COMPANY PROFILE Premium Energy & Commodity Markets Brokerage
WELCOME TO THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM Premium Energy & Commodity Markets Brokerage THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.s...
· ABOUT US · The Solomon Brokerage Firm, an experienced consortium of brokerage professionals with 30+ years of combined e...
PROACTIVE Collaboration Collaboratively mediate and negotiate with empowered markets in premium commodities areas for tran...
We aim to offer the most robust brokerage solutions for the energy and mineral markets at a global scale. THE SOLOMON BROK...
RELEVANT ACADEMIC CERTIFICATIONS: (Combined qualifications of our firm’s boards and collaborators) Project Management, Bus...
OIL & PETROCHEMICALS DIVISION
· OIL & PETROCHEMICALS · Our Petrochemicals Division represents the business of the petroleum industry, especially the dow...
THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · FUEL & CRUDE OIL · DIESEL FUEL D2 /...
MINING DIVISION
· MINING · Our Mining Division refers to the business of extracting and trading of valuable minerals or other geological m...
THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · MINING DIVISION · MINERALS IRON / C...
SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DIVISION
· SUSTAINABLE ENERGY · Our Sustainable Energy Division is dedicated to the business of energy products that are collected ...
THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DIVISION · RENEW...
AGRIBUSINESS DIVISION
· AGRIBUSINESS · Our Agribusiness Division refers to the business of agricultural production and our competencies to devel...
CULTIVATION CEREALS / VEGETABLES / FRUIT Contract farming, multiple cropping and intercropping systems offering high quali...
SOCIALS
The Solomon Brokerage Firm - Company Brochure 2021

We are an experienced consortium of brokerage professionals with 30+ years of combined experience in large and medium commercial operations, providing with transparency and customized solutions for the dynamic energy and commodities markets.

Our firm is dedicated to performing fast-paced operations with reliable support, fine-tuned to attend our clients’ requirements with customized solutions that effectively sustain long-term commercial ties.

Our focus:
-Petrochemicals
-Metals & Minerals
-Renewables
-Agribusiness

https://solomonbrokerage.com

The Solomon Brokerage Firm - Company Brochure 2021

  1. 1. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com COMPANY PROFILE Premium Energy & Commodity Markets Brokerage 2021
  2. 2. WELCOME TO THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM Premium Energy & Commodity Markets Brokerage THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com We thrive on offering reliable, completely synergized, high- profile commercial relationships in premier commodity and energy markets for fluid, long-term and fruitful business for our clients.” “ ALEJANDRO DE LA PARRA-SOLOMON CEO & Founder ~
  3. 3. · ABOUT US · The Solomon Brokerage Firm, an experienced consortium of brokerage professionals with 30+ years of combined experience in large and medium commercial operations, providing with transparency and customized solutions for the dynamic energy and commodities markets. We are a unique brokerage firm that focuses on providing with customized solutions for solid commerce procedures. We operate within an exclusive network of noteworthy buyers and sellers with excellence in business, showing reliability and organized capacities to promote fruitful long-term commercial bonds between our clientele. We thrive in commercial match-making services, offering solutions at highly competitive commissions. Our firm is dedicated to performing fast-paced operations with reliable support, fine-tuned to attend our clients’ requirements with customized solutions that effectively sustain long-term commercial ties. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  4. 4. PROACTIVE Collaboration Collaboratively mediate and negotiate with empowered markets in premium commodities areas for transnational commerce. EFFICACY Commitment We thrive on executing bold commerce strategies among leading industry players to generate increased profits in every operation that we conduct. VISION Insight Seamlessly empower fully researched markets to implement profitable brokerage strategies that maximize the revenue for our clientele. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · OUR BENEFITS ·
  5. 5. We aim to offer the most robust brokerage solutions for the energy and mineral markets at a global scale. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com EFFECTIVE ORGANIZATION We sustain the convergence of trust and reliability in every operation that our team handles, with strong yet, adaptive operative protocols that ensure commercial accomplishment for our clientele. SOLID COMMERCIAL NETWORK We thrive on offering reliable, completely synergized, high-profile commercial relationships in premier commodity and energy markets for fluid, long-term and fruitful business operations. HIGH-STANDARD PROTOCOLS We direct our solutions towards areas of technology in commerce, security and performance to accomplish our goals using high standards for internal operations, accompanied by our future- proof core competencies. We aim to offer the most robust brokerage solutions for the energy and commodity markets at a global scale.
  6. 6. RELEVANT ACADEMIC CERTIFICATIONS: (Combined qualifications of our firm’s boards and collaborators) Project Management, Business Strategy, Risk Management Digital Transformation, Marketing, Digital Strategy, Sales Growth, Business Networking, Financial Administration, Economics, Competitive Analysis, Assessment ofKPIs, Sustainability Strategies, Strategic Planning, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Organization Design, Urban Innovation, Managerial Economics, Mergers & Acquisitions, Sales Pipeline Management, Emerging Markets · MEMBERSHIPS, ASSOCIATIONS, ALLIANCES & CERTIFICATIONS · Our firm is honorably grateful about being a member of respected organizations worldwide in diverse fields of study and we proudly present the certifying bodies that respectively validate the competenciesof our consortium. * All logos and brands are registered marks of their corresponding entities and organizations. The PMI Registered Education Provider logo is a registered mark of the Project Management Institute, Inc. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  7. 7. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com OIL & PETROCHEMICALS DIVISION
  8. 8. · OIL & PETROCHEMICALS · Our Petrochemicals Division represents the business of the petroleum industry, especially the downstream sector and the production and trading of derived products. Petroleum distillates, are chemical products derived from petroleum and are divided into two main classes: olefins and aromatics. Our firm has a special focus on the class of olefins and market for the oil refinery sector for transportation purposes, in most cases. Just as commodity chemicals, petrochemicals are made on a very large scale, where petrochemical manufacturing units differ from commodity chemical plants in the number of products manufactured. Integrated manufacturing, allows our firm to efficiently market petrochemical or commodity chemical materials produced by the chemical industry with regional channelization for optimal brokerage operations, inducing industrial symbiosis as well as material and utility efficiency and other economies of scale. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  9. 9. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · FUEL & CRUDE OIL · DIESEL FUEL D2 / D6 / ULSD We market most petroleum diesel fuel types for aircraft, locomotive (railroad), diesel-powered automotive / heavytransportationengines, and for militaryvehicles. JET FUEL (ATF) JET A / JET A-1 / JET B / ADDITIVES / SYNTROLEUM Complying with international specifications, we offer aviation turbine fuels within the commercial types, including additives & Syntroleum for global exchange. CRUDE OIL & PETCOKE UNREFINED OR “CRACKED” PETROLEUM Our firm offers liquid crude oil products for further refining or for additional usage, including petroleum coke both fuel and/or anode grades.
  10. 10. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com MINING DIVISION
  11. 11. · MINING · Our Mining Division refers to the business of extracting and trading of valuable minerals or other geological materials from the earth. Ores recovered by mining include metals, coal, gemstones and other minerals that our firm markets for our clients. The mining sector that our firm concentrates on is made up of large multinational companies and independent groups that with to allocate their production through our professional activities. Additionally, The Solomon Brokerage Firm has a wide network of brokerage operations with various industries in areas of equipment manufacture, environmental testing, and metallurgy analysis that the mining industry relies on and supports, throughout the world. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  12. 12. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · MINING DIVISION · MINERALS IRON / COAL / BARYTA Our group markets diverse ores recovered in mining and processed for international commerce at standard or exceeding quality grades. METALS GOLD / SILVER / COPPER / TITANIUM We provide with brokerage solutions for reduced (extracted) metals from the mined ores for direct exchange or for alloy processing. GEMSTONES DIAMOND / SAPPHIRE / RUBY / EMERALD The firm markets precious and semi-precious mineral crystals of high-grade quality to be cut and polished for international commerce for the jewelry industry.
  13. 13. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DIVISION
  14. 14. · SUSTAINABLE ENERGY · Our Sustainable Energy Division is dedicated to the business of energy products that are collected from renewable resources, being naturally reloaded on a human timescale, such as sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, and geothermal heat. Additionally, our firm integrates reusable waste materials and the derived power collected for international commerce purposes through our brokerage services. Sustainable energy regularly delivers energy in four central capacities: electricity generation, air and water heating/cooling, transportation, and rural (off-grid) energy services. Furthermore, our academic network is conducting large scale advanced research in the field of renewable energy, where most of the research is targeted at improving efficiency and increasing overall energy yields. This offers our clients the opportunity to tap into interesting emerging technologies for commercial operations. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  15. 15. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · SUSTAINABLE ENERGY DIVISION · RENEWABLE SOLAR / WIND / TIDAL / VAPOR / GEOTHERMAL Collected from renewable resources, we market products for energy services in water, air, electricity, heating/cooling, transportation and rural situations. REUSABLE ORGANIC WASTE / RECYCLED ENERGY Supporting the intelligent reuse of recycled materials for energy generation, we market derived products from Waste Water, excreta & organic/synthetic origins. BIOENERGY BIOFUELS / BIOPOWER / BIOPRODUCTS Our firm markets derived products from biological sources in solid (urban & animal waste) and sewage biomass types for biofuels and bioproducts exchanges.
  16. 16. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2020 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com AGRIBUSINESS DIVISION
  17. 17. · AGRIBUSINESS · Our Agribusiness Division refers to the business of agricultural production and our competencies to develop strong commercial bonds between our clientele. It includes agrichemicals, breeding, crop production, distribution, farm machinery, processing, and seed supply, as well as marketing and retail sales. All agents of the food and fiber value chain and those institutions that influence it are part of the agribusiness system. As industrial farming serves as the main focus of our brokerage activities, higher levels of input and output per cubic unit of agricultural land area concentrates our attention towards intensive farming solutions for an extended profitability rate for our clients. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com
  18. 18. CULTIVATION CEREALS / VEGETABLES / FRUIT Contract farming, multiple cropping and intercropping systems offering high quality and cost-effective commercial opportunities for our clients. BREEDING MEAT / FIBER / MILK / EGGS Day-to-day care, selective breeding and raising of livestock for international commerce handled through contract breeding or processed products business. AGROCHEMICALS PESTICIDES / FERTILIZERS / HORMONES Brokerage of pesticides and fertilizers including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, nematicides synthetic fertilizers, hormones for global operations. THE SOLOMON BROKERAGE FIRM © 2021 www.solomonbrokerage.com info@solomonbrokerage.com · AGRIBUSINESS DIVISION ·
  SOCIALS

