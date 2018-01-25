Today’s Market Overview and Free MCX Tips

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gold and Silver www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 SILVER COMEX SILVER ...
Crude and Copper www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 CRUDE COMEX CRUDE C...
Other Commodities Due to Summer Bank Holiday NO LME DATA TODAY www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com ...
Agri Commodity Updates www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 JEERA SOYABEA...
Intraday Super Star (Premium Section) www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-141...
Multibagger Call (Premium Section) www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 C...
Trifid Special (Premium Section) SS www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 ...
  1. 1. Daily Market Reflection 25th January 2018  %2 www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Market Outlook Important Data Market Updates MCX Date Date % Chg 23-1-18 24-1-18 GOLD 29909 30291 +1.27% SILVER 38711 39775 +2.69% COPPER 440.35 453.80 +3.15% CRUDE 4115 4142 +0.78% ALUMINIUM 141.95 142.65 +0.56% LEAD 166.50 167.65 +0.78% NICKEL 815.00 857.70 +5.07% ZINC 218.80 220.30 +0.64% NATURALGAS 219.80 223.60 +1.96% COMEX Date 23-1-18 Date 24-1-18 % Chg GOLD 1336.70 1352.60 +1.19% SILVER 16.913 17.410 +2.94% CRUDE 64.47 64.77 +0.47% COPPER 3.111 3.221 +3.54% $ INDEX 89.88 89.16 -0.80% USDINR 63.8300 63.6875 -0.22% - Gold price resumes its positive trading clearly to approach our first waited target at 1357.50, waiting for more rise for the rest of the day, waiting to breach the mentioned level to push the price towards 1375.00 followed by 1404.00 as next main stations. Crude oil price did not show any strong move since morning, to continue fluctuating near the previously recorded top at 64.88, he bullish trend will remain valid and active in the upcoming sessions unless breaking 63.55 level and holding below it, trading range for today is between 63.50 support and 66.15 resistance. Copper price was forced to postpone the bullish attack by crawling below 3.2000 support line, to suffer some losses due to its stability at 3.1300 level, trading range for today is between 3.2000 and 3.000. Fundamental News Gold prices rose to their strongest level in more than four months on Wednesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar languishing at three-year lows. The greenback has been on the backfoot since the start of the year on rising expectations that central banks in Japan and the euro zone could pare their monetary stimulus. Crude prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, amid speculation weekly supply data due later in the day will show an increase in U.S. oil and fuel supplies. Oil prices finished higher on Tuesday amid ongoing optimism over global supply cuts. The U.S. benchmark hit its highest since Dec. 2014 on Jan. 16 at $64.89 a barrel. Time Currenc y Event Foreca st Previous 6:15pm EUR Minimum Bid Rate 0.00% 0.00% 7:00pm CAD Core Retail Sales m/m 0.9% 0.8% 8:30pm USD New Home Sales 676K 733K 9:00pm USD Natural Gas Storage -183B OUR PREVIOUS CALLS UPDATE Intraday super star Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 24/0 1 ZINC 218.50 217.50 5000 Multibagger Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 24/0 1 NG 221 226 6250 Trifid special Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 24/0 GOLD 29940 30020 8000 COMDEX
  2. 2. Gold and Silver www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 SILVER COMEX SILVER GOLD PIVOT S S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 29916 29781 30286 30474 COME X 1328 1316 1367 1376 COMEX GOLD Gold showed sideways to bullish movement and found the major resistance level of 30286. Now if price sustains on higher level then it will test next resistance level of 30474. On other side 29916 will be major support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 39086 38573 39860 40051 COMEX 16.99 16.77 17.59 17.78 Silver showed sideways to bearish movement and found the major support level of 39860. Now if price sustains on lower level then it will test next support level of 40051. On other side 39086 will be major resistance level.
  3. 3. Crude and Copper www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 CRUDE COMEX CRUDE COPPER COMEX COPPER PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 4100 4069 4163 4198 COMEX 64.35 64.10 65.40 65.79 Crude oil showed sideways to bullish movement and found the major resistance level of 4163. Now if price sustains on higher level then it will test next resistance level of 4198. On other side 4100 will be major support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 447.00 443.80 457.90 462.45 COMEX 3.1687 3.1192 3.2807 3.3118 Copper showed sideways to bearish movement and found the major support level of 457.90. Now if price sustains on lower level then it will test next support level of 462.45.On other side 447.00 will be major resistance level.
  4. 4. Other Commodities Due to Summer Bank Holiday NO LME DATA TODAY www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 PIVOTS COMMODITIE S S1 S2 R1 R2 VOLUME OI TREND ALUMINIUM 140.55 139.85 143.85 144.90 8152 1903 Bullish LEAD 165.30 164.50 169.20 171.10 14105 2378 Bullish NICKEL 837.90 801.80 874.00 889.00 83295 12827 Bullish ZINC 218.65 216.80 221.25 222.35 26711 11356 Bullish NATURAL GAS 221.20 217.50 227.60 230.50 150867 6779 Bullish LME INVENTORY COMMODITIES 18/01/2018 19/01/2018 22/01/2018 23/01/2018 24/01/2018 ALUMINIUM +2150 +975 -3425 -2225 +1650 COPPER +800 +6175 +125 +36300 -28600 LEAD -475 -400 -450 -200 -425 NICKEL -2436 -1032 +1668 -300 -672 ZINC -75 -50 -25 -400 -75
  5. 5. Agri Commodity Updates www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 JEERA SOYABEAN PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 16400 16200 16600 16800 PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 3500 3450 3550 3600 Jeera showed bearish movement today and found the support level of 16400. If price sustains below 16400 levels in next trading session then this momentum can take prices to 16200 levels. If it breaks the resistance level of 16600 then 16800 will act as next resistance level. Soyabean showed bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 3550. If price maintains above 3550 level in next trading session then this bullish momentum can take prices to 3600 level. If it breaks the support level of 3500 then 3450 will act as next support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 4450 4400 4550 4600 Guarseed showed bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 4520. If price maintains above 4520 level in next trading session then this momentum can take prices to 4600 level. If it breaks the support level of 4450 then 4400 will act as next support level. GUARSEED
  6. 6. Intraday Super Star (Premium Section) www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 CALL: BUY GOLD ABOVE 30300 TARGETS 30380/30460 SL 30180.
  7. 7. Multibagger Call (Premium Section) www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 CALL: BUY ALUMINIUM ABOVE 143.10 TARGETS 144.10/145.10 SL 142.10.
  8. 8. Trifid Special (Premium Section) SS www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 CALL: SELL CRUDE OIL BELOW 4100 TARGETS 4030/3960 SL 4200
