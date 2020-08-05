2 -pembentukan_logam

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Proses Dasar Pembentukan Logam Teknik Sepeda Motor (021) Memahami Proses-proses Dasar Pembentukan Logam (DKK – 2)
Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pengecoran Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pembentukan Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pemesinan
Proses Pengecoran
Teknologi dan Rekayasa4 Definisi Pengecoran (casting) adalah suatu proses penuangan materi cair seperti logam atau plastik...
Proses Pengecoran Logam
Pengecoran biasanya diawali dengan pembuatan cetakan dengan bahan pasir. Pembuatan cetakan tangan dengan dimensi yang besar dapat menggunakan campuran tanah liat sebagai pengikat.
Teknologi dan Rekayasa7 Pembuatan Cetakan Manual Dimensi benda kerja yang akan dibuat (a), menutupi permukaan pola dalam r...
Teknologi dan Rekayasa8  Penggiling pasir Penggiling pasir digunakan apabila pasir tersebut menggunakan lempung sebagai p...
Teknologi dan Rekayasa9  Pengayakan Untuk mendapatkan pasir cetak, ayakan dipakai untuk menyisihkan kotoran dan butir-but...
Teknologi dan Rekayasa10  Pendingin pasir Dalam mendinginkan pasir, udara pendingin perlu bersentuhan dengan butir-butir ...
Pengecoran Dengan Pasir
Teknologi dan Rekayasa12 Pengecoran Dengan Gips Pengecoran dengan gips hampir sama dengan pengecoran dengan pasir kecuali ...
Teknologi dan Rekayasa13 Pengecoran Sentrifugal Pengecoran sentrifugal berbeda dengan penuangan gravitasi-bebas dan tekana...
Die Casting Die casting adalah proses pencetakan logam dengan menggunakan penekanan yang sangat tinggi pada suhu rendah
Proses Pembentukan
Pembentukan Plat Pembentukan plat dari lembaran menjadi bentuk kotak atau cangkir dengan menggunakan tekanan dan cetakan. Pembentukan plat ini dapat juga menekuk dari bahan.
Hasil Pembentukan Plat
Teknologi dan Rekayasa18 Kerja bangku adalah pekerjaan produksi komponen atau alat yang menggunakan meja kerja. Contohnya ...
Kerja Bangku Alat yang dipakai dalam kerja bangku.
Mesin Pemotong Mesin Gergaji Kerja Bangku
Mesin Bor Duduk Kerja Bangku
Proses Pemesinan
Definisi Proses pemesinan biasa menggunakan mesin perkakas yang berupa: Proses bubut (turning) Proses frais (milling) Mesin Bubut CNC
Teknologi dan Rekayasa24 Proses Bubut (turning) Mesin ini pada prinsipnya adalah benda kerja yang berputar dipotong menjad...
Mesin Bubut Proses Bubut (turning)
Proses Pembubutan Proses Bubut (turning)
Teknologi dan Rekayasa27 Proses Frais (milling) Mesin frais ini pada prinsipnya tool atau pahat yang berputar mengurangi d...
Mesin Frais Proses Frais (milling)
Proses Frais (milling) Pahat Mesin Frais
Teknologi dan Rekayasa30 Mesin Bubut CNC Dengan mesin CNC (Computer Numerical Control) produksi komponen dapat dipercepat ...
Mesin Bubut CNC
Teknologi dan Rekayasa32
  1. 1. Proses Dasar Pembentukan Logam Teknik Sepeda Motor (021) Memahami Proses-proses Dasar Pembentukan Logam (DKK – 2)
  2. 2. Teknologi dan Rekayasa2 Tujuan Pembelajaran Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pengecoran Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pembentukan Siswa dapat menjelaskan proses pemesinan
  3. 3. Teknologi dan Rekayasa3 Proses Pengecoran
  4. 4. Teknologi dan Rekayasa4 Definisi Pengecoran (casting) adalah suatu proses penuangan materi cair seperti logam atau plastik yang dimasukkan ke dalam cetakan, kemudian dibiarkan membeku di dalam cetakan tersebut, dan kemudian dikeluarkan atau dipecah-pecah untuk dijadikan komponen mesin.
  5. 5. Teknologi dan Rekayasa5 Proses Pengecoran Logam Proses Pengecoran logam
  6. 6. Teknologi dan Rekayasa6 Pengecoran biasanya diawali dengan pembuatan cetakan dengan bahan pasir. Proses Pengecoran Logam Pembuatan cetakan tangan dengan dimensi yang besar dapat menggunakan campuran tanah liat sebagai pengikat.
  7. 7. Teknologi dan Rekayasa7 Pembuatan Cetakan Manual Dimensi benda kerja yang akan dibuat (a), menutupi permukaan pola dalam rangka cetak dengan pasir, (b) cetakan siap (c), proses penuangan (d), dan produk pengecoran (e).
  8. 8. Teknologi dan Rekayasa8  Penggiling pasir Penggiling pasir digunakan apabila pasir tersebut menggunakan lempung sebagai pengikat, sedangkan untuk pengaduk pasir digunakan jika pasir menggunakan bahan pengikat seperti minyak pengering atau natrium silikat.  Pencampur pasir Pencampur pasir digunakan untuk memecah bungkah-bungkah pasir setelah pencampuran. Jadi, pasir dari penggiling pasir kadang-kadang diisikan ke pencampur pasir atau biasanya pasir bekas diisikan langsung ke dalamnya. Pengolahan Pasir Cetak
  9. 9. Teknologi dan Rekayasa9  Pengayakan Untuk mendapatkan pasir cetak, ayakan dipakai untuk menyisihkan kotoran dan butir-butir pasir yang sangat kasar. Jenis ayakan ada dua macam, yaitu ayakan berputar dan ayakan bergetar.  Pemisahan magnetis Pemisahan magnetis digunakan untuk menyisihkan potonganpotongan besi yang berada dalam pasir cetak tersebut. Pengolahan Pasir Cetak
  10. 10. Teknologi dan Rekayasa10  Pendingin pasir Dalam mendinginkan pasir, udara pendingin perlu bersentuhan dengan butir-butir pasir sebanyak mungkin. Pada pendingin pasir pengagitasi, udara lewat melalui pasir yang diagitasi. Adapun pada pendingin pasir tegak, pasir dijatuhkan ke dalam tangki dan disebar oleh sebuah sudu selama jatuh, yang kemudian didinginkan oleh udara dari bawah. Pengolahan Pasir Cetak
  11. 11. Teknologi dan Rekayasa11 Pengecoran Dengan Pasir Pengecoran logam pada cetakan pasir
  12. 12. Teknologi dan Rekayasa12 Pengecoran Dengan Gips Pengecoran dengan gips hampir sama dengan pengecoran dengan pasir kecuali pada bagian gips diubah dengan pasir. Gips yang tahan lama lebih sering digunakan sebagai bahan dasar dalam produksi pahatan perunggu atau sebagai pisau pahat pada proses pemahatan batu.
  13. 13. Teknologi dan Rekayasa13 Pengecoran Sentrifugal Pengecoran sentrifugal berbeda dengan penuangan gravitasi-bebas dan tekanan- bebas karena pengecoran sentrifugal membentuk dayanya sendiri menggunakan cetakan pasir yang diputar dengan kecepatan konstan.
  14. 14. Teknologi dan Rekayasa14 Die Casting Die casting adalah proses pencetakan logam dengan menggunakan penekanan yang sangat tinggi pada suhu rendah
  15. 15. Teknologi dan Rekayasa15 Proses Pembentukan
  16. 16. Teknologi dan Rekayasa16 Pembentukan Plat Pembentukan plat dari lembaran menjadi bentuk kotak atau cangkir dengan menggunakan tekanan dan cetakan. Pembentukan plat ini dapat juga menekuk dari bahan.
  17. 17. Teknologi dan Rekayasa17 Hasil Pembentukan Plat Pembentukan Plat
  18. 18. Teknologi dan Rekayasa18 Kerja bangku adalah pekerjaan produksi komponen atau alat yang menggunakan meja kerja. Contohnya membuat komponen menggunakan alat-alat seperti ragum, palu, kikir, bor tangan, gerinda, dan lain-lain alat kerja bangku. Biasanya alat-alat ini digunakan untuk membuat benda kerja sederhana dan tingkat presisi yang tidak tinggi. Kerja Bangku
  19. 19. Teknologi dan Rekayasa19 Kerja Bangku Alat yang dipakai dalam kerja bangku.
  20. 20. Teknologi dan Rekayasa20 Mesin Pemotong Mesin Gergaji Kerja Bangku
  21. 21. Teknologi dan Rekayasa21 Mesin Bor Duduk Kerja Bangku
  22. 22. Teknologi dan Rekayasa22 Proses Pemesinan
  23. 23. Teknologi dan Rekayasa23 Definisi Proses pemesinan biasa menggunakan mesin perkakas yang berupa: Proses bubut (turning) Proses frais (milling) Mesin Bubut CNC
  24. 24. Teknologi dan Rekayasa24 Proses Bubut (turning) Mesin ini pada prinsipnya adalah benda kerja yang berputar dipotong menjadi komponen yang diinginkan dalam bentuk silinder atau kerucut. Mesin ini hanya dapat membuat benda- benda yang berbentuk silinder.
  25. 25. Teknologi dan Rekayasa25 Mesin Bubut Proses Bubut (turning)
  26. 26. Teknologi dan Rekayasa26 Proses Pembubutan Proses Bubut (turning)
  27. 27. Teknologi dan Rekayasa27 Proses Frais (milling) Mesin frais ini pada prinsipnya tool atau pahat yang berputar mengurangi dimensi benda kerja. Mesin ini juga dapat untuk menghaluskan permukaan, membuat alur, roda gigi, dan bentuk lain yang diinginkan sesuai kemampuan mesin.
  28. 28. Teknologi dan Rekayasa28 Mesin Frais Proses Frais (milling)
  29. 29. Teknologi dan Rekayasa29 Proses Frais (milling) Pahat Mesin Frais
  30. 30. Teknologi dan Rekayasa30 Mesin Bubut CNC Dengan mesin CNC (Computer Numerical Control) produksi komponen dapat dipercepat dan lebih akurat. Mesin CNC ini dipakai untuk memproduksi massal. Mesin ini membutuhkan operator yang mempunyai keahlian khusus yang dipersiapkan untuk menjalankan mesin CNC.
  31. 31. Teknologi dan Rekayasa31 Mesin Bubut CNC Mesin Bubut CNC
  32. 32. Teknologi dan Rekayasa32

