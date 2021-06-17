Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday Not okay with profit-making firms lecturing us on democracy
India’s law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday, said it turned into now not k for income-minded groups along...
argument,” Prasad introduced. The regulation minister additionally touched upon Twitter’s selection to flag the tweets of ...
compelled to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, Police investigating the problem have dominated out the communal perspective and claimed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
30 views
Jun. 17, 2021

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday Not okay with profit-making firms lecturing us on democracy

The law minister also touched upon Twitter's decision to flag the tweets of a few Bharatiya Janata birthday celebration (BJP) as 'manipulated media'.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday Not okay with profit-making firms lecturing us on democracy

  1. 1. IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday Not okay with profit-making firms lecturing us on democracy
  2. 2. India’s law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, on Thursday, said it turned into now not k for income-minded groups along with Twitter to lecture India on democracy and its values. speakme to ANI, Prasad said: “There are a hundred-crore social media customers in India, i'm happy. allow them to earn cash, permit customers to criticise us. maximum welcome. but while those income agencies lecture us on democracy, then I would really like to ask a question.” “India is a democracy as elections are fair. We won Assam and misplaced Bengal. The impartial judiciary asks difficult questions. Media questions senior ministers. this is freedom of speech and democracy. underneath the apparel of this, if you might not follow guidelines, it is a out of place
  3. 3. argument,” Prasad introduced. The regulation minister additionally touched upon Twitter’s selection to flag the tweets of some Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) as ‘manipulated media’. “As law and IT minister, i have no remarks to offer. it's miles for Police to research. but i might like to flag that if Twitter has a norm of declaring a particular tweet as manipulative/unmanipulated, why was it no longer carried out in the Ghaziabad case?” Prasad asked, referring to the recent incident of a Muslim man being attacked and his beard being shaved, allegedly on communal grounds, in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. while the victim had publicly alleged that he changed into attacked due to the fact he was a Muslim and that he was
  4. 4. compelled to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’, Police investigating the problem have dominated out the communal perspective and claimed that the man changed into beaten because of a dispute over ‘amulets’ that he had sold to the accused individuals. Prasad also talked about Twitter now not complying with India’s new IT rules for virtual media intermediaries. “while Indian organizations do commercial enterprise or pharma organizations go to manufacture inside the US, do they observe American legal guidelines or not? when you have to do enterprise right here, you are welcome to criticise the PM, everyone, but you need to obey India's charter and regulations,” he was quoted as announcing through ANI.

×