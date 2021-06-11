Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Delhi court on Friday extends judicial custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar
A Delhi courtroom on Friday prolonged the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar until June 25 in con...
alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the principle perp...
News & Politics
Jun. 11, 2021

  1. 1. A Delhi court on Friday extends judicial custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar
  2. 2. A Delhi courtroom on Friday prolonged the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar until June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died. Sushil Kumar become produced earlier than Metropolitan magistrate Reetika Jain on the end of the 9-days judicial custody. The worldwide wrestler is going through fees of homicide, cupable murder and kidnapping. He, along with his friends, allegedly assaulted Sagar Dhankar and of his pals at the stadium on the intervening night of can also 4 and five over an
  3. 3. alleged property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to the injuries later. Police has alleged Sushil Kumar the principle perpetrator and mastermind of the murder and stated that there may be digital proof in which he and his pals can be visible beating Dhankar. Sushil Kumar turned into nabbed on can also 23, together with co-accused Ajay Kumar Sehrawat. He has already gone through custodial interrogation of 10 days. a complete of 10 people, which includes Sushil Kumar, have been arrested to date in connection with the incident.

