Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Getting Started with Amazon SES Getting started with anything requires a basic grounding which is  characterized by an enc...
What Amazon SES is?  The emergence of Internet has made the world appear small. Over the  period of time, Email has proved...
access to sending statistics. And Amazon SES gives it all, rather more, to  help improve the cloud-based email-sending str...
Amazon SES helps the user decide which email sending method works  best for their purpose. It has multiple cloud-based ema...
particular behavior like a hard bounce, a complaint, an address on the  Amazon SES suppression list, a successful acceptan...
c. Apply to increase the sending limits: Once the user is ready to send  email, one can also apply for raising the sending...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Getting Started with Amazon SES

29 views

Published on

Email has proved itself as an effective tool for communication. Sending of Email constitutes an integral part of business advertising and expansion which is referred to as Email Marketing. when Amazon SES comes into the picture. Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective email sending service used for sending transactional email, marketing email or any other type of high quality content. Business web presence has taken a leap as market expansion is hard to imagine without online marketing."

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Getting Started with Amazon SES

  1. 1. Getting Started with Amazon SES Getting started with anything requires a basic grounding which is  characterized by an encounter with whats, whys and hows. Before we get  started with Amazon SES, we will ramble for a while in the lanes of whats,  whys and hows.  Lets roll over.  The diagram below shows the procedure of sending and receiving e-mail,  and that is what Amazon SES pertains to. 
  2. 2. What Amazon SES is?  The emergence of Internet has made the world appear small. Over the  period of time, Email has proved itself as an effective tool for  communication. Business web presence has taken a leap as market  expansion is hard to imagine without online marketing. Sending of Email  constitutes an integral part of business advertising and expansion which is  referred to as Email Marketing.  That’s when Amazon SES comes into the picture.  Online advertising is an integral part of any business enterprise.​ Amazon  Simple Email Service is a cost-effective email sending service, developed by  Amazon.com​, which can be used to send transactional email, marketing  email or any other type of high quality content​. It is an out-bounding only  service reinforced on a reliable and expandable infrastructure where one  pays for only what one uses.    Why you would want to use it?  Sending marketing and transactional messages is often a costly,  complicated and complex process. To make the most out of Email  marketing, a set of factors needs to be monitored well like deliverability,  built in notifications for bounces, deliveries and complaints and effortless 
  3. 3. access to sending statistics. And Amazon SES gives it all, rather more, to  help improve the cloud-based email-sending strategy.  Lets go through all of these one by one to understand why exactly we want  Amazon SES.   ● Deliverability  The term deliverability refers to the probability that an email will actually be  delivered at its intended destination. Emails do not always reach the  recipient’s inbox because of receiver’s email infrastructure or ISPs. Internet  Server Protocols are equipped with automated filters to detect email  messages which appear to be spam and prevent these messages from  being delivered.  Amazon​ SES actively prevents problematic content from being sent which  ensures content value, thereby delivering only high quality email. It passes  the email through content filters to detect and block those message that  may contain malware or viruses. It also maintains a feedback loop with  major ISPs which indicates those emails that are marked as spam. By  providing access to the delivery metrics, Amazon SES, helps the users  understand sending strategy.  ● Multi Email-sending Interfaces 
  4. 4. Amazon SES helps the user decide which email sending method works  best for their purpose. It has multiple cloud-based email interfaces that  include the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) interface, SES console  and Amazon SES API.  ● Sending Statistics  Amazon SES automatically collects statistics concerning the user’s  sending activities like the bounces, rejected messages, successful delivery  attempts and complaints. The statistics helps the user to improve email  sending strategy and increase the value of their Email.  ● Notifications  Amazon SES aids in tracking one’s email sending with its built-in  mechanism that forwards bounce complaints and delivery notifications.  The complaint and bounce messages are either sent using the notification  services or by email. The notifications delivery are available only through  the Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS)  ● Mailbox Simulator  Amazon SES​ offers a mailbox simulator which can be used to test how an  application manages various email-sending scenarios. It doesn’t makes  any difference to the user’s sending quota or the complaint metrics.  Mailbox simulator is a set of email addresses that each imitates a 
  5. 5. particular behavior like a hard bounce, a complaint, an address on the  Amazon SES suppression list, a successful acceptance or an auto  response.  ● AWS Integration  Amazon SES integrates seamlessly with Amazon Web Services namely  AWS Identity and Access management, Amazon EC2, AWS Elastic  Beanstalk, Amazon SNS and Amazon Route 53.  How to get started with Amazon SES?  Using Amazon SES involves 3 easy steps.  a. Signing up: To access the Amazon SES (​http://aws.amazon.com/​)  sandbox which is an environment designed for testing and evaluation of  the service.  b. Verification of Email Addresses or Domains: Prior to sending email via  Amazon SES, one needs to verify the domain address which will be used  for sending emails. To initiate the verification process, one needs to visit  the Amazon SES console. 
  6. 6. c. Apply to increase the sending limits: Once the user is ready to send  email, one can also apply for raising the sending limits. After this one can  also move out the account from the sandbox environment.  Now the user is ready to send emails using either Amazon SES API or  SMTP. And the feedback follows.  Time to get started with Amazon SES. 

×