Fuentes del derecho internacional público Adela Pérez del Viso. Docente asociada a la Cátedra de Derecho Internacional Púb...
FUENTES 2 Las fuentes del derecho son los actos o hechos ya ocurridos, de los que deriva la creación, modificación o extin...
3 Tipos de fuentes Fuentes formales Fuentes materiales Son los procedimientos de creación de normas jurídicas internaciona...
Artículo 38 Estatuto C.I.J. “La C.I.J. … deberá aplicar: a) Convenciones internacionales generales o particulares que esta...
HAY JERARQUÍA ENTRE ESAS FUENTES? --El artículo 38 Estatuto C.I.J. Enuncia un cierto orden. --Pero carecen de jerarquía “a...
Normas que surgen de situaciones individuales --Una pregunta: si sólo son consideradas fuentes las normas generales, o tam...
7 COSTUMBRES Y TRATADOS: A CARGO DEL Dr. MARCELO BLANCO
8 Dra. Adela Perez del Viso: c) Otras Fuentes: i.- Principios generales del derecho. Jurisprudencia Internacional y Doctri...
PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --Es la tercera fuente principal enunciada en el art. 38 estatuto C.I.J. --Recordemos que...
PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --En definitiva: son normas muy generales, de la costumbre internacional y provienen de l...
PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --Alto grado de generalidad. --Valoraciones jurídicas compartidas universalmente. 11 Conc...
TRANSFERIBLES AL ORDEN INTERNACIONAL --Requisito para ser fuente del Derecho internacional público. 12 “Transferibles al o...
Es una FUENTE DE DERECHO AUTONOMA? Veamos… Existe una discusión al respecto. Dos corrientes 13 A) Corriente que dice que n...
Son fuentes en sí mismas? Veamos… Existe una discusión al respecto. Dos corrientes 14 A) Corriente que dice que no son fue...
Podrían considerarse fuentes FORMALES? Veamos… 15 Por una parte, NO surgen de un procedimiento concreto de creación de nor...
16 Cómo se aplican los Principios generales del D.I.P.? --La aplicación de los P.G. del D. por la C.I.J. debe ser supletor...
17 De dónde sacamos la idea de que el Juez los aplique así? --Los famosos “trabajos del Comité consultivo de Juristas”, qu...
18 La aplicación “quasi internacional” de los P.G. del D.I.P. --Hay veces en que hay casos, NO “INTERNACIONALES” sino “TRA...
FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO --El artículo 38 del Estatuto de la C.I.J.: que la Jurisprudencia y la doctrina so...
FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 20 Jurisprudencia Actos unilaterales de los Organismos internacionales (**) La doc...
LA JURISPRUDENCIA 21 --Como hemos dicho: art. 38 Estatuto de la C.I.J.: que la jurisprudencia y doctrina son fuentes auxil...
Particularidades de la Jurisprudencia en el D.I.P. a) No existen muchas líneas jurisprudenciales que consoliden en el tiem...
Particularidades de la Jurisprudencia en el D.I.P. La jurisprudencia de los tribunales internacionales provee normas indiv...
FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 24 (**) Actos unilaterales de los Estados: (“actos autónomos”) a) Notificación b) ...
25 NOTIFICACION Acto jurídico por el cual se pone al Estado en cuestión en conocimiento de un hecho o acto anterior, de mo...
FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 26 (**) Actos unilaterales de los Organismos internacionales a) Resoluciones decis...
๏ Decisiones vinculantes : ej: del Consejo de Seguridad, conf. Cap VII de la Carta, que tienen carácter obligatorio conf. ...
CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Muchísimos convenios de la OIT: entran por ratificación: Derecho lab...
CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Estos convenios RIGEN EN EL DERECHO INTERNO. --EJEMPLO: caso “Perez ...
CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Por lo tanto: a) Si es un convenio OIT antes de 1994: forma parte de...
CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Esta tesis MONISTA para la aplicación de los convenios OIT fue aplic...
Jurisprudencia de la Corte interamericana de Derechos Humanos. PAGINA PARA LOS CONVENIOS OIT: https://www.ilo.org/dyn/norm...
FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --OPINION CONSULTIVA 24/17 del 24-11-17 --Que las personas p...
FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --Caso Gonzalez y otras, “campo algodonero”) v. Mexico --Hec...
FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --Caso I.V. c/ Bolivia: (2016) --Una señora pobre y originar...
FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --caso SPOLTORE v. Argentina. 09 de junio de 2020. --Se obli...
Fuentes del derecho internacional público

power point utilizado en clase. Universidad Católica de Cuyo sede San Luis. Adela Perez del Viso. Unidad dos Fuentes del D.I.P.

Fuentes del derecho internacional público

  1. 1. Fuentes del derecho internacional público Adela Pérez del Viso. Docente asociada a la Cátedra de Derecho Internacional Público- Dr. José Luis Flores. 2021
  2. 2. FUENTES 2 Las fuentes del derecho son los actos o hechos ya ocurridos, de los que deriva la creación, modificación o extinción de normas jurídicas. A veces, también, se entiende por tales: -- a los órganos de los cuales emanan las leyes que componen el ordenamiento jurídico --o bien a los factores históricos que inciden en la creación del derecho.
  3. 3. 3 Tipos de fuentes Fuentes formales Fuentes materiales Son los procedimientos de creación de normas jurídicas internacionales. Responden a la pregunta: “cómo se forma el derecho internacional público”? En el Estatuto de la Corte Internacional de Justicia, art. 38, se dice cuáles son las fuentes formales que la C.I.J. Debe aplicar. Pero también dice que esa enumeración no restringe la facultad de la CIJ de resolver ex aequo et bono (por Equidad) si las partes así lo convienen. Las fuentes materiales proveen los contenidos de las normas jurídicas: contenidos o valores de tipo político, moral, económico, sociológico o de otra índole. Son la traducción directa de las conductas, valores e ideologías predominantes en una comunidad. Son muy dinámicas.
  4. 4. Artículo 38 Estatuto C.I.J. “La C.I.J. … deberá aplicar: a) Convenciones internacionales generales o particulares que establecen reglas reconocidas por los Estados litigantes. b) Costumbre internacional como prueba de práctica generalmente admitida como derecho c) Principios generales del derecho reconocidos por las “naciones civilizadas”. d) Decisiones judiciales y doctrinas de los publicistas de mayor competencia de distintas naciones como medio auxiliar de la determinación de reglas de derecho. e) Esto no restringe la facultad de la Corte de resolver ex aequo et bono, si las partes lo convienen”. 4
  5. 5. HAY JERARQUÍA ENTRE ESAS FUENTES? --El artículo 38 Estatuto C.I.J. Enuncia un cierto orden. --Pero carecen de jerarquía “absoluta” entre sí, las fuentes. --pueden tener una jerarquía relativa, dada por los principios generales de interpretación: 5 **Ley posterior deroga la anterior: Si hay una costumbre general pero luego viene un tratado que se le opone, prevalece éste entre los firmantes. **Más complejo: Había un tratado multilateral y luego se impone una costumbre que es posterior, que se opone a éste. Si todos dejan de cumplir el tratado: “desuetudo”. **Entre norma general y otra más particular: se aplica la particular **La doctrina y la jurisprudencia NO son consideradas en art. 38 CIJ fuentes principales de derecho.
  6. 6. Normas que surgen de situaciones individuales --Una pregunta: si sólo son consideradas fuentes las normas generales, o también pueden serlo resoluciones en situaciones individuales. --Supongamos que debido a un hecho se crean obligaciones válidas sólo para algunos o uno de los miembros del organismo internacional, o sea que no crean obligaciones universales. --Si se admite así, se amplia el abanico de las fuentes del derecho y además la jurisprudencia sería fuente auxiliar de las normas generales y fuente directa de normas individuales. 6
  7. 7. 7 COSTUMBRES Y TRATADOS: A CARGO DEL Dr. MARCELO BLANCO
  8. 8. 8 Dra. Adela Perez del Viso: c) Otras Fuentes: i.- Principios generales del derecho. Jurisprudencia Internacional y Doctrina. ii.- El Principio de equidad. iii.- Actos Unilaterales de los Estados. Dr. Nicolás Anglada: d) El Orden Publico Internacional y normas imperativas (Ius Cogens), caracteres y elaboración de cada una de ellas. Principios generales del Derecho Internacional: Resolución N° 2625 AGNU/1970. La cooperación, la autodeterminación de los pueblos, la justicia y el principio de prohibición del uso de la fuerza. SIGUIENTES TEMAS
  9. 9. PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --Es la tercera fuente principal enunciada en el art. 38 estatuto C.I.J. --Recordemos que la C.I.J. Se creó el 26 de junio de 1945, tratado de San Francisco (California, Estados Unidos) --Por ello utiliza una terminología… “principios generales del derecho aceptados por las naciones civilizadas”. --Son principios de derecho interno, no es necesario que pertenezca a todos los ordenamientos de los Estados, sino a la generalidad de ellos. --De dónde sale este concepto? De las deliberaciones del comité consultivo de juristas que redactó el Estatuto de la Corte Permanente, predecesora de la actual C.I.J. Especialmente dichos de un jurista, Lord Phillimore, que dijo que eran los principios que se aplican in foro domestico. --Entonces: no son principios de derecho internacional, sino principios generales del derecho. 9 Barboza pag. 145
  10. 10. PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --En definitiva: son normas muy generales, de la costumbre internacional y provienen de los derechos internos. --Pertenecen al D. Internacional como “fondo de reserva”. 10 La Soberanía de los Estados La igualdad jurídica de los Estados Prohibición del uso de la fuerza en las relaciones internacionales Enriquecimiento sin causa Principio de buena fe Nadie puede transferir lo que no tiene Nadie puede alegar su propia torpeza El que causa un daño está obligado a repararlo
  11. 11. PRINCIPIOS GENERALES DEL DERECHO --Alto grado de generalidad. --Valoraciones jurídicas compartidas universalmente. 11 Concepto “naciones civilizadas”: • Actualmente: todo Estado que maneja sus relaciones internacionales de acuerdo con el “Derecho de gentes”. • Es que la comunidad internacional dejó de estar constituida exclusivamente por las naciones europeas y se amplió hasta hacerse universal.
  12. 12. TRANSFERIBLES AL ORDEN INTERNACIONAL --Requisito para ser fuente del Derecho internacional público. 12 “Transferibles al orden internacional” • Deben ser compatibles con los caracteres fundamentales del orden internacional. • Para ello hay que considerar caso por caso: observar la compatibilidad del orden interno con el orden internacional.
  13. 13. Es una FUENTE DE DERECHO AUTONOMA? Veamos… Existe una discusión al respecto. Dos corrientes 13 A) Corriente que dice que no son fuentes por sí mismas. “Autores voluntaristas”. • Afirman que no son fuentes por sí mismas, y que sólo serán fuente del derecho cuando haya una voluntad de los Estados expresada en una Convención internacional. B) Corriente que afirma que los Principios Generales del Derecho son fuente autónoma de DI.P. • En primer lugar, es lo que se aplicó en el derecho de gentes, desde 1794 a 1920, por lo que había una verdadera costumbre internacional de aplicarlos. • En segundo lugar, han sido “resucitados” por el Estatuto de la Corte Permanente de Justicia Internacional. • La discusión se resolvió diciendo que hay una verdadera “COSTUMBRE INTERNACIONAL DE APLICAR ESTOS PRINCIPIOS”.
  14. 14. Son fuentes en sí mismas? Veamos… Existe una discusión al respecto. Dos corrientes 14 A) Corriente que dice que no son fuentes por sí mismas. “Autores voluntaristas”. • Afirman que no son fuentes por sí mismas, y que sólo serán fuente del derecho cuando haya una voluntad de los Estados expresada en una Convención internacional. B) Corriente que afirma que los Principios Generales del Derecho sí son fuente autónoma de DI.P. • En primer lugar, es lo que se aplicó en el derecho de gentes, desde 1794 a 1920, por lo que había una verdadera costumbre internacional de aplicarlos. • En segundo lugar, han sido “resucitados” por el Estatuto de la Corte Permanente de Justicia Internacional. • La discusión se resolvió diciendo que hay una verdadera “COSTUMBRE INTERNACIONAL DE APLICAR ESTOS PRINCIPIOS”.
  15. 15. Podrían considerarse fuentes FORMALES? Veamos… 15 Por una parte, NO surgen de un procedimiento concreto de creación de normas. • Se asemejan más bien a una reserva de conceptos jurídicos (que provienen de los derechos internos), ya formados, que se aplican a los casos. Por eso, es más fácil considerarlos fuentes MATERIALES. Georges Abi Saab: si bien no es un “proceso de generación de normas”, el principio gral. del D.I.P. es un “LUGAR” (topos) donde ir a buscar las reglas. • Esta noción remonta a la antigüedad, a la Retórica de Aristóteles, que hablaba de los “tópicos”. • Los Principios generales son los “lugares” lógicos, los “depósitos,” donde se apoyan los argumentos y las pruebas que convencen.
  16. 16. 16 Cómo se aplican los Principios generales del D.I.P.? --La aplicación de los P.G. del D. por la C.I.J. debe ser supletoria: cuando la Corte no encuentra una norma convencional o consuetudinaria aplicable al caso sub judice. --Se trataría de “lagunas del derecho.” O bien casos donde “no está clara” la norma aplicable (el término en latín para “no está clara” es “NON LIQUET”. --En relación con las llamadas “lagunas jurídicas”, Kelsen las negaba, porque decía que en un caso, o bien se subsume en la norma, o bien no hay norma, y entonces hay que rechazarle el reclamo al actor. PERO NO ES TAN FÁCIL.: --En caso que no exista una norma positiva, puede ocurrir que el Juez vea que si resuelve así, será algo totalmente injusto, y por tanto el juez se siente constreñido a resolver en base a los principios generales del derecho internacional público, o bien en base a la equidad. -- Los Principios Generales juegan entonces en el ámbito de la VALORACION DEL JUEZ. BARBOZA, PG. 148
  17. 17. 17 De dónde sacamos la idea de que el Juez los aplique así? --Los famosos “trabajos del Comité consultivo de Juristas”, que redactó el Estatuto de la Corte Permanente, predecesora de la actual C.I.J. --Ellos tenían en vista la Convención de La Haya, y la parte en que se daba a los jueces la facultad de sentenciar en base a “principios generales de justicia y equidad” --Ellos cambiaron esa expresión por “principios generales del derecho”, para que los jueces estuvieran obligados a analizar principios ya existentes en los derechos positivos internos y así se limitara u objetivara la facultad judicial. --Así, la fórmula del Estatuto del Tribunal permanente de justicia internacional fue un COMPROMISO entre los POSITIVISTAS VOLUNTARISTAS (que sólo querían tratados internacionales y costumbres aceptadas) y los JUSNATURALISTAS que querían extender las normas a la “conciencia jurídica de los pueblos”.
  18. 18. 18 La aplicación “quasi internacional” de los P.G. del D.I.P. --Hay veces en que hay casos, NO “INTERNACIONALES” sino “TRANSNACIONALES”, que se plantean entre un Estado y una Compañía multinacional. --Pueden darse casos que se someten a ARBITRAJE INTERNACIONAL. --Lord Asquith, árbitro en el caso Petroleum Development Ltd. v. The sheik of Abu Dhabi, decidió en 1951 que eran de aplicación al contrato que se había firmado, los P.G. del D.I.P. --Esto, porque no encontró que el caso fuera enmarcable en el derecho interno de Abu Dhabi ni tampoco en el derecho interno de Inglaterra. --Otro caso: Caso Lena Goldfields (arbitraje de 1930). Versó sobre una concesión otorgada por URSS a una compañía británica. --Lord Asquith, árbitro en el caso Petroleum Development Ltd. v. The sheik of Abu Dhabi, decidió en 1951 que eran de aplicación al contrato que se había firmado, los Principipos Generales del D.I.P. --Esto, porque no encontró que el caso fuera enmarcable en el derecho interno de Abu Dhabi ni tampoco en el derecho interno de Inglaterra.
  19. 19. FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO --El artículo 38 del Estatuto de la C.I.J.: que la Jurisprudencia y la doctrina son fuentes auxiliares del DIP. --Según eso, no se trataría de fuentes autónomas, productoras de normas jus-internacionales, sino de fuentes adonde recurrir para discernir los perfiles de otras normas principales. --Las fuentes auxiliares no producen normas generales de DIP sino que trabajan sobre las que les otorgan las fuentes que son principales. 19
  20. 20. FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 20 Jurisprudencia Actos unilaterales de los Organismos internacionales (**) La doctrina Actos unilaterales de los Estados (**) Es la equidad fuente de D.I.P?
  21. 21. LA JURISPRUDENCIA 21 --Como hemos dicho: art. 38 Estatuto de la C.I.J.: que la jurisprudencia y doctrina son fuentes auxiliares del DIP. --Papel de la jurisprudencia: verificar contenido y alcance de la norma consuetudinaria que la CIJ es llamada a aplicar cuando ella no fue formulada con precisión por la practica reiterada de los Estados. --Tiene entonces una FUNCION ESPECIFICADORA: establecer especies subordinadas a los géneros legales. --Para la JURISPRUDENCIA rigen artículo 38 del Estatuto CIJ y también art. 59 de ese Estatuto que dice “La decisión de la Corte no es obligatoria sino para las partes en litigio y respecto del caso que ha sido decidido.” --Eso significa que NO SE RIGEN POR EL SISTEMA COMMON LAW anglosajón: no se aplica la doctrina del PRECEDENTE OBLIGATORIO, propio del sistema anglosajón. --También significa que la jurisprudencia no crea normas generales de aplicación obligatoria a otros casos, sino sólo norma individual que regla los derechos de las partes en el caso concreto.
  22. 22. Particularidades de la Jurisprudencia en el D.I.P. a) No existen muchas líneas jurisprudenciales que consoliden en el tiempo una determinada interpretación, en la C.I.J. b) Pequeño numero de casos en comparación a los muchos casos en el derecho interno. c) Diferenciar entre las sentencias de la C.I.J. Y la de los tribunales arbitrales: estos últimos no son tenidos en cuenta por la C.I.J. D) La c.i.j. trata de apegarse a sus precedentes aun cuando no sean obligatorios; sin embargo, no se menciona a sí misma como fuente de derecho en un fallo. (Barboza).
  23. 23. Particularidades de la Jurisprudencia en el D.I.P. La jurisprudencia de los tribunales internacionales provee normas individuales de aplicación solamente al caso juzgado, por el art. 59 del Estatuto. No crea normas generales ni universales.
  24. 24. FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 24 (**) Actos unilaterales de los Estados: (“actos autónomos”) a) Notificación b) Reconocimiento c) Protesta d) Renuncia e) Promesa unilateral.
  25. 25. 25 NOTIFICACION Acto jurídico por el cual se pone al Estado en cuestión en conocimiento de un hecho o acto anterior, de modo que para él es imposible negar su conocimiento del hecho o situación notificada. RECONOCIMIENTO --VASTA APLICACIÓN en el derecho de gentes. --Si un Estado realiza un reconocimiento, luego no puede negar que conoce lo reconocido. PROTESTA --Implica el no reconocimiento por parte de un Estado de un derecho de otro Estado, y la reserva que hace el primero de sus derechos. PROMESA UNILATERAL --Un E. Se compromete a adoptar cierta conducta en relación con otro u otros estados. Debe ser inequívoca y debe ser comunicada o publica. La “RENUNCIA”
  26. 26. FUENTES AUXILIARES DE DERECHO I.PUBLICO 26 (**) Actos unilaterales de los Organismos internacionales a) Resoluciones decisiones b) Recomendaciones. c) Las resoluciones pueden ser: c.1) Obligatorias c.2) Tener carácter recomendatorio, con autoridad moral .
  27. 27. ๏ Decisiones vinculantes : ej: del Consejo de Seguridad, conf. Cap VII de la Carta, que tienen carácter obligatorio conf. Art. 25 de dicha Carta. ๏ Resoluciones de otros órganos (v.g. Asamblea Gral) pueden ser oblig. Si son resoluciones relativas a presupuestos, o a nombramientos del Pte. De la asamblea o de jueces. ๏ Caso contrario las resoluciones tienen carácter recomendatorio… 27
  28. 28. CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Muchísimos convenios de la OIT: entran por ratificación: Derecho laboral interno. --Ejemplo: CONVENIO 95 OIT sobre SALARIOS. Convenio 100 y 111 Prohibicion de discriminación de los trabajadores. --Es necesario que el convenio esté RATIFICADO por Argentina. --Pueden verse los convenios ratificados en: https://www.ilo.org/dyn/normlex/es/f?p=NORMLEXPUB:11200:0::NO::P11200_C OUNTRY_ID:102536 --Uno de los últimos: Convenio 190 OIT. Ratificado por Argentina por la ley 27580. Acoso laboral y acoso sexual. Comenzará a regir el 25-6-2021 porque comenzaba a regir a los 2 años de la segunda ratificación (Sri Lanka y Uruguay) 28
  29. 29. CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Estos convenios RIGEN EN EL DERECHO INTERNO. --EJEMPLO: caso “Perez c/ Disco” de la C.S.J.N. Donde en virtud del convenio 95 OIT se declaró inconstitucional a los rubros no remunerativos, o a los ticket canasta. --En 1994 en la reforma de la constitución, el convencional que elaboró el 75 inc. 22 de la C.N. Dijo expresamente que los convenios de la OIT aprobados legislativamente tienen categoría de tratados. --La C.S.J.N. en el caso MILONE Juan Antonio c Asociart SA (año 2004) dijo que estos instrumentos internacionales se inscriben en la categoría de los tratados a los que el art. 75 inc. 22 de la CN confirió un rango superior al de las leyes. --Los Convenios referidos a derechos humanos, antes de 1994: son parte de la Constitución. --Los posteriores, deben ser asumidos como parte de la Constitución, por el 2/3 de las votaciones de los representantes: así formará parte de la constitución. 29
  30. 30. CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Por lo tanto: a) Si es un convenio OIT antes de 1994: forma parte de las convenciones de Derechos humanos, con categoría constitucional y convencional. b) Si es un convenio OIT posterior a 1994 y está ratificado por ley: para los laboralistas son “SUPRALEGALES PERO INFRACONSTITUCIONALES” en tanto no forman parte de los derechos humanos enumerados. c) Los Convenios OIT son directamente OPERATIVOS una vez ratificados por el Estado, aprobados legislativamente (art. 99 inc. 11 CN) . No es necesaria otra ley que los ponga en funcionamiento. d) La CSJN en el caso Ekmekdjian, que estudiaran con Dr. Blanco, adoptó una posición monista y dijo que cuando la Nación ratifica un tratado que firmó con otro Estado, o una convención OIT, se obliga internacionalmente a que sus órganos judiciales y administrativos lo apliquen. 30
  31. 31. CONVENIOS DE LA OIT (como tratados internacionales) --Esta tesis MONISTA para la aplicación de los convenios OIT fue aplicada también en el caso DIAZ PAULO VICENTE C CERVECERÍA QUILMES de junio de 2013 en el que declaró la inconstitucionalidad de un acuerdo o convenio colectivo interno, donde habían pactado un rubro no remunerativo: --Dijo la Corte que se aplicaba el CONENIO OIT 95 DE SALARIOS, y que era directamente operativo. --Dijo la Corte que sólo podía obviarse la aplicación inmediata de un convenio de OIT, que es tratado internacional, en la hipótesis de que fuera necesario adoptar medidas internas para hacerlo efectivo. --Cuando un Estado firma un Convenio OIT, o lo ratifica, y luego no lo implementa, se produciría para el constitucionalista SAGUES un supuesto de inconvencionalidad o de inconstitucionalidad por omision, que generaría responsabilidad internacional. 31
  32. 32. Jurisprudencia de la Corte interamericana de Derechos Humanos. PAGINA PARA LOS CONVENIOS OIT: https://www.ilo.org/dyn/normlex/es/f?p=NORMLEXPUB:11200:0::NO::P11200_COUNT RY_ID:102536 Pagina para la jurisprudencia C.I.D.H. https://www.corteidh.or.cr/cf/jurisprudencia2/
  33. 33. FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --OPINION CONSULTIVA 24/17 del 24-11-17 --Que las personas pueden ser discriminadas no sólo por su expresión de género exterior y concreta, sino por la forma en que los demás los perciben: los discriminan porque CREEN que es homosexual u otra condición. --Si bien se trata de una opinión consultiva, funciona como “soft law”, como normas dictadas internacionalmente: se aplican en resoluciones internacionales y nacionales. 33
  34. 34. FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --Caso Gonzalez y otras, “campo algodonero”) v. Mexico --Hechos en ciudad Juarez, aumento de homicidios de mujeres influenciados en una cultura de discriminación c la mujer. --Laura Berenice Ramos, Claudia Ivette Gonzalez, Esmeralda Herrera, 17, 20 15 ños de edad, desaparecieron. No las buscaron. Tomaban declaraciones a los familiares. Demoraban. Aparecieron muertas, con signos de violencia sexual. Se dijo que las tres estuvieron privadas de su libertad antes de morir. Además no se investigó ni sancionó a los responsables: se resolvió que las autoridades estaban influenciadas por una cultura de discriminación, concepción errónea de su inferioridad. Y que no habían hecho acciones concretas para cambiar. Los condenaron a realizar cursos de análisis de los estereotipos de género. 34
  35. 35. FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --Caso I.V. c/ Bolivia: (2016) --Una señora pobre y originaria concurrió al hospital para un parto. Le dijeron que le harían una cesárea. Mientras lo hacían, el médico (que vio que tenía varios/muchos hijos) le hizo una histerectomía. --La Corte reconoció que la libertad y autonomía de las mujeres en materia de salud ha sido históricamente limitada en base a estereotipos de genero negativos y perjudiciales. --Se obligó al Estado a indemnizar a la señora 35
  36. 36. FALLOS MÁS IMPORTANTES DE LA C.I.D.H.- Opiniones consultivas. --caso SPOLTORE v. Argentina. 09 de junio de 2020. --Se obliga al Estado Argentino a indemnizar a Spoltore y sus familiares, por el juicio de 14 años de accidente de trabajo. 36 GRAAACIAS por la clase !!

