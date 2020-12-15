Forum ke 15

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi 15Pasca Sarjana Magister Manajemen Adhiskara Subandi, 55119120130 Entrepreneurship and In...
BUSINESS PLAN JAMU MBOK DJANA
Agenda 01 Ringkasan Eksekutif 02 Pendahuluan. 03 Analisa pasar dan Pemasaran. 05 Analisa SDM 04 Analisa produksi. Analisa ...
“Back To Nature”, istilah ini yang sering digunakan para ahli guna menyelamatkan kehidupan di bumi. Banyak metode alamiah ...
Struktur Organisasi CEO COO Dept Head Produksi Sect Head gudang rempah Dept Head PPIC Dept Head QA Dept Head QC CFO Dept h...
Jamu merupakan minuman tradisional yang ada sejak dulu. Minuman yang terbuat dari rempah-rempah alami Indonesia yang berma...
Rencana Pemasaran Website Melalui portal website, mobil e application d an sosial medi a Promosi Publicity Publisitas dg j...
•Peluang Pasar 260 juta Jumlah Penduduk Indonesia 185 juta Usia Produktif 66 juta Konsumen Jamu 38 juta Konsemen potensial...
Segmentasi dan Target Pasar Segmentasi Manfaat Demografi Ekonomis Semua kalangan Praktis Usia produktif Segmentasi Targeti...
salah satu Proses Produksi Jamu Mbok Djana Pemilahan bahan baku Peracikan bahan sesuai formulasi Proses giling (giling kas...
•Struktur Produk No Jenis Biaya jual 1 Jamu Temulawak 9,000 2 Jamu Beras Kencur 6,000 3 Jamu Kunyit Asam 8,500 Batasan Pro...
•Analisa Produk Analisa Bahan Baku Ketersediaan bahan baku –Sentra rempah di Pulau Jawa Kualitas Produk – Sertifikasi BPOM...
Alat Produksi 1Mesin Penyangrai Menyangrai Bahan Baku untuk menguragi kadar air 2Mesin Penggiling Pemecahan Bahan baku ses...
DO DPDK DS Skills: Digital Marketing Pengalaman: Digital Strategist di Agensi X Direktur Pemasaran Skills : Manajemen Konf...
06 ANALISA KEUANGAN Rp 8.500.000 Rp 9.500.000 Rp 18.000.000 CAPITAL EXPENSE OPERATIONAL EXPENSE MODAL USAHA
•Analisa Struktur Biaya Sewa toko dan gudang Rp5.000.000 Gaji karyawan 3 x Rp1jt Rp3.000.000 BIaya listrik Rp700.000 Biaya...
No Jenis Laku Keuntungan 1 Jamu Temulawak 20 180,000 2 Jamu Beras Kencur 35 210,000 3 Jamu Kunyit Asam 50 425,000 Keuntung...
Pay Back Periode Bulan Ke24 Bulan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Laba Bersih 3,550,000 3,550,000 4,003,000 3,153,150 4,310,808 4,476,348 23...
SWOT S W T O STRENGTHS  ketersediaan modal yang cukup  Skill SDM baik  bebas bahan kimia berbahaya  hasil produk berku...
Analisa Produksi Sertifikasi BPOM Setifikasi Halal MUI Analisa SDM Tenaga profesional Peluang Bisnis Konsumen potensial 38...
Melihat dari beberapa aspek di atas, maka bisnis layak dijalankan 09. Bussines Model Canvas Key Partners Key activities Va...
Terima Kasih Adhiskara Subandi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Forum ke 15

9 views

Published on

Bussines Plan Jamu Mbok Djana

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Forum ke 15

  1. 1. Modul ke: Fakultas Program Studi 15Pasca Sarjana Magister Manajemen Adhiskara Subandi, 55119120130 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management Membangun Bisnis Jamu Mbok Djana
  2. 2. BUSINESS PLAN JAMU MBOK DJANA
  3. 3. Agenda 01 Ringkasan Eksekutif 02 Pendahuluan. 03 Analisa pasar dan Pemasaran. 05 Analisa SDM 04 Analisa produksi. Analisa Keuangan 06 Peluang Bisnis 07 Eksekusi Bisnis 08 BMC 09
  4. 4. “Back To Nature”, istilah ini yang sering digunakan para ahli guna menyelamatkan kehidupan di bumi. Banyak metode alamiah yang ditawarkan kepada maasyarakat tentang pola hidup alamiah. Seiring berkembangnya zaman, saat ini banyak sekali makanan dan minuman modern cepat saji diminati oleh banyak orang, seperti makanan ringan, minuman kaleng maupun botol, baik minuman itu untuk kesehatan maupun minuman berbahaya sekalipun. Indonesia terkenal sebagai daerah yang sangat kaya akan sumber daya alam, baik dari jumlah maupun keanekaragamannya. Berdasarkan fenomena yang terjadi di tengah masyarakat tersebut, akhirnya saya mengusung sebuah konsep wirausaha mengenai minuman instan dan menyehatkan, yakni Jamu Mbok Djana. Jamu sendiri merupakan minuman tradisional Indonesia yang komposisinya terdiri dari bahan-bahan herbal dan menyehatkan. Melihat sisi positif serta manfaat yang didapatkan ketika mengkonsumsi jamu tersebut, saya sangat optimis untuk mengembalikan jamu sebagai minuman sehat pilihan utama masyarakat dan produk yang kemudian akan kami tawarkan ini akan mendapatkan positioning di tengah masyarakat. 01. Ringkasan Eksekutif
  5. 5. Struktur Organisasi CEO COO Dept Head Produksi Sect Head gudang rempah Dept Head PPIC Dept Head QA Dept Head QC CFO Dept headi Finance Dept Head Purchasing CHRO Dept Head SDM Dept Head SDM CMO Dept Hear R&D Sect Head gudang produk jadi Dept Head CSR
  6. 6. Jamu merupakan minuman tradisional yang ada sejak dulu. Minuman yang terbuat dari rempah-rempah alami Indonesia yang bermanfaat untuk kesehatan. Di zaman yang serba canggih ini, keberadaan jamu tradisional mulai terlupakan. Sulitnya mencari penjual jamu gendong membuat masyarakat yang masih terbiasa meminum jamu harus repot membuat sendiri daripada membeli jamu instan yang dijual dalam kemasan sachet dan tinggal seduh. Untuk mengatasi permasalahan tersebut, Jamu Mbok Djana mencoba untuk menawarkan produk jamu tradisional yang siap minum dengan rasa asli seperti jamu yang biasa dijual oleh penjual jamu gendong. Banyaknya produsen jamu yang juga menawarkan hal serupa, membuat Jamu Mbok Djana harus mampu membuat produknya bersaing di pasaran. Untuk itu sang pemilik menggunakan resep turun temurun dari sang nenek sejak 1983 pada jamu nya. Jamu Mbok Dajana merupakan sebuah usaha rumahan yang memproduksi minuman Ready to Drink (RTD) berupa jamu. Jamu yang ditawarkan menggunakan resep turun temurun dari sang nenek sehingga menghasilkan rasa jamu tradisional yang khas seperti rasa jamu di zaman dahulu serta sudah pasti bebas bahan pengawet. Berkat rasa yang khas tersebut, saat ini jamu mbok djana mampu bersaing dengan beberapa produsen jamu tradisional RTD lainnya dan memiliki pelanggan tetap. Namun hingga saat ini terdapat beberapa kendala yang dialami oleh Jamu Mbok Djana yang salah satunya dalam segi promosi. Dari data yang telah didapat dari lapangan setelah melakukan wawancara terhadap pemilik usaha jamu tradisional Jamu Mbok Djana. Beliau memaparkan bahwa promosi yang dilakukan oleh Jamu Mbok Djana. saat ini dengan menawarkan produknya kepada kerabat dekat ketika ada acara tertentu serta mengandalkan promosi dari mulut ke mulut (Word of Mouth) atau direct selling. Sedangkan untuk menjangkau target yang lebih luas, promosi dilakukan melalui media sosial Instagram serta berupa broadcast pesan melalui WhatsApp kepada para pelanggannya. Hal ini dirasa masih kurang efektif untuk mencapai target konsumen yang lebih luas terutama di kota jakarta. Mengingat para pesaing Jamu Mbok Djana. di kota jakarta melakukan promosi lebih gencar. Belum lagi, Jamu Mbok Djana. saat ini ingin mencapai target baru yaitu mahasiswa dan karyawan kantoran. Oleh karena itu, Jamu Mbok Djana ingin mengembangkan promosi yang dapat menjangkau target lebih luas serta memperkenalkan kembali produk Jamu Mbok Djana kepada target baru yang lebih muda dengan melakukan serangkaian promosi yang lebih dari sebelumnya. Sehingga dengan promosi yang dilakukan ini, diharapkan mampu membuat produk ini lebih banyak dikenal oleh masyarakat. 02. Pendahuluan
  7. 7. Rencana Pemasaran Website Melalui portal website, mobil e application d an sosial medi a Promosi Publicity Publisitas dg j alan mengulas informasi/ berita ttg produk, misalnya dg wawancara Promosi Advertising Periklanan, dg menggunakan berbagai medi a seperti TV, radio, koran, dl l Promosi Personal Selling Tatap Muka, dg cara datang ke lokasi konsumen Promosi Sales Promotion Promosi Penju alan, dg cara memberikan perangsang spy terjadi transaksi pembelian/ pelayanan tam bahan Promosi 02. Analisa Pasar dan Pemasaran
  8. 8. •Peluang Pasar 260 juta Jumlah Penduduk Indonesia 185 juta Usia Produktif 66 juta Konsumen Jamu 38 juta Konsemen potensial jamu Pandemi virus corona (Covid-19) meningkatkan kesadaran masyarakat untuk memelihara daya tahan tubuh dengan mengonsumsi jamu. Minuman tradisional yang bisa menjaga daya tahan tubuh, jamu kini bisa menjadi peluang usaha bagi masyarakat.Apalagi, Presiden Joko Widodo juga sering mempromosikan khasiat jamu yang secara tidak langsung ikut menaikkan popularitas jamu di Indonesia. Hal ini diperkuat pula oleh pernyataan para ahli yang mengatakan empon-empon sebagai bahan dasar minuman jamu dapat menangkal virus Covid-19. Managing Partner Inventure memperkirakan setelah krisis berlalu, tren minum jamu akan mengalami kenormalan baru. Jamu yang awalnya hanya ditemui pada tukang jamu gendong lalu diracik dan disajikan dalam kemasan yang menarik dan kekinian sehingga menjadikan jamu relevan melintasi zaman. “Nantinya, orang nongkrong bisa sambil minum jamu atau meeting di manapun dengan memesan minuman jamu kemasan Mbok Djana, dan itu akan menjadi hal yang lazim. Jamu is becoming part of leisure,” tuturnya. bahkan menyebutkan bahwa jamu sebagai new espresso. Konsumen yang dulu sering mengonsumsi kopi, secara perlahan mulai beralih dan rajin mengonsumsi jamu. Jamu yang dulu hanya dikonsumsi oleh masyarakat pedesaan dan dianggap sebagai minuman “jadul”, kini mulai banyak dikonsumsi oleh sebagian besar masyarakat modern di kota besar. Salah satu peluang bisnis yang akan dikembangkan oleh Jamu Mbok Djana setelah membuat jamu kemasan maka Jamu Mbok Djana akan membuat café kekinian yang mempelopori racikan jamu ala barista. Di café Jamu Mbok Djana nanti, jamu yang rasanya pahit dan menyengat diolah menjadi minuman kekinian dengan varian rasa yang nikmat pula berkhasiat.“Kafe jamu kekinian seperti ini saya perkirakan bakal makin marak, tren minum jamu akan menjadi kenormalan baru,” tuturnya.Betul saja, tren ini lantas dilirik oleh sejumlah café coffee kekinian yang meluncurkan berbagai menu minuman berbahan herbal atau jamu. Kondisi ini kian memperkuat posisi jamu untuk naik kelas dan menjadi new lifestyle atau gaya hidup baru dalam kondisi new normal.
  9. 9. Segmentasi dan Target Pasar Segmentasi Manfaat Demografi Ekonomis Semua kalangan Praktis Usia produktif Segmentasi Targeting Dalam sehari akan diproduksi 150 jamu yang terdiri dari beberapa variasi produk • Produk • Keanekaragaman : Variasi produk banyak • Keunggulan • Praktis : tersedia dalam kemasan yang bisa dibawa kemana saja • Pricing : harga murah • Place : produk tersedian secara on line dan toko2 offline • Promotion : dilakukan melalui portal (web resmi), social media, mengunjungi ke lokasi pelanggan Strategi Pemasaran
  10. 10. salah satu Proses Produksi Jamu Mbok Djana Pemilahan bahan baku Peracikan bahan sesuai formulasi Proses giling (giling kasar dan giling halus Quality control bahan baku Proses penyaringan Penguapan Pengemasan Produk jadi Quality control barang jadi 04. Analisa Produksi
  11. 11. •Struktur Produk No Jenis Biaya jual 1 Jamu Temulawak 9,000 2 Jamu Beras Kencur 6,000 3 Jamu Kunyit Asam 8,500 Batasan Produk yang Relevan Perusahaan melakukan produksi jamu yang dikatagorikan sebagai obat tradisional dan perawatan Kesehatan tubuh. Jenis produk yang akan dihasilkan berupa : Jamu siap minum dalam kemasan Terkait produksi jamu, perusahaan akan berproduksi berdasarkan sertifikasi BPOM (pengawas obat dan makanan dengan Baik) dan sertifkasi halal dari MUI.
  12. 12. •Analisa Produk Analisa Bahan Baku Ketersediaan bahan baku –Sentra rempah di Pulau Jawa Kualitas Produk – Sertifikasi BPOM & MUI Tenaga Kerja – melakukan kontrak kerja dengan ahli jamu Teknologi membran (keunggulan : konsumsi energi rendah, tidak merusak rasa & aroma, mempercepat proses filtrasi, tidak meninggalkan endapan jamu)
  13. 13. Alat Produksi 1Mesin Penyangrai Menyangrai Bahan Baku untuk menguragi kadar air 2Mesin Penggiling Pemecahan Bahan baku sesuai kebutuhan. 3Mesin Pengayak Pengayakan Bahan Baku yang telah diproses mjd serbuk halus 5Mesin Pencampur Pencampuran Bahan Baku setelah diayak. 6Mesin Pengering Pengerinag Bahan Baku yang telah tercampur 7Mesin Pengisi Serbuk Melakukan penakaran dan pengisisn serbuk jamu. 4Mesin Penghalus Pemecahan Bahan Baku setelah digiling
  14. 14. DO DPDK DS Skills: Digital Marketing Pengalaman: Digital Strategist di Agensi X Direktur Pemasaran Skills : Manajemen Konflik dan Penyelesaian Masalah, Manajemen Perubahan Pengalaman : Manager SDM di beberapa bank perusahaan skala nasional Direktur SDM Skills: Business Analysis & Team Management Pengalaman: Business Analyst di McKinsey Direktur Operasional Skills : pemahaman lebih terhadap kecenderungan (tren) finansial dalam perusahaan maupun pola umum pasar; Pengalaman : analys keuangan; Direktur Keuangan 05. Analisa SDM
  15. 15. 06 ANALISA KEUANGAN Rp 8.500.000 Rp 9.500.000 Rp 18.000.000 CAPITAL EXPENSE OPERATIONAL EXPENSE MODAL USAHA
  16. 16. •Analisa Struktur Biaya Sewa toko dan gudang Rp5.000.000 Gaji karyawan 3 x Rp1jt Rp3.000.000 BIaya listrik Rp700.000 Biaya internet Rp 350.000 Biaya pulsa Rp 300.000 Total Rp9.350.000 Capital Expense Membuat toko online Rp2.500.000 Komputer Rp3.000.000 Jaringan Rp1.000.000 Membangun pabrik Rp5.000.000 Total Rp11.500.000 Operational Expense Asumsi minimal harus tersedia operational Expense selama 3 bulan : Rp9,35 jt x 3 bulan = 28,05 juta
  17. 17. No Jenis Laku Keuntungan 1 Jamu Temulawak 20 180,000 2 Jamu Beras Kencur 35 210,000 3 Jamu Kunyit Asam 50 425,000 Keuntungan Bruto/hari 815,000 Keuntungan Bruto/bulan 24,450,000 Keuntungan Bruto/bulan 24,450,000 Biaya bulan 28,000,000 Keuntungan Netto/bulan 3,550,000
  18. 18. Pay Back Periode Bulan Ke24 Bulan 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Laba Bersih 3,550,000 3,550,000 4,003,000 3,153,150 4,310,808 4,476,348 23,042,165 Total 2,600,000 5,460,000 8,463,000 11,616,150 14,926,958 18,403,305 22,053,471 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 3,832,674 4,024,307 4,225,523 4,436,799 4,658,639 4,891,571 5,136,149 25,886,144 29,910,451 34,135,974 38,572,773 43,231,411 48,122,982 53,259,131 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 5,392,957 5,662,604 5,945,735 6,243,021 6,555,172 6,882,931 7,227,078 58,652,087 64,314,692 70,260,426 76,503,448 83,058,620 89,941,551 97,168,629 22 23 24 7,588,431 7,967,853 8,366,246 104,757,060 112,724,913 121,091,159
  19. 19. SWOT S W T O STRENGTHS  ketersediaan modal yang cukup  Skill SDM baik  bebas bahan kimia berbahaya  hasil produk berkualitas  Teknologi terkini  Sudah mulai dikenal masyarakat WEAKNESS Diperlukan riset yang mendalam yang bekerjasama dengan pemerintah yang akan membutuhkan waktu lama OPPORTUNITIES  kepercayaan konsumen  permintaan produk stabil  trend konsumsi jamu meningkat  potensi pasar cukup besar THREATS  banyaknya industri rumah tangga pesaing  Harga produk pesaing lebih murah  Gencarnya promosi perusahaan pesaing  Banyaknya lokasi pemasaran produk pesaing 07. Peluang Bisnis
  20. 20. Analisa Produksi Sertifikasi BPOM Setifikasi Halal MUI Analisa SDM Tenaga profesional Peluang Bisnis Konsumen potensial 38 jt Pemasaran berbasis on line dan off line Analisa Keuangan PBP 24 bulan Melihat dari beberapa aspek di atas, maka bisnis layak dijalankan 08. Eksekusi Bisnis
  21. 21. Melihat dari beberapa aspek di atas, maka bisnis layak dijalankan 09. Bussines Model Canvas Key Partners Key activities Value Customer Customer Proposition Relationships Segments Mitra utama Aktivitas utama u/ proposisinilai Nilai yang diberikan kepada pelanggan Membangun hubunganpelanggan dan mempertahankan Segmen pelanggan diperlukan Mitra investor / penanam modal usaha Proses produksi jamu dengan memilih bahan tanaman herbal yang diolahsecara tradisional, higienisdan tanpa bahan pengawet kimia, Membuat pemetaan demografis, karakteristik pelanggan berdasarkan usia dan gender, penghasilan, pendidikan, passion, target untuk dapat dianalisa lebih lanjut tentang kebutuhandan permasalahan segmen pelanggan Mitra konsultan untuk process certification BPOM dan sertifikasiproduk halal MUI produk jamu mbok Djana bisa menjadialternatif pengobatan bagi pelanggan yang ingin pengobtan secara herbal, menjaga stamina, serta meningkatkandaya tahan tubuh, minuman segar alamitanpa bahan pengawet maupunbahan kimia lainya, produk halal sesuai dengan kepentingan umum pelanggan Membuat website untuk meningkatkan brand image konsumen terhadap jamu mbok djana dan menjalin hubungan dengan pelanggan via online (WA, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube) dg memberikan konsultasikesehatan dengan menyelipkan promosiproduk mbok Djana dan memberikan diskon. Mitra / rekanan usaha bersama Mitra Asosiasi Industri UMKM yg sejenis Proses pengemasan produk dilakukan secara manual / tradisionaldemi menjaga kualitas jamu dan ke higienisannya. produk di simpan ditempat yang higienis dengan temperatur ruangan yang cukup. Mempertahankan kedekatan hubunganyang baik dengan pelanggan yang telah setia membeli jamu mbok Djana dg memberikan apresiasi dan perhatian kepada konsumen sehingga nanti akan menimbulkan brand resonance konsumen. Prioritas Pelanggan yang penting Saluran distribusi Dari hasil analisa tersebut diatas akan mendapatkan pelanggan yang penting untuk dibuatkan prioritas pelayanan yang lebih baik dan memaintaince hubungan dengan pelanggan Pemasokutama Order online pelanggan dg bekerja sama dengan jasa pengiriman ternama serta aplikasi ojek online sehingga pelanggan dapat memilih jasa mana yang murah,cepat & aman. Paket produk yg ditawarkanuntuk setiap segmen pelanggan Pemasokbahan baku tanaman herbal yang berkualitasbaik Membuat klasifikasi paket produk jamu sesuai kebutuhan segmentasi pelanggandan rutin melakukan brandtracking study untuk memonitor brand healthy jamu mbok djana.Pemasokbahan baku setengah jadi Pemasokbahan kemasan produk Hubungan konsumen mempertimbangkan penghematan yang diinginkanpelanggan, harapan pelanggan, solusi yg menyenangkan Memelihara hubungan yang baik dengaan pelangganmelalui pendekatan pribadi, mempertanyakan khasiatnya setelah minum jamu ini, menawarkan produk jamu yang lain, diberikanreward bagi pelanggan yang ikut mempromosikandengan cara 1 get 2 customer. Sumber daya pemasok Harga produk jamu mbok Djana Petani lokal tanaman apotek / herbal ( dengan lahan yang cukup memeadai) Harga produk jamu mbok Djana cukup kompetitif dibanding dengan harga produk jamu yang sejenis Membuat pamlet,brosur iklan yang menarik dengan membuat brand identity jamu mbok djana sehinggamenimbulkan brandresonance pada konsumen Mencapai kepuasan pelanggan jamu mbok Djana membuat pelanggan mendapatkansolusi alternatif pengobatan non medis, untuk menjaga staminadan meningkatkan daya tahan tubuh terhadap penyakit. Aktivitas utama pemasok Pemasokmenanam berbagai macam tanaman apotek / herbal (bahan baku jamu) di lahannya sendiri yang cukup luas. Arus pendapatan Pemetaan sumberpenjualan secara online & offline, biaya berlangganan bulanan dari pelanggan atau retailyang produktif Key Resources Channels Fisik: Lokasi perusahaan, kendaraan, mesin, dan bahan baku (tanaman hepotek) Media atau sarana untuk sampai ke pelanggan Intelektual: merek, pengetahuanspesialis, paten, dan hak cipta. MenggunakanWA, Facebook, youtube, Instagram memudahkan untukmenjangkau semua segmentasi pelanggandengan karakteristik yang berbeda dg biaya minimal serta tidak menganggu rutinitas pelanggan SDM: Karyawan yg berpengalaman khusus dalam meracik jamu Keuangan: Modal investor, dana tunai, modal patungan dll. cara perusahaan mengirimkan produk ke pelanggan jasa pengirimanternama dan ojek online dll. dipilih yang paling hemat untuk pengiriman ke tempat pelanggan Cost Structure Revenue Streams memetakanelemen biaya terpenting untuk memastikan bahwa biaya sesuai dengan value Propositionsbisnis antara lain biaya sumberdaya (bahan baku), biaya mitra utama dan biaya kegiatan proses manufakturing meracikjamu sampaipengepakan Pelanggan membayar cash setelah pengiriman (COD) Pelanggan yang membayarbulanan Pelanggan retail yang melakukan pembayaran setelah produk terjual Sumber daya utama yang palingmahal selain proses manufaktur adalah proses pengemasan produk jamu per-sachet dan biaya penyimpanan Memperhitungkan berapa kontribusi setiap aliran pendapatan yang masuk, analisa biaya operasionalserta biaya overhead Sumber daya utama untuk penyimpanan produk yang dalam ruangan gudang yang terkondisitemperatur (20 - 25 deg C) dan kelembaban harussesuai standard (45%- 64% RH)
  22. 22. Terima Kasih Adhiskara Subandi

×