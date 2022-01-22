Successfully reported this slideshow.
20 causes that block weight loss

Hello,
We are Sharing Some Most Important Facts & Causes Of Fat
These Points are Very Important For Control Your Fat and Weight.
In This File We Are Sharing Some Most Important Links That Will be Beneficial For YOU
So, Read This File Carefully

  1. 1. 20 causes that block weight loss When you lose weight, your body defends itself. It is common to manage to lose a lot of weight at first, without much effort. However, weight loss can slow or outright s' stop , and rather quickly. The Icelandic nutritionist Krist Gunnars reports on his site 20 common reasons that explain this phenomenon. [1] You will also find below his valuable tips for breaking through the glass ceiling and continuing progress 1) Maybe you are losing weight without realizing it If you feel like you've hit a glass ceiling and can't lose any more weight, maybe you just need to relax It is extremely common for the balance to stabilize within a few days (or weeks). This does NOT mean you have stopped losing fat.
  2. 2. Body weight tends to fluctuate a few pounds all at once. It depends on your diet and your hormones, which have a powerful effect on the amount of water in your body (especially in women). If you exercise to lose weight, you may also be gaining muscle mass. The phenomenon is particularly strong after the first sessions, when you resume regular exercise. The bones, too, are getting stronger. They become denser, and therefore also heavier These are good things because the goal is to lose fat, not just weight. It is therefore advisable not to only use the scale to measure your progress. Don't forget to also measure your waist circumference and your thigh circumference, and to weigh yourself once a month with a scale that calculates your muscle, fat and bone content. Another thing : the way your clothes fit and your impression when looking at yourself in the mirror are very good indications. This can evolve favorably even when your weight is stable. It is then your body that improves. Morality, unless you've been stuck on the same weight for at least 2 weeks, you probably don't have to worry about anything. 2) You do not record what you have eaten Being aware of what you eat is extremely important when trying to lose weight. Many people have no idea what they are really eating. Studies show that writing down what you have eaten helps you lose weight. It's not about counting calories or even weighing your food. Before you start your plate, put everything you plan to eat on your table and take a picture of it with your smartphone. If you can't stop snacking outside of meals (or if small healthy snacks like carrots or a handful of almonds are part of your healthy weight loss lifestyle), take a picture of that too. Keep this habit before putting anything in your mouth, including drinks (except water) because they are caloric, sometimes very caloric (fruit juice, alcohol). They act on the appetite even when they are at zero percent. Of course, you can also write down what you eat in a notebook. Studies show that the simple fact of writing down or photographing what you eat makes you lose weight faster, because you follow much better what you absorb 3) You're not eating enough protein Protein is the most important nutrient for weight loss.
  3. 3. Eating 20-30% protein can increase energy consumption by 80-100 calories per day; moreover, you will automatically eat several hundred fewer calories per day. It also greatly reduces cravings and the desire for junk food. This is due to the effect of protein on hormones that regulate appetite, such as ghrelin. ( 8 , 9 ). If you are used to breakfast, take the opportunity to consume a lot of protein on this occasion. The traditional English breakfast based on eggs, bacon and white beans (rich in vegetable proteins) is ideal from this point of view. You're also guaranteed not to be hungry in the morning, and it's even likely that you'll hardly want to eat at noon (the English traditionally didn't have a midday lunch, hence the habit on the other hand, tea at half past four: “Tea time!”). ( 10 ) Eating plenty of protein helps prevent metabolic slowdown, a common side effect of weight loss. It also helps prevent weight gain. 4) You eat too many calories Stagnation can have a simple cause: you are simply eating too many calories. I don't recommend counting your calories to lose weight. On the other hand, it is important to have a general notion of the subject, in other words to be able to roughly estimate how many calories you eat per day. Once a month, therefore, you can calculate the number of calories you have eaten for 3 days. This will give you the intuition of what to stick with the rest of the time. There are many free online calorie calculators on the internet 5) You don't eat healthy The quality of the food is as important as the quantity. Eating healthy improves health and regulates appetite. Healthy foods tend to fill you up faster than junk food, given calories. Remember that many industrial products labeled "organic" are not healthy. Try to put only foods on your plate that are simple and as close to their original form as possible.
  4. 4. For Relaxing Music - Meditation Music Click Here 6) You don't use your muscles It is important to work your muscles in one way or another, otherwise your diet will cause you to lose your precious muscle mass, at the same time as you will lose your excess fat. ( 17 ) Strength training in particular helps prevent metabolic slowdown, and ensures that your body is truly healthy 7) You crack too often (even on healthy foods) When dieting, it is common to want to "crack", which consists of eating large quantities of food very quickly, well in excess of the body's needs. It is a significant problem. The worst is to "crack" on unhealthy foods (chips, Nutella) but cracking on nuts, almonds, cheese or dark chocolate is also terrible. A single bulimia session can ruin an entire week of well-balanced effort The Lose Your First 10 Lbs Workshop Click Here 8) You don't do stamina Endurance sports have gotten a bad rap in recent years, but walking, swimming, and running are still the most effective ways to lose visceral fat. Visceral fat is fat that accumulates in the belly, around the organs of the abdomen. It is the most dangerous, the worst for health. Getting rid of them is one of the most effective ways to improve your health 9) You still drink sugar Sugary drinks are the worst food for gaining weight in our stores. Our brains don't react to the calories in sugary drinks to make us eat less of other foods. This isn't just true of sugary drinks like Coke or Orangina. This also applies to energy and vitamin drinks like Vitaminwater which are loaded with sugar.
  5. 5. Even fruit juices are a problem. They should never be consumed in large quantities. A single glass contains as much sugar as several fruits (unless you hurry only an orange, or an apple, which is not much to drink) 10) You sleep poorly Bad sleep deprives energy. The body and the brain then seek to compensate by providing additional calories, especially in the form of sugar. Good sleep is one of the most important things to look for for your physical and mental health, as well as for your figure. Studies show that poor sleep is one of the main risk factors for obesity. Adults and children who sleep poorly are 55% and 89% more likely to become obese, respectively 11) You haven't cut carbs enough If you have a lot of weight to lose, or if you have metabolic issues like diabetes or prediabetes, then you should consider a low carb diet. In short-term studies, this type of diet has been shown to help you lose two to three times more weight than the traditional low-fat diet that is generally recommended 12) You eat too often It's a myth that you should eat many, but small, meals throughout the day to speed up your metabolism and lose weight. Studies actually show that meal frequency has little to no effect on fat burning or weight loss. If You Want The Anti-Anxiety Program - Self-help product Just Click Here 13) You don't drink enough water Drinking water can help lose weight.
  6. 6. In a twelve-week study, people who drank half a liter of water half an hour before each meal lost 44% more weight than those who didn't. Drinking water has also been shown to increase calorie intake by 24-30% over an hour and a half. 14) You drink too much alcohol If you like alcohol and want to lose weight, it is better to drink brandy mixed with a non-caloric drink. Beer, wine and sugary alcoholic beverages are very high in calories. Cocktails are the worst of all. Also remember that alcohol itself contains 7 calories per gram, which is huge. That said, studies on alcohol and weight are contradictory. Moderate drinking doesn't seem to be a problem, while alcoholism and heavy drinking are correlated with weight gain 15) You don't eat mindfully A technique called "mindful eating" could be one of the world's most powerful tools for weight loss. It involves stopping, sitting down at the table, meditating at least 30 seconds before you start eating, savoring every bite, all the while tuning in to the natural signs that tell your brain that you have eaten enough. Numerous studies have shown that eating mindfully can lead to significant weight loss and reduce episodes of bulimia Here are some tips for mindful eating: 1- Eat with zero distractions, just you and your food, sitting at a table; 2- Eat slowly and chew carefully. Try to become aware of colours, smells and textures; 3- When you feel fullness cues, drink a big glass of water and stop eating. For The Back Pain SOS CLICK HERE
  7. 7. 16) You have a medical problem that complicates things Certain medical conditions can influence weight gain and make it much more difficult to lose weight. This includes hypothyroidism, polycystic ovary syndrome, and sleep apnea. Some medications also make it harder to lose weight, or can even make you gain weight. If you think this is your case, discuss the problem with your doctor 17) You are addicted to junk food According to a 2014 study, about 19.9% ​ ​ of people fit the criteria for junk food addiction. People who have this junk food problem are in a situation similar to drug addicts. If you're addicted to junk food, eating less or changing your diet may seem absolutely impossible. In this case, get help (Slimming Naturally program). 18) You deprived yourself too long It's not necessarily a good idea to go on a diet for too long. If you've lost weight for several months in a row and hit a glass ceiling, then maybe you just need a break. Increase your calorie intake by a few hundred a day, get more sleep, and do weight training in an effort to gain strength and have a little more muscle. Aim to maintain your body fat for one to two months before you start trying to lose weight again. 19) Your expectations are unrealistic Slimming down is generally a much slower process than most people realize. Although it is often possible to lose a lot of weight in the beginning, very few people continue to lose weight at the rate of 0.5 to 1 kg per week. Another major problem is that many people have unrealistic expectations of what is possible with a healthy diet and exercise.
  8. 8. The thing is, not everyone can look like a model or a bodybuilder. The photos you see in magazines and on posters are almost always enhanced with Photoshop – literally no one looks like this. If you've already lost weight and feel good about yourself, but the scales don't seem to want to move any further, maybe you should start working on accepting your body as it is. There is a point where your weight will reach a level that matches your body's comfort zone. Trying to go beyond that is not worth it, and may even be impossible for you. 20) You're too obsessed with the diet Diets almost never work in the long term. However, studies actually show that people who diet gain more weight in the long run. Rather than approaching the problem from a diet perspective, your first goal might instead be to become a happier, healthier, and fitter person. Work on nourishing your body rather than depriving it, and make weight loss a natural (and welcome) side effect! The Anti-Anxiety Program - Self-help product If You Want Just Click Here

