Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee summons Twitter on June 18 over new IT rules
After a clean tussle with the Centre over new IT regulations, Twitter has now been summoned by means of the Parliamentary ...
such as special emphasis on ladies security within the digital area'," Parliamentary Panel schedule examine. recently the ...
conform with the brand new regulations. "Twitter has been and remains deeply devoted to India, and serving the crucial pub...
preventing Twitter to comply with the guidelines made by means of the u . s . or Twitter will adopt," a panel member advis...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
18 views
Jun. 15, 2021

The parliamentary standing committee summons twitter on june 18 over new it rules

The Parliamentary standing Committee on information and era has referred to as on Twitter to seem earlier than the panel in Parliament complex on June 18 at 4 pm

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The parliamentary standing committee summons twitter on june 18 over new it rules

  1. 1. The Parliamentary Standing Committee summons Twitter on June 18 over new IT rules
  2. 2. After a clean tussle with the Centre over new IT regulations, Twitter has now been summoned by means of the Parliamentary standing Committee for statistics and technology. The Parliamentary status Committee on statistics and era has referred to as on Twitter to seem earlier than the panel in Parliament complicated on June 18 at 4 pm and supply illustration on a way to save you misuse of social media and on-line news. "To hear the perspectives of representatives of Twitter observed by means of evidence of representatives Electronics generation 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/on-line news media platforms
  3. 3. such as special emphasis on ladies security within the digital area'," Parliamentary Panel schedule examine. recently the Centre gave very last observe to Twitter for compliance with new IT policies. "it's far mentioned that despite repeated letters from the ministry, Twitter had did not offer ok clarifications," Rakesh Maheshwari, organization coordinator for cyberlaw on the Ministry of Electronics and facts generation (MeitY), in a letter to Twitter. in the meantime, after repeated letters and communications from the Ministry of Electronics and information technology on the brand new IT guidelines, Twitter has assured to
  4. 4. conform with the brand new regulations. "Twitter has been and remains deeply devoted to India, and serving the crucial public communication taking area at the service. we have assured the government of India that Twitter is making each attempt to comply with the brand new suggestions, and an overview on our progress has been duly shared. we can keep our optimistic dialogue with the Indian government," Twitter spokesperson stated. assets inside the panel individuals informed ANI that, will attempt to find out what's the purpose in the back of stopping Twitter to conform with the united states's new IT rule. "We need to realize which obstacles are
  5. 5. preventing Twitter to comply with the guidelines made by means of the u . s . or Twitter will adopt," a panel member advised ANI. The parliamentary committee has summoned Twitter a couple of instances within the beyond on many problems.

×