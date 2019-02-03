Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANALISIS ALGORITMA Strategi Algoritma: Dynamic Programming Pemateri: Adam Mukharil Bachtiar adam@email.unikom.ac.id
Setelah mempelajari strategi algoritma Divide and Conquer maka berikutnya kita pelajari Dynamic Programming (Program Dinam...
Program Dinamis: Metode pemecahan masalah dengan cara menguraikan solusi menjadi sekumpulan langkah (step) atau tahapan (s...
Batasan Program Dinamis: 1 Terdapat sejumlah berhingga pilihan yang tersedia. 2 Solusi pada setiap tahap yang dibangun dar...
Pada program dinamis, rangkaian keputusan yang optimal dibuat dengan menggunakan Prinsip Optimalitas.
Prinsip Optimalitas: Jika solusi total optimal, maka bagian solusi sampai tahap ke-k juga optimal.
Pada Prinsip optimalitas berarti bahwa jika kita bekerja dari tahap k ke tahap k + 1, kita dapat menggunakan hasil optimal...
Ongkos pada tahap k +1 = (ongkos yang dihasilkan pada tahap k ) + (ongkos dari tahap k ke tahap k + 1)
Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 1 Persoalan dapat dibagi menjadi beberapa tahap (stage), yang pada setiap tahap hanya diamb...
Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 4 Ongkos (cost) pada suatu tahap meningkat secara teratur (steadily) dengan bertambahnya ju...
Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 7 Adanya hubungan rekursif yang mengidentifikasikan keputusan terbaik untuk setiap status p...
Ada dua pendekatan yang bisa digunakan pada Program Dinamis yaitu pendekatan maju (forward atau up-down) dan mundur (backw...
Pendekatan Maju (Forward atau Up-Down) Pendekatan Mundur (Forward atau Bottom-Up) 1 3 2 4 6 7 8 9 11 10 5 12 V1 V2 V3 V4 V5
Langkah-Langkah Program Dinamis: 1 Karakteristikkan struktur solusi optimal. 2 Definisikan secara rekursif nilai solusi op...
Problem: Shortest Path
Problem/Kasus: Tentukan lintasan terpendek dari simpul 1 ke simpul 10. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 ...
Solusi Program Dinamis Mundur: !" # = %&'" (Basis) !( # = )*+&( %&'( + !(-. /( , 1 = 1, 2, 3 (Rekurens) Tentukan Relasi re...
1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 s Solusi Optimum f4(s) x4 * 8 3 10 9 4 10 !" # = %&'"Tahap 4:...
1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -" Tahap 3: x3 s f3(s, x3) = cs,x3 + f...
1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -"Tahap 2: x2 s f2(s, x2) = cs,x2 + f3...
1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -"Tahap 1: x1 s f1(s, x1) = cs,x1 + f2...
x1 x2 x3 x4 Panjang Lintasan Terpendek 1 3 4 5 5 6 8 8 9 10 10 10 11 11 11 Hasil: Jadi ada tiga lintasan terpendek dari 1 ...
Slide ini menjelaskan tentang konsep strategi algoritma Dynamic Programming beserta contoh penerapannya.

  1. 1. ANALISIS ALGORITMA Strategi Algoritma: Dynamic Programming Pemateri: Adam Mukharil Bachtiar adam@email.unikom.ac.id
  2. 2. Setelah mempelajari strategi algoritma Divide and Conquer maka berikutnya kita pelajari Dynamic Programming (Program Dinamis).
  3. 3. Program Dinamis: Metode pemecahan masalah dengan cara menguraikan solusi menjadi sekumpulan langkah (step) atau tahapan (stage) sedemikian sehingga solusi dari persoalan dapat dipandang dari serangkaian keputusan yang saling berkaitan.
  4. 4. Batasan Program Dinamis: 1 Terdapat sejumlah berhingga pilihan yang tersedia. 2 Solusi pada setiap tahap yang dibangun dari hasil solusi tahap sebelumnya. 3 Menggunakan persyaratan optimasi dan kendala untuk membatasi sejumlah pilihan yang harus dipertimbangkan pada suatu tahap.
  5. 5. Pada program dinamis, rangkaian keputusan yang optimal dibuat dengan menggunakan Prinsip Optimalitas.
  6. 6. Prinsip Optimalitas: Jika solusi total optimal, maka bagian solusi sampai tahap ke-k juga optimal.
  7. 7. Pada Prinsip optimalitas berarti bahwa jika kita bekerja dari tahap k ke tahap k + 1, kita dapat menggunakan hasil optimal dari tahap k tanpa harus kembali ke tahap awal.
  8. 8. Ongkos pada tahap k +1 = (ongkos yang dihasilkan pada tahap k ) + (ongkos dari tahap k ke tahap k + 1)
  9. 9. Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 1 Persoalan dapat dibagi menjadi beberapa tahap (stage), yang pada setiap tahap hanya diambil satu keputusan. 2 Masing-masing tahap terdiri dari sejumlah status (state) yang berhubungan dengan tahap tersebut. Secara umum, status merupakan bermacam kemungkinan masukan yang ada pada tahap tersebut. 3 Hasil dari keputusan yang diambil pada setiap tahap ditransformasikan dari status yang bersangkutan ke status berikutnya pada tahap berikutnya.
  10. 10. Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 4 Ongkos (cost) pada suatu tahap meningkat secara teratur (steadily) dengan bertambahnya jumlah tahapan. 5 Ongkos pada suatu tahap bergantung pada ongkos tahap-tahap yang sudah berjalan dan ongkos pada tahap tersebut. 6 Keputusan terbaik pada suatu tahap bersifat independen terhadap keputusan yang dilakukan pada tahap sebelumnya.
  11. 11. Karakteristik Program Dinamis: 7 Adanya hubungan rekursif yang mengidentifikasikan keputusan terbaik untuk setiap status pada tahap k memberikan keputusan terbaik untuk setiap status pada tahap k + 1. 8 Prinsip optimalitas berlaku pada persoalan tersebut
  12. 12. Ada dua pendekatan yang bisa digunakan pada Program Dinamis yaitu pendekatan maju (forward atau up-down) dan mundur (backward atau bottom-up).
  13. 13. Pendekatan Maju (Forward atau Up-Down) Pendekatan Mundur (Forward atau Bottom-Up) 1 3 2 4 6 7 8 9 11 10 5 12 V1 V2 V3 V4 V5
  14. 14. Langkah-Langkah Program Dinamis: 1 Karakteristikkan struktur solusi optimal. 2 Definisikan secara rekursif nilai solusi optimal. 3 Hitung nilai solusi optimal secara maju atau mundur. 4 Konstruksi solusi optimal.
  15. 15. Problem: Shortest Path
  16. 16. Problem/Kasus: Tentukan lintasan terpendek dari simpul 1 ke simpul 10. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 Misalkan x1, x2, …, x4 adalah simpul-simpul yang dikunjungi pada tahap k (k = 1, 2, 3, 4) maka rute yang dilalui adalah 1®x1®x2®x3®x4, yang dalam hal ini x4 = 10.
  17. 17. Solusi Program Dinamis Mundur: !" # = %&'" (Basis) !( # = )*+&( %&'( + !(-. /( , 1 = 1, 2, 3 (Rekurens) Tentukan Relasi rekurens berikut menyatakan lintasan terpendek dari status s ke x4 pada tahap k: Keterangan: /( = Peubah keputusan pada tahap k %'&( = bobot (cost) sisi dari s ke /( !( #, /( = total bobot (cost) lintasan dari s ke /( !( # = nilai minimum dari !( #, /(
  18. 18. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 s Solusi Optimum f4(s) x4 * 8 3 10 9 4 10 !" # = %&'"Tahap 4: Nilai () ∗ adalah nilai () yang meminimumkan !) #, ()
  19. 19. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -" Tahap 3: x3 s f3(s, x3) = cs,x3 + f4(x3) Solusi Optimum 8 9 f3(s) x3 * 5 4 8 4 8 6 9 7 7 9 7 6 7 6 8
  21. 21. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -"Tahap 2: x2 s f2(s, x2) = cs,x2 + f3(x2) Solusi Optimum 5 6 7 f2(s) x2 * 2 11 11 12 11 5 atau 6 3 7 9 10 7 5 4 8 8 11 8 5 atau 6
  22. 22. 1 3 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7 2 4 3 1 3 4 5 3 3 3 6 4 1 4 6 4 3 2 4 !" # = %&'(" )(*" + !, -"Tahap 1: x1 s f1(s, x1) = cs,x1 + f2(x1) Solusi Optimum 2 3 4 f1(s) x1 * 1 13 11 11 11 3 atau 4
  23. 23. x1 x2 x3 x4 Panjang Lintasan Terpendek 1 3 4 5 5 6 8 8 9 10 10 10 11 11 11 Hasil: Jadi ada tiga lintasan terpendek dari 1 ke 10, yaitu 1 ® 3 ® 5 ® 8 ® 10 1 ® 4 ® 5 ® 8 ® 10 1 ® 4 ® 6 ® 9 ® 10 Panjang ketiga lintasan tersebut sama, yaitu 11.

