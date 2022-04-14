Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium; RR vs GT.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 14, 2022
Apr. 14, 2022
News & Politics

IPL 2022 RR versus GT Pitch, Weather and Dew Update: Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will have lots of dew on offer, the pitch will be a batting paradise

  1. 1. Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium: RR vs GT
  2. 2. Rajasthan Royals returned to their typical best as they dominated their last game against Lucknow Super Giants civility of an extraordinary last over by Kuldeep Sen. Then again, Gujarat Titans experienced their first loss in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them easily by pursuing down 163 without any difficulty. Gujarat were crushed at the DY Patil Stadium and it is here just that they take on the Royals on Thursday, April 14, 2022. RR versus GT Pitch Report The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as pursuing even 160 has demonstrated extreme at this wicket. For the present match among Rajasthan and Gujarat, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer a
  3. 3. few skip for pacers and grasp for the spinners. Yet, grasping the ball will be intense due to the presence of dew IPL 2022 POINTS TABLE RR versus GT DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report For the present match among Rajasthan and Gujarat, the mugginess during the match long stretches of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would stay between 65-81%. The temperature will drift somewhere in the range of 30 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. There will be a ton of dew as the match is evening and the dew point is 23 Degree Celcius RR versus GT Live Streaming
  4. 4. The RR versus GT match would begin at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This match among Rajasthan and Gujarat can be observed Live and Exclusive on your TV sets by means of Star Sports Network. To watch the match in a hurry, individuals can likewise tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and site. When and Where might RR versus GT IPL 2022 Match happen? The match among RR and GT would start at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 14, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four settings chose during the current year's Indian Premier League. Where can individuals watch the IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans Live
  5. 5. and Exclusive? Individuals can watch Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals take on Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and on the web, the IPL 2022 match among RR and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.

