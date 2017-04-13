www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Daily Market Reflection 13th April 2...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Gold and Silver SILVER COMEX SILVER ...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Crude and Copper CRUDE COMEX CRUDE C...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Other Commodities Due to Summer Bank...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Agri Commodity Updates JEERA SOYABEA...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Intraday Super Star (Premium Section...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Multibagger Call (Premium Section) C...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Trifid Special (Premium Section) CAL...
www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Trifid Research respects and values ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Get Profitable Crude Oil Domestic Market Updates

23 views

Published on

Trifid Research is a best advisory company in Indian share market. We provides good chance to make money in MCX segment and also other. Our Copper tips is best.

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Get Profitable Crude Oil Domestic Market Updates

  1. 1. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Daily Market Reflection 13th April 2017 Market Outlook Important Data Market Updates MCX Date Date % Chg 11-04-17 12-04-17 GOLD 29214 29215 +0.08% SILVER 42185 42236 +0.12% COPPER 373.45 363.70 -2.56% CRUDE 3446 3446 - ALUMINIUM 123.80 122.35 -1.13% LEAD 145.95 145.35 -0.34% NICKEL 638.30 628.30 -1.54% ZINC 166.05 167.85 +1.11% NATURALGAS 203.70 206.50 +1.28% COMEX Date 11-04-17 Date 12-04-17 % Chg GOLD 1274.20 1277.50 +0.26% SILVER 18.254 18.307 +0.29% CRUDE 53.40 53.19 -0.39% COPPER 2.608 2.544 -2.45% $ INDEX 100.63 100.65 +0.02% USDINR 64.6325 64.7700 +0.215 Gold prices hit a five-month high of Wednesday after rallying more than 1.5% in the previous session as heightened geopolitical tensions underpinned safe haven demand for the precious metal. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, putting crude futures on track for their longest streak of gains since August 2016, as Saudi Arabia was reported to be lobbying OPEC and other producers to extend a production cut beyond the first half of 2017. Copper steadied on Tuesday after hitting a two - week low as the world's top two copper mines continue to recover from recent disruptions, while zinc fell to a new three - month trough. Fundamental News Gold rose to a session high of $1275.75 earlier during the session, as investors poured into safe-haven assets, after expectations grew the U.S. may take military action against North Korea. Saudi Arabia informed OPEC officials it favored an extension of the six-month OPEC-led deal to cut supply, which began in January this year, for an additional six months, when the group meets in May. Time Currency Event Forecast Previous 6:00pm CAD Manufacturing Sales m/m -0.4% 0.6% 6:00pm USD PPI m/m 0.0% 0.3% 6:00pm USD Unemployment Claims 242K 234K 6:00pm USD Core PPI m/m 0.2% 0.3% 7:30pm USD Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment 97.1 96.9 8:00pm USD Natural Gas Storage 5B 2B OUR PREVIOUS CALLS UPDATE Intraday super star Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 10/04 RM SEED - - - Multibagger Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 12/04 NG 203 207 -5000 Trifid special Date Commodity Entry Exit P/L 12/04 NICKEL - - - For our next calls click here…….. COMDEX
  2. 2. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Gold and Silver SILVER COMEX SILVER GOLD PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 28800 28500 29300 29500 COMEX 1260 1250 1280 1290 COMEX GOLD Gold showed bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 29297. Now if it will close above the important resistance level of 29300 then 29500 will act as next resistance level. On the other hand 28800 will act as a major support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 41800 41500 42450 42850 COMEX 18.00 17.80 18.50 18.80 Silver showed bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 42418. Now if it will close above the important resistance level of 42450 then 42850 will act as next resistance level. On the other hand 41500 will act as a major support level.
  3. 3. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Crude and Copper CRUDE COMEX CRUDE COPPER COMEX COPPER PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 3400 3370 3500 3530 COMEX 52.70 52.00 54.00 55.00 Crude showed sideway to bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 3478. Now if it will close above the important resistance level of 3500 then 3530 will act as next resistance level. On the other hand 3400 will act as a major support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 MCX 361 355 375 380 COMEX 2.4880 2.4360 2.5800 2.6300 Copper showed bearish movement and found the important support level of 363. Now if it will close below the important support level of 361 then 355 will act as next support level. On the other hand 375 will act as a major resistance level.
  4. 4. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Other Commodities Due to Summer Bank Holiday NO LME DATA TODAY COMMODITIES S1 S2 R1 R2 VOLUME OI TREND ALUMINIUM 121 119 125 127 5709 2063 Bearish LEAD 143 140 146.50 149 13532 2102 Bearish NICKEL 625 615 640 650 35227 35098 Bearish ZINC 165 163 169 171 23873 5202 Bullish NATURAL GAS 200 195 210 215 43673 5985 Bullish PIVOT S COMMODITIES 6/04/2017 7/04/2017 10/04/2017 11/04/2017 12/04/2017 ALUMINIUM -13375 -18750 -15500 -14275 -13575 COPPER -3200 -5225 +1250 -6900 -850 LEAD -2900 -2775 -1275 -900 -1025 NICKEL -306 -864 -1170 -3660 -1194 ZINC -1075 -1050 -800 -700 -1850 LME INVENTORY dasdasdinkjjlfcnladi Inventory
  5. 5. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Agri Commodity Updates JEERA SOYABEAN PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 18950 18750 19400 19600 PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 2940 2900 2970 3010 Jeera showed bearish movement today and found the support level of 18950. If prices sustain below 18950 levels in next trading session then this momentum can take prices to 18750 levels. If it breaks the resistance level of 19400 then 19600 will act as next resistance level. Soyabean showed bullish movement and found the important resistance level of 2970. If prices sustain above 2970 level in next trading session then this bullish momentum can take prices to 3010 level. If it breaks the support level of 2940 then 2900 will act as next support level. PIVOTS S1 S2 R1 R2 3930 3830 4030 4130 Guarseed showed sideways movement and found the important resistance level of 4030. If prices sustains above 4030 level in next trading session then this momentum can take prices to 4130 level. If it breaks the support level of 3930 then 3830 will act as next support level. GUARSEED
  6. 6. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Intraday Super Star (Premium Section) CALL: SELL COPPER BELOW 363 TARGETS 360/357 SL 367.
  7. 7. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Multibagger Call (Premium Section) CALL: BUY GOLD ABOVE 29300 TARGETS 29400/29500 SL 29150.
  8. 8. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Trifid Special (Premium Section) CALL: SELL NICKEL BELOW 632 TARGETS 622/612 SL 646.
  9. 9. www.trifidresearch.com | Email id: info@trifidresearch.com | Toll Free: 1800-270-1410 Trifid Research respects and values the Right to Policy of each and every individual. We are esteemed by the relationship and by becoming our clients; you have a promise from our side that we shall remain loyal to all our clients and non-clients whose information resides with us. This Privacy Policy of Trifid Research applies to the current clients as well as former clients. Below are the word by word credentials of our Privacy Policy: 1. Your information, whether public or private, will not be sold, rented, exchanged, transferred or given to any company or individual for any reason without your consent. 2. The only use we will be bringing to your information will be for providing the services to you for which you have subscribed to us. 3. Your information given to us represents your identity with us. If any changes are brought in any of the fields of which you have provided us the information, you shall bring it to our notice by either calling us or dropping a mail to us. 4. In addition to the service provided to you, your information (mobile number, E-mail ID etc.) can be brought in use for sending you newsletters, surveys, contest information, or information about any new services of the company which will be for your benefit and while subscribing for our services, you agree that Trifid Research has the right to do so. 5. By subscribing to our services, you consent to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. 6. Trifid research does not guarantee or is responsible in any which way, for the trade execution of our recommendations, this is the sole responsibility of the client. 7. Due to the market’s volatile nature, the trader may/ may not get appropriate opportunity to execute the trades at the mentioned prices and Trifid Research hold’s no liability for any profit/ loss incurred whatsoever in this case. 8. It is the responsibility of the client to view the report timely from our Premium member section on our website: www.trifidresearch.com and the same will also be mailed to this registered email id. 9. Trifid research does not hold any liability or responsibility of delay in mail delivery of reports, as this depends on our mail service provider’s network infrastructure. 10. The clients can call us for any query related to buying/selling the securities, based on our recommendations. DISCLAIMER

×