SUSTAINABLE BIOMES Mr Shipp 2019
SYLLABUS
WHAT IS A BIOME? ➤ A vegetation community occupying a large area of the earth’s surface (terrestrial) ➤ The main world bio...
What are the factors that will lead to different biomes around the world?
The Seasons of the Earth
The importance of latitude
Cyclone Trevor 2019
Lake Eyre Flood
Lake Eyre Satellite
Major Unit of Work for Year 9 Geography, Stage 5

