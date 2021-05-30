Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Universal Thinking Framework A framework for understanding how we think and learn.
It is not always clear for a child to understand how to proceed through complex academic tasks. Why is educational progres...
What does poor thinking result in? Barriers to Progress Poor recall Memory is the product of thinking 1 2 3 4 5 6 Lack of ...
What could improve our learners thinking processes? 1] Clearly defined names for specific types of thinking. 2] Easy to un...
The Universal Thinking Framework results from years of frustration at seeing students fall short of their academic potenti...
The framework can be used to stretch higher-attaining learners and to scaffold those demanding tasks that lower-attaining ...
“What does progression look like?” Develop a shared curriculum vision
“What does successful thinking look like?” Plan activities that guide student thinking in purposeful directions
“How can we break this topic down into manageable steps?” Scaffold complex tasks and make learning inclusive for everyone
“How can we *really* extend their thinking?” Create cognitive pathways that really stretch your students
“What do we mean when we say ‘evaluate’ or ‘judge’?” Develop a shared language for learning
1] We should pay more attention to how our learners are processing new ideas. 2] We should afford our students the opportu...
Knowledge, skills and language are all essential for successful learning. Subject Knowledge Thinking and academic Skills L...
Access to the framework (all future versions), icons, book and support resources What do schools get with the membership o...
Access to the thinking guide designer What do schools get with the membership offer? Membership 4 5 Regular seminars with ...
Next Steps Please contact Paul Main to arrange a friendly conversation: paul@structural-learning.com You can browse throug...
May. 30, 2021

The universal thinking framework presentation

The Universal Thinking Framework, A framework for understanding how we think and learn.

The universal thinking framework presentation

  1. 1. The Universal Thinking Framework A framework for understanding how we think and learn.
  2. 2. It is not always clear for a child to understand how to proceed through complex academic tasks. Why is educational progress slower for some? Barriers to Progress We don’t always know how to process new information. Most schools do not have an agreed comprehensive language for learning. 1 3 2
  3. 3. What does poor thinking result in? Barriers to Progress Poor recall Memory is the product of thinking 1 2 3 4 5 6 Lack of engagement Not knowing how to move forward can cause anxiety Faulty Logic Poor decisions and illogical reasoning Creative ‘Blocks’ Lack of new ideas Muddled Writing Disjointed extended writing Reduced confidence Not knowing how to deal with set backs
  4. 4. What could improve our learners thinking processes? 1] Clearly defined names for specific types of thinking. 2] Easy to understand learning vocabulary. 3] Carefully sequenced thinking guides. If we understood how to organise our thinking, learning outcomes would be enhanced Metacognition
  5. 5. The Universal Thinking Framework results from years of frustration at seeing students fall short of their academic potential. Its purpose is to help children understand how to think and learn effectively. It’s easy to adopt and provides classrooms with a clear language for learning. Introducing: The Universal Thinking Framework Metacognition
  6. 6. The framework can be used to stretch higher-attaining learners and to scaffold those demanding tasks that lower-attaining students might struggle with. Ultimately, the framework’s classifications provide greater access to the curriculum and promote independent learning behaviours. Organised and productive Thinking Metacognition
  7. 7. “What does progression look like?” Develop a shared curriculum vision
  8. 8. “What does successful thinking look like?” Plan activities that guide student thinking in purposeful directions
  9. 9. “How can we break this topic down into manageable steps?” Scaffold complex tasks and make learning inclusive for everyone
  10. 10. “How can we *really* extend their thinking?” Create cognitive pathways that really stretch your students
  11. 11. “What do we mean when we say ‘evaluate’ or ‘judge’?” Develop a shared language for learning
  12. 12. 1] We should pay more attention to how our learners are processing new ideas. 2] We should afford our students the opportunity to understand more about the learning process. 3] Metacognition is a lifelong skill that is critical for academic and civic success. Our recommendations: Fresh from our research Metacognition
  13. 13. Knowledge, skills and language are all essential for successful learning. Subject Knowledge Thinking and academic Skills Language Curriculum Opportunities
  14. 14. Access to the framework (all future versions), icons, book and support resources What do schools get with the membership offer? Membership All of the new thinking guides and future releases in 2021 and 2022 Optional induction/support session for your staff 1 3 2
  15. 15. Access to the thinking guide designer What do schools get with the membership offer? Membership 4 5 Regular seminars with our growing global user group for your framework champion
  16. 16. Next Steps Please contact Paul Main to arrange a friendly conversation: paul@structural-learning.com You can browse through the concept in more detail at: structural-learning.com Let’s move thinking forward in your school What next? Moving forward

