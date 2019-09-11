Data Center Best Practices Addwise Consulting

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATA CENTER BEST PRACTICES
• Data Center is a significant investment for the organization and must be protected. • Most business processes are automa...
• Disruption in the business operation of many organizations (Bank, Telco, Hospital, etc.) also impacts their clients and ...
• Design with redundant components and service path. • Continuous monitoring of environment and access. • Regular maintena...
• Implement physical security and access control. • Maintain environmental controls to protect equipment from damage. • Im...
• Develop formal data center policies and operating procedures (SOP) • Provide clear job description to operational and ma...
• Check critical data center components periodically. • Ensure equipment are not overloaded. • Equipment reliability reduc...
• Verify end-to-end reliability and performance of the primary cooling system. • Test backup cooling system periodically. ...
• Test to verify that all electrical components are working as expected. • Verify the electrical capacity of each of the e...
• Ensure data center has a backup power source and it’s working as desired. • Make sure sufficient fuel is stored in a saf...
• Ensure smoke and fire sensors are placed adequately. • Design fire detection and protection system in a zone base approa...
• Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solution provides valuable information. • DCIM supports the monitoring and ...
• Train in-house staff for data center operations and management. • Perform periodical audit of data center by independent...
