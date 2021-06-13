The Solomon Brokerage Firm - Company Brochure 2021

We are an experienced consortium of brokerage professionals with 30+ years of combined experience in large and medium commercial operations, providing with transparency and customized solutions for the dynamic energy and commodities markets.
Our firm is dedicated to performing fast-paced operations with reliable support, fine-tuned to attend our clients’ requirements with customized solutions that effectively sustain long-term commercial ties.
Our focus:
-Petrochemicals
-Metals & Minerals
-Renewables
-Agribusiness
