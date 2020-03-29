Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CEREBELLUM Aditya Johan .R, M.Fis
  2. 2. Introduction o The cerebellum and its connections are responsible for the coordination of skilled voluntary movement, posture and gait o The cerebellar cortex is organized into groups of folia, termed lobules, that are separated from one another by fissure o Two fissures are particularly deep and devide the various lobules into three lobes o The primary fissure separates the anterior lobe from posterior lobe and the posterolateral fissure separates the posterior lobe from flocculonodular lobe
  3. 3. Three lobes of cerebellar o Three lobes of cerebellar define three functional units o The anterior lobe (paleo-cerebellar) receiving proprioceptive information from the limbs (spinocerebellar) o The posterior lobe (neo-cerebellar) receiving input from contralateral cerebral cortex via pontine nuclei, it is involved in coordination and fine motor control o The flocculonodular lobe involved in controlling information from vestibular system, plays a key role in maintaining balance, controlling head, posture and eye movement (vestibulo-cerebellar)
  4. 4. Cerebellar lobes
  5. 5. Cerebellar nuclei o There are four bilaterally paired nuclei o Dentate nucleus (deep cerebellar nuclei) o Interposed nuclei : emboliform and globose nucleus o Fastigial nucleus
  6. 6. Peduncles and projecting axons o Axons projecting to and from the cerebellum course through the peduncles o The superior cerebellar peduncle contains mostly efferent axons o The middle cerebellar peduncle contains only afferent axons o The inferior peduncle contains both afferent and efferent axons
  7. 7. Superior cerebellar peduncle o Efferent : dento thalamic, dento-robro-thalamic, cerebello- vestibular o Afferent : ventro spinocerebellar (below L2/L3), rostro-cerebellar (cervical region), tecto-cerebellar (superior colliculus for visual and inferior colliculus for auditory)
  8. 8. Middle cerebellar peduncle o Afferent : cortico-ponto-cerebellar fiber
  9. 9. Inferior cerebellar peduncle o Efferent : cerebello-reticular and cerebello vestibular o Afferent : dorso-spino-cerebellar (C8 to L2/L3), cunneocerebellar (cervical region), vestibulo-cerebellar, reticulo-cerebellar (all sensoris)
  10. 10. Vermal and paravermal somatotopic
  11. 11. Cerebellar dysfunction Incoordination movement o Intention tremor (no tremor at rest) ex. Abnormal finger-nose test o Dysmetria : inability to control smooth and targeted movements (jerky) o Dysdiadochokinesia : inability to carry out rapid alternating movements with regularity
  12. 12. Cerebellar dysfunction Ataxic gait o The patient walks with staggering gait and may latter develop a wide based gait to improve stability o In truncal ataxia there is difficulty sitting or standing without support
  13. 13. Cerebellar dysfunction Ataxic dysarthric speech o Speech can be slow, slurred and scanning in quality (loss of variation of intonation) and the words may be broken up into syllables Abnormal eye movements o Jerky pursuit movement are slow o Dysmetria of saccades : when trying to fixate on target, the eye overshoot and oscilate several times before fixation is achieved o Titubation o Nodding tremor of the head (anterior-posterior plane)
  14. 14. THANKS

