How to successfully launch a health coaching business

Jan. 25, 2022
Have you been a health, fitness or wellness enthusiast and now want to help others? Would you like to experience the joy of enhancing the lives of people who need your help? Are you wondering the best way to start? What about getting clients? Or, first... what about your education and professional certification. We have it all ready for you. Spencer Institute has been helping people like you since 1992. Just click over to get the details and you can even start now.

  1. 1. How to Successfully Launch a Health Coaching Business
  2. 2. The health and wellness of our world are changing, there is no disputing this fact. Coaches, trainers and healthcare professionals working to enhance lives are on the front lines and right now, Certified Integrative Health Coaches are positioned to help shape a future of shifting healthcare responsibilities. Your passion to be a Certified Integrative Health Coach may come from a place of self-transformation – or, maybe you need a way to elevate your skills and try new coaching techniques. Either way, the Integrative Health Coach program offers training for either goal. What is Integrative Health Coaching? To support coaching that targets optimal health, the Certified Integrative Health Coach course will train you to focus on
  3. 3. three vital areas of client need: (1) gut microbiome, (2) metabolic health, and (3) personalized nutrition. The Certified Integrative Health Coach delivers successful outcomes for clients working toward improvements with specific biomarkers of health using science. An experienced coach will work different strategies with their clients, usually based on a collection of assessments and goals. The CIHC program goes deeper, using the following to build the Triad Coaching Model, • gut microbiome and its effects on the body • metabolic health and avoiding metabolic-related illness
  4. 4. • personalized nutrition based on client biometrics Integrating these elements brings our client odds at reaching their very specific and measurable goals. We can also address gut microbiome concerns, we can even do metabolic coaching with our client in our Triad model. More options, better results. for more information please visit the following link: https://spencerinstitute.com/ certification-programs/integrative-health- coach-certification/

