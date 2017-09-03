Say what part 2 (forgiveness)

Matthew 18:21-22 Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against...
We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it.
We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it. The reality of life is that we will inevitably...
We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it. The reality of life is that we will inevitably...
Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD.
Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD. Forgiveness is about YOU not THEM
Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD. Forgiveness is about YOU not THEM Forgiveness isn’t t...
Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive.
Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive. Forgiveness is ACCOUNTABILITY minus HATEFULNESS and spiteful...
Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive. Forgiveness is ACCOUNTABILITY minus HATEFULNESS and spiteful...
We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN.
We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. The contrast highlights the MAGNITUDE of God’s forgiveness so ...
We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. “Our forgiveness begins as a response to our being forgiven. I...
We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. Forgiveness doesn’t START when I feel like it, but with the ch...
Please take a moment to fill out your Communication Card My Next Step Today is to: ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin)...
  1. 1. Matthew 18:21-22 Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, ‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.’ www.networkbible.org
  2. 2. Matthew 18:23-24 Therefore, the kingdom of heaven is like a king who wanted to settle accounts with his servants. As he began the settlement, a man who owed him ten thousand talents was brought to him. www.networkbible.org
  3. 3. Matthew 18:25-26 Since he was not able to pay, the master ordered that he and his wife and his children and all that he had be sold to repay the debt. The servant fell on his knees before him. ‘Be patient with me,’ he begged, ‘and I will pay back everything.’ www.networkbible.org
  4. 4. Matthew 18:27-28 The servant’s master took pity on him, canceled the debt and let him go. But when that servant went out, he found one of his fellow servants who owed him a hundred denarii. He grabbed him and began to choke him. ‘Pay back what you owe me!’ he demanded. www.networkbible.org
  5. 5. Matthew 18:29-30 His fellow servant fell to his knees and begged him, ‘Be patient with me, and I will pay you back.’ But he refused. Instead, he went off and had the man thrown into prison until he could pay the debt. www.networkbible.org
  6. 6. Matthew 18:31-32 When the other servants saw what had happened, they were greatly distressed and went and told their master everything that had happened. Then the master called the servant in. ‘You wicked servant,’ he said, ‘I canceled all that debt of yours because you begged me to. www.networkbible.org
  7. 7. Matthew 18:33-34 Shouldn’t you have had mercy on your fellow servant just as I had on you?’ In anger his master turned him over to the jailers to be tortured, until he should pay back all he owed. www.networkbible.org
  8. 8. Matthew 18:35 This is how my heavenly Father will treat each of you unless you forgive your brother from your heart. www.networkbible.org
  9. 9. We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it.
  10. 10. We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it. The reality of life is that we will inevitably be HURT and cause hurt.
  11. 11. We are sinned against in many ways including those whom we least EXPECT it. The reality of life is that we will inevitably be HURT and cause hurt. Forgiveness is hard and MISCONCEPTIONS of what it is make people reluctant to forgive.
  12. 12. Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD.
  13. 13. Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD. Forgiveness is about YOU not THEM
  14. 14. Forgiveness doesn’t eliminate ACCOUNTABILITY but leaves it with GOD. Forgiveness is about YOU not THEM Forgiveness isn’t that I have forgotten but that I no longer have a BARRIER of HOSTILITY toward you.
  15. 15. Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive.
  16. 16. Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive. Forgiveness is ACCOUNTABILITY minus HATEFULNESS and spitefulness.
  17. 17. Forgiveness is not a feeling but a CHOICE we make to forgive. Forgiveness is ACCOUNTABILITY minus HATEFULNESS and spitefulness. Forgiveness is about HONORING God with our attitudes.
  18. 18. We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN.
  19. 19. We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. The contrast highlights the MAGNITUDE of God’s forgiveness so that we in turn EXTEND forgiveness to others.
  20. 20. We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. “Our forgiveness begins as a response to our being forgiven. It is not so much an act of generosity toward our fellow offending human beings as an act of gratitude toward our forgiving God.” (Willimon and Hauerwaus)
  21. 21. We choose to FORGIVE because we acknowledge being FORGIVEN. Forgiveness doesn’t START when I feel like it, but with the choice to follow Jesus in all things, including my hurts.
  My Next Step Today is to: ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin) ( ) Reflect on how I respond to those who "hurt" me ( ) Meditate/study on the forgiveness of God ( ) Address any misperceptions I may have about forgiveness ( ) Practice Biblical forgiveness ( ) Other________________________

×