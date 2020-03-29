Successfully reported this slideshow.
BASAL GANGLIA Aditya Johan Romadhon, SST.FT, M.Fis
INTRODUCTION  Term of GANGLIA should be replaced by NUCLEI  Ganglia means the collection of cell bodies outside Central ...
 The basal ganglia predict the effects of various actions, then make and execute action plans  The basal ganglia include...
MEDIAL CEREBRAL ARTERY
 The CAUDATE, PUTAMEN, and GLOBUS PALLIDUS are located Within the CEREBRUM  Based on anatomic proximity, the cerebral ba...
DIRECT & INDIRECT PATHWAYS
BASAL GANGLIA OUPUT
PARKINSON (Hypokinesia/Akinesia)
HUNTINGTON (Hyperkinesia)
  1. 1. BASAL GANGLIA Aditya Johan Romadhon, SST.FT, M.Fis
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Term of GANGLIA should be replaced by NUCLEI  Ganglia means the collection of cell bodies outside Central Nerve Systems  Nuclei means the collection of cell bodies within Central Nerve Systems
  3. 3.  The basal ganglia predict the effects of various actions, then make and execute action plans  The basal ganglia include the following nuclei :  Caudate  Putamen  Globus pallidus  Subthalamic nucleus  Substantia nigra
  4. 4. BASAL GANGLIA
  5. 5. MEDIAL CEREBRAL ARTERY
  6. 6.  The CAUDATE, PUTAMEN, and GLOBUS PALLIDUS are located Within the CEREBRUM  Based on anatomic proximity, the cerebral basal ganglia have joint names: the GLOBUS PALLIDUS and PUTAMEN together form the LENTIFORM NUCLEUS  The CAUDATE and PUTAMEN together are the STRIATUM  The subthalamic nucleus is located inferior tothe thalamus and lateral to the hypothalamus  The substantia nigra is a nucleus in the midbrain
  7. 7. DIRECT & INDIRECT PATHWAYS
  8. 8. BASAL GANGLIA OUPUT
  9. 9. PARKINSON (Hypokinesia/Akinesia)
  10. 10. HUNTINGTON (Hyperkinesia)

