In the third edition of the bestseller "Cultural Proficiency: A Manual for School Leaders", Randall B. Lindsey, Kikanza Nuri Robins, and Raymond D. Terrell expand their groundbreaking model for transforming the challenges of diversity into positive cross-cultural interactions throughout the school system and beyond. Cultural proficiency is a mindset and a worldview assumed by a person or an organization for effectively describing, responding to, and planning for issues that arise in diverse environments. This updated edition incorporates the authors latest experiences working with schools, educational agencies, and organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Other additions include: a conceptual framework demonstrating the interrelationship of the tools of cultural proficiency; updated and expanded content and vignettes; several new activities conveniently placed in the Resources section at the back of the book; and, a matrix describing how to use the authors other books about cultural proficiency.

