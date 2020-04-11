Successfully reported this slideshow.
I. Definitions of Management Information Systems  A. Management: What is management?  B. Information: What is informatio...
I. Definitions of Management Information Systems  F. Information Processing Systems:  G. Management Systems  H. Managem...
II. Management Information Systems  I. MIS as an evolving concept  J. Levels of management:  K. What do information sys...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  A. Management: What is management?  Planning  Organizing  Leading  Con...
Management: What is management?  1. Planning  Goal setting  Environmental scanning  Forecasting  Data collection 6Pro...
Management: What is management?  2. Organizing  Staffing  Coordinating  Delegating  Understanding  Procedures/ Polic...
Management: What is management?  3. Leading  Authority  Motivating  Directing: Delegation of responsibilities activati...
Management: What is management?  4. Controlling: Resources- Money (capital), manpower (people), materials, machines, move...
Management: What is management?  5. Communicating: Goals/Objectives, standards of desirability  Informing  Persuading ...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  B. Information: What is information?  1. Data (raw material)  Alpha-nume...
Information: What is information?  2. Processed data  meaningful  perceived value  motivating action  HAS SURPRISE VA...
Information: What is information?  3. Model  entity  attribute  relationship  4. Reduces Uncertainty?  5. Reduces Eq...
Information: What is information?  6. Knowledge/Power  7. Send/Receive Messages  8. A definition: Information is data t...
15 Transforming Data Into Information Data Inputs Information Outputs Capture Manipulation Storage Provision of Access at ...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  C. Systems Concepts:  1. What are systems?  a. input-process-output an o...
Systems Concepts  c. Network: An Integrated environment for a specific set of tasks  A definition of a system: A physica...
Systems Concepts  d. General Model of a System: Input, process and output.  The features which define and delineate a sy...
20 A System: A Black Box or General View System Environment Inputs Outputs Constraints Objectives . . . . . . . . . . . . ...
21 A System and its Subsystems Environment System Interconnection Subsystems (components) Constraints Inputs Outputs Objec...
Systems Concepts  d. Identify its components and their interactions.  examples:  1. Human Resources  skills inventory ...
Systems Concepts  3. Classifications of Systems:  a. Natural and Artificial  Natural  Occur in nature without human in...
Systems Concepts  Artificial  Human made or modified  Information systems, stereo  What about the immune system?  Art...
Systems Concepts  Effectiveness: the extend to which a systems achieves its objectives  Efficiency: consumption of input...
Systems Concepts  b. Deterministic versus probabilistic  deterministic: The interaction between the parts or subsystems ...
Systems Concepts  c. Closed and open systems:  Closed system: self contained, one that does not exchange material, infor...
Systems Concepts  Relatively closed systems: in organizations and in information processing, there are systems that are r...
Systems Concepts  Open Systems: exchange information, material, or energy with the environment, including random and unde...
Systems Concepts  d. Human-Machine Systems: They both perform some of the activities in the accomplishment of a goal (mak...
Systems Concepts  the human element are open and probabilistic  Examples: The computer doing the computations, the human...
35 SYSTEM INTERDEPENDENCE BUSINESS Strategy Rules Procedures ORGANIZATION INFORMATION SYSTEM INTERDEPENDENCE SOFTWARE HARD...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  D. What is an Organization?  Definition: An Organization is a systematic ...
What is an Organization?  1. Organizations are collectivities oriented to the pursuit of relatively specific goals and ex...
What is an Organization?  3. Organizations are coalitions of shifting interest groups that develop goals by negotiation; ...
What is an Organization?  Every Organization has 3 parts:  1. people: (workers, supervisors, consultants, engineers, sup...
Organizational Systems  The Organization as a system: The focus is on interdependency of the subsystem components of the ...
Organizational Systems  5. Each specialized function (marketing, manufacturing, etc) develop a distinctive nucleus of ope...
Organizational Systems  6. The Open systems approach to organizations  a. differentiate functions to cope with environme...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  9. Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  a. Suprasystem (The en...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  2. The environment partially determines the type of structures that the o...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  b. Equilibrium: Open systems tend to maintain themselves in steady states...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  c. Feedback: The steady state is maintained through the feedback process....
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  d. Cycle of events: The processes: Raw material- intermediates- Finished ...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  f. Differentiation (Progressive Segregation): The system divided into a h...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  h. Learning and Growth: An open system that is to change must:  contain ...
Characteristics of Open Organizational Systems  The capacity to learn and innovate must be institutionalized into the inf...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  E. Information Systems  What are Information Systems?  1. Information (a...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  F. Information Processing Systems:  1. An information system in many resp...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  G. Management Systems  1. Primary function(s) mediate between the organiz...
Management Systems  2. What do managers do?  assume responsibility  must balance competing goals  be a conceptual thin...
Management Systems  3. Management is the work involved in combining and directing the use of resources to achieve  parti...
Management Systems  4. What distinguishes mgmt from other work is that it focuses on maintaining the organization so that...
Management Systems  5. Schools of management  a. Systems Approach  Linear Thinking  1. A problem exists  2. It has a ...
Management Systems  Systems thinking  1. A problem exists  2. It has a single cause  3. It requires a single solution ...
Management Systems  b. The contingency Approach  Organizations are systems made up of interdependent parts, people, task...
Definitions of Management Information Systems  H. Management Information Systems  What are They?  1. Definition: A Mana...
Management Information Systems  The system utilizes  Computer hardware & software  Manual procedures  Models of analys...
Management Information Systems  2. Computer based means that the designers of a MIS must have knowledge of computers and ...
Management Information Systems  4. Integration: A plan. Should eliminate: redundancy, incompatible hardware & software. A...
Management Information Systems  I. MIS as an evolving concept  1. MIS: Many companies are now using their computers to p...
MIS as an evolving concept  3. Successful MIS must provide inf that can be applied:  MIS should known who the users are ...
69 NEW OPTIONS FOR ORGANIZATIONAL DESIGN • FLATTENING ORGANIZATIONS • SEPARATING WORK FROM LOCATION • INCREASING FLEXIBILI...
Management Information Systems  J. Levels of management: In order to understand who the users of an MIS are and what info...
Levels of management  1. Lower level management makes decisions that affect day to day operations.  Programmed decisions...
Levels of management  2. Middle-level mgrs. plan working capital, schedule production, formulate budgets, and make short-...
Levels of management  3. Top-level mgrs. provide direction for the company by planning for the next five years +.  Top-l...
Management Information Systems  K. What do information systems do?  1. Transaction processing: Operational data processi...
What do information systems do  3. Decision Support Systems (DSS): Designed to support individual and collective decision...
What do information systems do  5. Office Information Systems (OIS): Support and coordinate knowledge work in an office e...
79 1.10 INPUT OUTPUTPROCESS FEEDBACK INFORMATION SYSTEM FUNCTIONS OF AN INFORMATION SYSTEM ORGANIZATION ENVIRONMENT Custom...
82 Structure of a Virtual Organizations - Network Organization Virtual Organization Customers Core Firm Management Mktg & ...
85 VIRTUAL ORGANIZATION 1.16 CORE CO MPANY LOGISTICS COMPANY DESIGN COMPANY MANUFACTURING COMPANY FINANCE COMPANY SALES & ...
86 CHALLENGE OF INFO SYSTEMS • STRATEGIC: COMPETITIVE & EFFECTIVE • GLOBALIZATION: MULTINATIONAL INFO • INFO ARCHITECTURE:...
87 WHAT YOU CAN DO ON THE INTERNET • COMMUNICATE & COLLABORATE • ACCESS INFORMATION • DISCUSSIONS • OBTAIN INFORMATION • E...
