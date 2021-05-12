Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 12, 2021

  1. 1. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Bihar, Punjab today
  2. 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi, Bihar, Punjab today The climate estimating organization likewise said substantial precipitation is likely in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Lakshadweep. "Hefty to Very Heavy Rainfall likely at secluded places over Kerala and Mahe and Heavy Rainfall at disengaged puts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Bihar, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram
  3. 3. and Tripura, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep," read the delivery. Lightning, hail, and windy breezes (speed arriving at 40-50 kmph) likely at disengaged puts over Odisha, with lightning, hail and windy breezes (speed arriving at 30-40 kmph) at confined places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, with lightning and windy breeze (speed arriving at 30-40 kmph) at segregated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep, with lightning at disconnected places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur,
  4. 4. Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. A rainstorm/duststorm/hailstorm (with speed arriving at 40-50 kmph) is likely at separated spots over north Rajasthan. Substantial to exceptionally hefty precipitation likely at confined places over Kerala and Mahe and weighty precipitation at disengaged puts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and Lakshadweep, read the delivery. Blustery climate (with wind speed arriving
  5. 5. at 40-50 kmph) likely over Southwest and connecting Southeast Arabian Sea and bordering central India Ocean, Maldives, Comorin, and Lakshadweep region. Anglers have been prompted not to wander into these spaces.

