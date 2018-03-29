Successfully reported this slideshow.
Free Online Intercultural Exchange: An Introduction for Foreign Language Teachers (Languages for Intercultural Communicati...
Book details Author : Pages : 304 pages Publisher : Multilingual Matters 2007-10-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 184769009...
Free Online Intercultural Exchange: An Introduction for Foreign Language Teachers (Languages for Intercultural Communication and Education) PDF File

This volume provides foreign language educators and classroom researchers with an introduction to online intercultural exchange, the activity of engaging foreign language learners in collaborative project work with partners from other cultures through the use of online communication tools such as email, discussion boards and videoconferencing. The authors use their extensive experience in both the practice and research of online exchange to present a clear overview of the pedagogical theory behind online exchange and its contribution to different aspects of foreign language learning, including communicative competence, intercultural awareness and learner autonomy. The chapters look at different ways of organising such projects, such as the Tandem and Cultura models, and also provide clear discussions on practical aspects of the area including task design, the choice of communication tools and the role of the teacher.

  2. 2. Book details Author : Pages : 304 pages Publisher : Multilingual Matters 2007-10-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1847690092 ISBN-13 : 9781847690098
  Description this book This volume provides foreign language educators and classroom researchers with an introduction to online intercultural exchange, the activity of engaging foreign language learners in collaborative project work with partners from other cultures through the use of online communication tools such as email, discussion boards and videoconferencing. The authors use their extensive experience in both the practice and research of online exchange to present a clear overview of the pedagogical theory behind online exchange and its contribution to different aspects of foreign language learning, including communicative competence, intercultural awareness and learner autonomy. The chapters look at different ways of organising such projects, such as the Tandem and Cultura models, and also provide clear discussions on practical aspects of the area including task design, the choice of communication tools and the role of the teacher. ×