Wheres_Jesus_in_Exodus_part12_The_Altar_of_Incense

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Exodus 30:1-3 You shall make an altar on which to burn incense; you shall make it of acacia wood. A cubit shall be its len...
Exodus 30:4-5 And you shall make two golden rings for it. Under its molding on two opposite sides of it you shall make the...
Exodus 30:6-7 And you shall put it in front of the veil that is above the ark of the testimony, in front of the mercy seat...
Exodus 30:8-9 and when Aaron sets up the lamps at twilight, he shall burn it, a regular incense offering before the Lord t...
Exodus 30:10 Aaron shall make atonement on its horns once a year. With the blood of the sin offering of the atonement he s...
Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways.
Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways. The...
Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways. The...
Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God?
Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God? Part of the reason we undervalue prayer...
Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God? Part of the reason we undervalue prayer...
In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility.
In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERC...
In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERC...
In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERC...
Please take a moment to fill out your Communication Card ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin) ( ) Spend time in persona...
Wheres_Jesus_in_Exodus_part12_The_Altar_of_Incense
Wheres_Jesus_in_Exodus_part12_The_Altar_of_Incense
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Spiritual
23 views
May. 30, 2021

Wheres_Jesus_in_Exodus_part12_The_Altar_of_Incense

Part of the reason we undervalue prayer is its ease without considering how much our access to God costs.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Wheres_Jesus_in_Exodus_part12_The_Altar_of_Incense

  1. 1. Exodus 30:1-3 You shall make an altar on which to burn incense; you shall make it of acacia wood. A cubit shall be its length, and a cubit its breadth. It shall be square, and two cubits shall be its height. Its horns shall be of one piece with it. You shall overlay it with pure gold, its top and around its sides and its horns. And you shall make a molding of gold around it. www.networkbible.org ESV, 2016
  2. 2. Exodus 30:4-5 And you shall make two golden rings for it. Under its molding on two opposite sides of it you shall make them, and they shall be holders for poles with which to carry it. You shall make the poles of acacia wood and overlay them with gold. www.networkbible.org ESV, 2016
  3. 3. Exodus 30:6-7 And you shall put it in front of the veil that is above the ark of the testimony, in front of the mercy seat that is above the testimony, where I will meet with you. And Aaron shall burn fragrant incense on it. Every morning when he dresses the lamps he shall burn it, www.networkbible.org ESV, 2016
  4. 4. Exodus 30:8-9 and when Aaron sets up the lamps at twilight, he shall burn it, a regular incense offering before the Lord throughout your generations. You shall not offer unauthorized incense on it, or a burnt offering, or a grain offering, and you shall not pour a drink offering on it. www.networkbible.org ESV, 2016
  5. 5. Exodus 30:10 Aaron shall make atonement on its horns once a year. With the blood of the sin offering of the atonement he shall make atonement for it once in the year throughout your generations. It is most holy to the Lord. www.networkbible.org ESV, 2016
  6. 6. Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways.
  7. 7. Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways. The altar of incense provided a means of access to God.
  8. 8. Just because we have the MEANS of connection doesn’t mean we are REMAINING connected or connecting in MEANINGFUL ways. The altar of incense provided a means of access to God. The altar of incense was limited to burning incense and was where INTERCESSION took place, and where God would MEET with His people.
  9. 9. Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God?
  10. 10. Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God? Part of the reason we undervalue prayer is its ease without considering how much our access to God COST
  11. 11. Do you view time spent MEETING with God as less important than time DOING for God? Part of the reason we undervalue prayer is its ease without considering how much our access to God COST The cost of being able to APPROACH and have ACCESS to God came through sacrifice.
  12. 12. In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility.
  13. 13. In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERCESSION
  14. 14. In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERCESSION Unfortunately, UNLIMITED access does not equate to DEPTH of intimacy.
  15. 15. In the OT there remained RESTRICTED accessibility. Jesus has given us unrestricted access through His SACRIFICE and INTERCESSION Unfortunately, UNLIMITED access does not equate to DEPTH of intimacy. Becoming the AROMA of Christ FLOWS from your time first spent with Him.
  16. 16. Please take a moment to fill out your Communication Card ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin) ( ) Spend time in personal worship/prayer ( ) Reflect on the relationship of taking time to be with God and time to do for God ( ) Praise Jesus for the cost paid to give me access to God ( ) Meditate on being “the aroma of Christ” ( ) Other________________________

×