THE COOKS RIVER, INNER WEST SYDNEY CAN WE SWIM INTHE COOKS RIVER AGAIN? TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL GEOGRAPHY DEPARTMENT Mr Shi...
WHAT’S THE POINT OF THIS?
AUSTRALIAN RECORDS Australia’s Shortest Real River Australia’s Most Polluted River Australia’s Most Urbanised Catchment Au...
SESSION 1: AIM OF THE INVESTIGATION
GEOGRAPHY INQUIRY PROCESS (GIP) A GIP is an investigation process of a geographical area 1. AIM OF THE FIELDWORK 2. FOCUS ...
WHAT’S IN THE RIVER? ▸ Tidal seawater, river water, stormwater runoff, rainwater ▸ Fish, worms, mussels, crabs, microorgan...
WHAT’S A CATCHMENT?
The Cooks River Catchment - Today CLICK HERE for GIS Map of the Catchment
The Cooks River Catchment - Aboriginal Perspective
SESSION 1: HISTORY OF THE RIVER
BEFORE 1770 ▸ 20000 years ago evidence exists of the Eora people living in the area ▸ 10500 years ago Aboriginal people li...
”I FOUND A VERY FINE STREAM OF FRESH WATER ON THE NORTH SIDE IN THE FIRST SANDY COVE WITHIN THE ISLAND BEFORE WHICH A SHIP...
EARLY 19TH CENTURY ▸ Early exploration occurred with some makeshift bridges made to assist movement ▸ The river is seen as...
1840S- INDUSTRY BEGINS ▸ In 1841 the Canterbury Sugarworks is built ▸ In 1848 Noxious trades banned from 3 km from Sydney ...
1880S - SEWAGE FARM ▸ In 1887 a Sewage Farm is built on the sandpit at Cooks River Mouth ▸ 1.5 Million gallons of sewage b...
1896 ▸ 1896 there is an outbreak of typhoid fever among children swimming in the river attributed to sewage from streets ▸...
1900-1930 ▸ Swimming still very popular along the river with beaches at Marrickville and Undercliffe ▸ Annette Kellerman w...
1928-1960 ▸ Major alterations to the river begin, tributaries are converted to concrete canals ▸ Steel Sheet metal begins ...
1948 THE CUMBERLAND PLAN
1948 CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT BEGINS 1948 1969
SESSION 2: MAKING FOCUS QUESTIONS AND PREDICTIONS
GROUP WORK In your groups try to develop 2 - 3 focus questions that you want to investigate during ﬁeldwork SOME SUGGESTIO...
GROUP WORK In your groups try to develop 2 - 3 predictions before we visit the Cooks River. What do you assume we will ﬁnd...
SESSION 3: GEOGRAPHICAL TOOLS AND WATER TESTING
Fieldwork Observations Water Testing Anemometer: Wind Measurement Nitrate Compass: Direction Phosphate Tide App Dissolved ...
WATER QUALITY TESTS
2018 WATER QUALITY ASSESSMENT
THE MAIN INSPIRATION
GROUP TIME
SESSION 4: WHY IS THE COOKS RIVER SO POLLUTED?
MAIN REASONS FOR POLLUTION URBAN RUNOFF INDUSTRIAL DISCHARGE SEWAGE OUTPUT SEPTIC TANK SEEPAGE HUMAN USE OF PRODUCTS URBAN...
200 YEARS OF HUMAN ALTERATION
THE MAIN POLLUTANTS IN RUN-OFF ▸ Chemicals, such as fertilisers and pesticides from parklands and gardens, heavy metals, o...
Fresh Water To Dead DESPITE years of promises by the State Government to clean up the heavily polluted Cooks River, little...
SESSION 5: HOW CAN WE IMPROVE THE WATER QUALITY OF THE COOKS RIVER
MAIN WAYS TO IMPROVE WATER QUALITY LIMIT URBAN CONSOLIDATION BUILD RAINGARDENS SALT MARSHES AND WETLANDS COLLECT RUBBISH B...
SESSION 6: CUP AND SAUCER WETLAND VIDEO
CUP AND SAUCER WETLAND AND CREEK
CUP AND SAUCER CREEK WETLAND
CUP AND SAUCER CREEK DURING RAINFALL AND BEFORE WETLAND
SESSION 7: DECISION MAKING TIME FOR MARRICKVILLE GOLF COURSE
SESSION 8: RULES AND ORGANISATION FOR EXCURSION
RULES AND FIELDWORK ETIQUETTE 1. LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN 2. Ask questions at appropriate times 3. Respect the environment, ...
WHAT TO BRING 1. Comfortable Walking Shoes 2. Suitable Recess and Lunch (No Shops) 3. Outdoor hat, School hat will do the ...
Fieldwork preparation before visiting and exploring the Cooks River

  1. 1. THE COOKS RIVER, INNER WEST SYDNEY CAN WE SWIM INTHE COOKS RIVER AGAIN? TRINITY GRAMMAR SCHOOL GEOGRAPHY DEPARTMENT Mr Shipp
  2. 2. WHAT’S THE POINT OF THIS?
  3. 3. AUSTRALIAN RECORDS Australia’s Shortest Real River Australia’s Most Polluted River Australia’s Most Urbanised Catchment Australia’s most altered river from its original watercourse
  4. 4. SESSION 1: AIM OF THE INVESTIGATION
  5. 5. GEOGRAPHY INQUIRY PROCESS (GIP) A GIP is an investigation process of a geographical area 1. AIM OF THE FIELDWORK 2. FOCUS QUESTIONS 3. MAKING PREDICTIONS BEFORE THE FIELDWORK 4. GATHERING SECONDARY RESOURCES AND INFORMATION 5. METHOD OF COLLECTING PRIMARY DATA 6. COLLECTING PRIMARY DATA DURING FIELDWORK 7. UNDERSTANDING THE PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DATA 8. COMMUNICATING YOUR FINDINGS
  6. 6. WHAT’S IN THE RIVER? ▸ Tidal seawater, river water, stormwater runoff, rainwater ▸ Fish, worms, mussels, crabs, microorganisms ▸ Aquatic plants and algae ▸ Sediments on the river bed contain heavy metals like lead, zinc and arsenic. ▸ And after heavy rain or sewer chokes … sewage from sewerage overﬂows
  7. 7. WHAT’S A CATCHMENT?
  8. 8. The Cooks River Catchment - Today CLICK HERE for GIS Map of the Catchment
  9. 9. The Cooks River Catchment - Aboriginal Perspective
  10. 10. SESSION 1: HISTORY OF THE RIVER
  11. 11. BEFORE 1770 ▸ 20000 years ago evidence exists of the Eora people living in the area ▸ 10500 years ago Aboriginal people living in Wolli Creek (Tributary to Cooks River) ▸ 6000 years ago remains of a dugong found that was eaten by Aboriginal people in Sheas Creek (Alexandra Canal ▸ 1000 years ago shellﬁsh hooks are used for ﬁshing
  12. 12. ”I FOUND A VERY FINE STREAM OF FRESH WATER ON THE NORTH SIDE IN THE FIRST SANDY COVE WITHIN THE ISLAND BEFORE WHICH A SHIP MIGHT LAY LAND- LOCKED AND WOOD FOR FUEL MAY BE GOT EVERYWHERE.” Captain James Cook 1770 - THE ENDEAVOUR ENTERS THE RIVER
  13. 13. EARLY 19TH CENTURY ▸ Early exploration occurred with some makeshift bridges made to assist movement ▸ The river is seen as a potential water source after problems to water quality in Sydney Cove ▸ Tempe Dam built in the 1830s close to present day Princes Hwy
  14. 14. 1840S- INDUSTRY BEGINS ▸ In 1841 the Canterbury Sugarworks is built ▸ In 1848 Noxious trades banned from 3 km from Sydney Cove, polluting industries move to the Cooks River. ▸ Industry such as tanneries are mainly to blame for waste into the river
  15. 15. 1880S - SEWAGE FARM ▸ In 1887 a Sewage Farm is built on the sandpit at Cooks River Mouth ▸ 1.5 Million gallons of sewage brought to the site each day
  16. 16. 1896 ▸ 1896 there is an outbreak of typhoid fever among children swimming in the river attributed to sewage from streets ▸ Alexandra Canal built through Shea’s Creek
  17. 17. 1900-1930 ▸ Swimming still very popular along the river with beaches at Marrickville and Undercliffe ▸ Annette Kellerman would often be seen practising in the river ▸ The Steel Park Patrol Lifesaving Club operating in 1920-1932
  18. 18. 1928-1960 ▸ Major alterations to the river begin, tributaries are converted to concrete canals ▸ Steel Sheet metal begins to be used to stop erosion of banks
  19. 19. 1948 THE CUMBERLAND PLAN
  20. 20. 1948 CONSTRUCTION OF THE AIRPORT BEGINS 1948 1969
  21. 21. SESSION 2: MAKING FOCUS QUESTIONS AND PREDICTIONS
  22. 22. GROUP WORK In your groups try to develop 2 - 3 focus questions that you want to investigate during ﬁeldwork SOME SUGGESTIONS: 1. WHAT IS THE WATER QUALITY OF EACH LOCATION WE VISIT 2. IS THE WATER QUALITY OF THE RIVER IMPROVING 3. WHAT ARE THE MAIN REASONS THE COOKS RIVER BECOMES POLLUTED
  23. 23. GROUP WORK In your groups try to develop 2 - 3 predictions before we visit the Cooks River. What do you assume we will ﬁnd tomorrow? SOME SUGGESTIONS: 1. ALL WATER QUALITY TESTS WILL PROVE NEGATIVE 2. WATER QUALITY WILL DEGRADE THE MORE WE GET TO BOTANY BAY 3. THERE WILL BE NO ANIMAL LIFE ALONG THE RIVER 4. IMPROVEMENTS TO WATER QUALITY ARE ONLY HAPPENING ON ONE SIDE OF THE RIVER
  24. 24. SESSION 3: GEOGRAPHICAL TOOLS AND WATER TESTING
  25. 25. Fieldwork Observations Water Testing Anemometer: Wind Measurement Nitrate Compass: Direction Phosphate Tide App Dissolved Oxygen % Survey 123: ARC GIS Turbidity Fieldwork eyes and nose pH Levels Animal and Plant Counts Feacal Coliforms What is a Survey 123? Example
  26. 26. WATER QUALITY TESTS
  27. 27. 2018 WATER QUALITY ASSESSMENT
  28. 28. THE MAIN INSPIRATION
  29. 29. GROUP TIME
  30. 30. SESSION 4: WHY IS THE COOKS RIVER SO POLLUTED?
  31. 31. MAIN REASONS FOR POLLUTION URBAN RUNOFF INDUSTRIAL DISCHARGE SEWAGE OUTPUT SEPTIC TANK SEEPAGE HUMAN USE OF PRODUCTS URBAN CHEMICAL
  32. 32. 200 YEARS OF HUMAN ALTERATION
  33. 33. THE MAIN POLLUTANTS IN RUN-OFF ▸ Chemicals, such as fertilisers and pesticides from parklands and gardens, heavy metals, oils, detergents and other chemicals ▸ Litter, such as cigarette butts, plastic bags and bottles ▸ Sediments, such as soil erosion, unsealed roads or riverbanks that lack vegetation ▸ Natural pollution, such as leaves, garden clippings and animal droppings ▸ Viruses and bacteria from leaking septic tanks.
  34. 34. Fresh Water To Dead DESPITE years of promises by the State Government to clean up the heavily polluted Cooks River, little seems to have been done and it is still filthy. Studies find consistently high levels of faecal contaminants, heavy metals and nutrient run-off that increase the risk of algal growth. When Captain Cook found the river in 1770 he described it as a "fine stream of drinking water". By the early 1900s it was so polluted by industry and sewage that it was declared officially dead. Toxic waste poured into the river from the 1960s to 1990, killing any fish trying to survive. The Government said yesterday it was working to repair the effect of 100 years of industrial pollution, and that the river was improving.
  35. 35. SESSION 5: HOW CAN WE IMPROVE THE WATER QUALITY OF THE COOKS RIVER
  36. 36. MAIN WAYS TO IMPROVE WATER QUALITY LIMIT URBAN CONSOLIDATION BUILD RAINGARDENS SALT MARSHES AND WETLANDS COLLECT RUBBISH BUILD SWALES BIO- RETENTION
  37. 37. SESSION 6: CUP AND SAUCER WETLAND VIDEO
  38. 38. CUP AND SAUCER WETLAND AND CREEK
  39. 39. CUP AND SAUCER CREEK WETLAND
  40. 40. CUP AND SAUCER CREEK DURING RAINFALL AND BEFORE WETLAND
  41. 41. SESSION 7: DECISION MAKING TIME FOR MARRICKVILLE GOLF COURSE
  42. 42. SESSION 8: RULES AND ORGANISATION FOR EXCURSION
  43. 43. RULES AND FIELDWORK ETIQUETTE 1. LOOK, LISTEN and LEARN 2. Ask questions at appropriate times 3. Respect the environment, the public and the presenter 4. No walking off footpaths 5. Mobile phones only used for gathering data 6. Using the water only allowed with teacher 7. No eating until breaks 8. No rubbish left behind 9. Walk and Talk
  44. 44. WHAT TO BRING 1. Comfortable Walking Shoes 2. Suitable Recess and Lunch (No Shops) 3. Outdoor hat, School hat will do the job 4. Sunscreen and a Water Bottle 5. Writing Pens 6. Pencil (For Field sketch) 7. Clipboard Optional MEET BY 8:25AM AT OVAL 3 FOR ROLL CALL STUDENTS WITH AN EPIPEN MUST HAVE IT READY AND CHECKED

