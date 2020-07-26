Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mark 10:35-37 Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to Him. ‘Teacher,’ they said, ‘we want You to do for us whate...
Mark 10:38-40 ‘You don’t know what you are asking’ Jesus said. ‘Can you drink the cup I drink or be baptized with the bapt...
Mark 10:41-42 When the ten heard about this, they became indignant with James and John. Jesus called them together and sai...
Mark 10:43-45 Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to...
Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING
Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following tha...
Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following tha...
Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following tha...
Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING
Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING They may have addressed Jesus as TEACHER but they were SELECTIVE in t...
Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING They may have addressed Jesus as TEACHER but they were SELECTIVE in t...
The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED
The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED Jesus is the EXAMPLE we are to FOLLOW in how we LEAD
The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED Jesus is the EXAMPLE we are to FOLLOW in how we LEAD T...
Please take a moment to fill out your Communication Card My Next Step Today is to: ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin)...
Being_a_Disciple_part4_Leadership
Being_a_Disciple_part4_Leadership
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Being_a_Disciple_part4_Leadership

28 views

Published on

The cross is most significantly about Jesus dying in our place, but also provides a model to following in regard to being a disciple.

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Being_a_Disciple_part4_Leadership

  1. 1. Mark 10:35-37 Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to Him. ‘Teacher,’ they said, ‘we want You to do for us whatever we ask.’ ‘What do you want Me to do for you?’ He asked. They replied, ‘Let one of us sit at Your right and the other at Your left in Your glory.’ www.networkbible.org
  2. 2. Mark 10:38-40 ‘You don’t know what you are asking’ Jesus said. ‘Can you drink the cup I drink or be baptized with the baptism I am baptized with?’ ‘We can,’ they answered. Jesus said to them, ‘You will drink the cup I drink and be baptized with the baptism I am baptized with, but to sit at My right or left is not for Me to grant. These places belong to those for whom they have been prepared.’ www.networkbible.org
  3. 3. Mark 10:41-42 When the ten heard about this, they became indignant with James and John. Jesus called them together and said, ‘You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. www.networkbible.org
  4. 4. Mark 10:43-45 Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.’ www.networkbible.org
  5. 5. Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING
  6. 6. Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following than is OUTWARDLY apparent.
  7. 7. Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following than is OUTWARDLY apparent. There is something in us that longs for GLORY and something more.
  8. 8. Christian leadership begins with FIRST FOLLOWING DEDICATED doesn’t always mean EDUCATED and there is more to following than is OUTWARDLY apparent. There is something in us that longs for GLORY and something more. Jesus says come and follow Me WHEREVER and HOWEVER that may look.
  9. 9. Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING
  10. 10. Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING They may have addressed Jesus as TEACHER but they were SELECTIVE in the lessons that they have learned.
  11. 11. Leadership requires continual LISTENING and LEARNING They may have addressed Jesus as TEACHER but they were SELECTIVE in the lessons that they have learned. Leadership is not about rulership but SERVANTHOOD.
  12. 12. The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED
  13. 13. The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED Jesus is the EXAMPLE we are to FOLLOW in how we LEAD
  14. 14. The issue isn’t POSITION or POWER, the issue is how it will be USED Jesus is the EXAMPLE we are to FOLLOW in how we LEAD The cross is most significantly about Jesus dying in our place, but also provides a MODEL to FOLLOW in regard to being a disciple.
  15. 15. Please take a moment to fill out your Communication Card My Next Step Today is to: ( ) Do the home life help (in bulletin) ( ) Reflect on what it means to serve with what God has given me ( ) Exam my attitudes and ambitions ( ) Identify if I am practicing selective hearing when it comes to learning from Jesus ( ) Meditate on Phil. 2:1-11 ( ) Other________________________

×