in 2015. • At the global level more than 800 million people are still living in extreme poverty
  9. 9. • Screen Shot 2017-11-07 at 8.15.50 AM
  10. 10. The New Global Middle Class
  11. 11. The New Global Middle Class
  12. 12. The New Global Middle Class Think about it What is the link between the rise of the new global middle class and resource consumption?
  13. 13. The New Global Middle Class

×